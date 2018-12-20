 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The Gospel Coalition published something that is NSFW, and is....well, indescribable   (thegospelcoalition.org)
99
    More: Creepy, Hebrew language, Marriage, Paul the Apostle, Heart, Dwelling, Sexual intercourse, God, Translation  
•       •       •

Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I need to know about the article right here...

media.thegospelcoalition.orgView Full Size
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Best bit of prose I've read today

+1 subby
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lot more incest and rape in the bible than there is whatever he's on about.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This about how there god wants to raep your kids wile you pay for it?

/again?
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Religion - the crutch of the weak willed and weak minded who need a shepherd to rule over them like the clueless and wayward sheep they are

Sad that so many people can't find inner peace or the strength to accept themselves and others

But what do you expect when so many children are raised to believe that they'll burn in hell forever unless they appease the angry monster in the sky? That's a winning formula for mental illness. Throw in a good healing of verbal, mental, physical and sexual abuse and you've got a TRUE BELIEVER
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
or is it about how religion gives women carte blanche to cheat on their spouses, cuz women like secretes?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

He looks like he's got a few skeletons in his closet.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image 850x325]
He looks like he's got a few skeletons in his closet.


And a hard drive full of porn that features unspeakable things being done to clowns.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Which is creepier: if this guy writes about sex, or this guy performs magic tricks on a street corner?
 
Cepheus Crater
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sex is a union with Christ? What was it before him, a union with Zoroastrian? There has to be lead in the water supply.
 
BigChad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glitchwerks: Walker: [Fark user image 850x325]
He looks like he's got a few skeletons in his closet.

And a hard drive full of porn that features unspeakable things being done to by clowns.


FIFY
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So "i'm not saying Jesus was an Alien but, his father was"
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [Fark user image image 850x850]
Which is creepier: if this guy writes about sex, or this guy performs magic tricks on a street corner?


YOU FOUND HIM!

/Bob Ross' evil twin
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the Bible is less prudish than we are

Speak for yourself buddy.
 
Hagbardr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x325]
He looks like he's got a few skeletons in his closet.


He looks like he owns a copy of Skeletons from the Closet
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [Fark user image image 850x850]
Which is creepier: if this guy writes about sex, or this guy performs magic tricks on a street corner?


You want to know what's creepier? That photo was taken while he had his penis stuffed into a light socket
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(Hint: they want ass sex. from other men.)
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he's got a million-dollar smile, i mean that his bail will probably be set thereabout.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigChad: [Fark user image 602x564]


OBLIG:
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
rogrtheshrubber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus farking Christ
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, you're supposed to have sex with Jesus? You're supposed to be Jesus and have sex with your church? Like, actually penetrate the building? And then I got to this: "And what deeper form of self-giving is there than sexual union where the husband pours out his very presence not only upon but within his wife?" So, rapists are generous?

How the fark did that get past an editor? It reads like what a rapey pastor would tell his victims.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend Karen was publicly reading Scripture for our church service, and [...] she had to continually read the phrase "and Jacob went into her" over and over again

Karen would like to speak to---

media.thegospelcoalition.org

/never mind
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoa... holy Fark.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: the apostle Paul proclaims

I don't really care what the least Christ-like of the apostles has to say about anything.

[stopped-reading-there.jpg]
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, let me get this straight.

They want me to have sex with a dead, Jewish carpenter?
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: So, you're supposed to have sex with Jesus? You're supposed to be Jesus and have sex with your church? Like, actually penetrate the building? And then I got to this: "And what deeper form of self-giving is there than sexual union where the husband pours out his very presence not only upon but within his wife?" So, rapists are generous?

How the fark did that get past an editor? It reads like what a rapey pastor would tell his victims.


we are all now victims of said rapey pastor.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inversely, back in the wedding suite, the bride embraces her most intimate guest on the threshold of her dwelling place and welcomes him into the sanctuary of her very self. She gladly receives the warmth of his presence and accepts the sacrificial offering he bestows upon the altar within her Most Holy Place.

Wait. Sacrificial offering? What the hell?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Hebrew language is onto something, however: there's a distinction between the male and female roles in sexual union. Each brings something unique to the fusing of two bodies as one, and this distinction is iconic. On that honeymoon in Cabo, the groom goes into his bride. He is not only with his beloved but within his beloved. He enters the sanctuary of his spouse, where he pours out his deepest presence and bestows an offering, a gift, a sign of his pilgrimage, that has the potential to grow within her into new life.

This is a picture of the gospel. Christ arrives in salvation to be not only with his church but within his church. Christ gives himself to his beloved with extravagant generosity, showering his love upon us and imparting his very presence within us. Christ penetrates his church with the generative seed of his Word and the life-giving presence of his Spirit, which takes root within her and grows to bring new life into the world.

I can't wait to tell my christian acquaintances that I get it now, church is a vagina and Jesus is cum.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: All I need to know about the article right here...

[media.thegospelcoalition.org image 240x240]


I think the takeaway should be "if even a guy that looks like this can get laid, there's hope for anyone."
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Inversely, back in the wedding suite, the bride embraces her most intimate guest on the threshold of her dwelling place and welcomes him into the sanctuary of her very self. She gladly receives the warmth of his presence and accepts the sacrificial offering he bestows upon the altar within her Most Holy Place.

Wait. Sacrificial offering? What the hell?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
welll...f*ck!

*this is an instruction*
~Jeebus
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rogrtheshrubber: Jesus farking Christ


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: So, you're supposed to have sex with Jesus? You're supposed to be Jesus and have sex with your church? Like, actually penetrate the building?


Other way round:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WrongTrousers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Inversely, back in the wedding suite, the bride embraces her most intimate guest on the threshold of her dwelling place and welcomes him into the sanctuary of her very self. She gladly receives the warmth of his presence and accepts the sacrificial offering he bestows upon the altar within her Most Holy Place.

Wait. Sacrificial offering? What the hell?


If it wasn't in italics, I would assume that was one of your usual (hilarious) parody comments.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[She receives his generous gift within her-the seed of his Word and presence of his Spirit-partnering with him to bring children of God into the world.]

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habeas Porpoise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, let me get this straight.

They want me to have sex with a dead, Jewish carpenter?


Yes, yes you do.  That's where the whole "Ah, men" thing originated.  So you're obligated.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "Sex is an icon of Christ and the church."

-------


"This is my body, given for you."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: [Fark user image 850x850]
Which is creepier: if this guy writes about sex, or this guy performs magic tricks on a street corner?


An adult human thinks this is his best look, and carries about daily like this is just OK.
It makes me feel better overall as a human on a few levels.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... says the guy who just farked a light socket.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Clarence Brown: So, you're supposed to have sex with Jesus? You're supposed to be Jesus and have sex with your church? Like, actually penetrate the building? And then I got to this: "And what deeper form of self-giving is there than sexual union where the husband pours out his very presence not only upon but within his wife?" So, rapists are generous?

How the fark did that get past an editor? It reads like what a rapey pastor would tell his victims.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Inversely, back in the wedding suite, the bride embraces her most intimate guest on the threshold of her dwelling place and welcomes him into the sanctuary of her very self. She gladly receives the warmth of his presence and accepts the sacrificial offering he bestows upon the altar within her Most Holy Place.

Similarly, the church embraces Christ in salvation, celebrating his arrival with joy and delight. She has prepared and made herself ready, anticipating his advent in eager anticipation. She welcomes him into the most vulnerable place of her being, lavishing herself upon him with extravagant hospitality. She receives his generous gift within her-the seed of his Word and presence of his Spirit-partnering with him to bring children of God into the world."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheSubjunctive: Clarence Brown: So, you're supposed to have sex with Jesus? You're supposed to be Jesus and have sex with your church? Like, actually penetrate the building?

Other way round:

[Fark user image 600x400]


Paige, No!
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this hypocritical religion extremist nutbag fark.

"After that Sunday, we went back to a less wooden translation and laughed a lot with poor Karen."

So your bible is the literal word of god. Except for when you disagree with it.

/also, "wooden"? Are we not doing phrasing anymore?
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yea - lemme just delete that rubbish from my browser history. Maybe a hot sulfuric acid bath just for good measure.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ugh, thanks for roping me into an Imaginary Sky God article subs!
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: The Hebrew language is onto something, however: there's a distinction between the male and female roles in sexual union. Each brings something unique to the fusing of two bodies as one, and this distinction is iconic. On that honeymoon in Cabo, the groom goes into his bride. He is not only with his beloved but within his beloved. He enters the sanctuary of his spouse, where he pours out his deepest presence and bestows an offering, a gift, a sign of his pilgrimage, that has the potential to grow within her into new life.

This is a picture of the gospel. Christ arrives in salvation to be not only with his church but within his church. Christ gives himself to his beloved with extravagant generosity, showering his love upon us and imparting his very presence within us. Christ penetrates his church with the generative seed of his Word and the life-giving presence of his Spirit, which takes root within her and grows to bring new life into the world.

I can't wait to tell my christian acquaintances that I get it now, church is a vagina and Jesus is cum.


And the Christians are the dicks?
 
