(Cleveland 19)   Pepper Pike pedo plea picks a peck of prison   (cleveland19.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
That was for Vega Nine
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ah, good ol' Pecker Pike.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Officers searched Weiss's car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill.

Huh. An entire "Altar Boy's Benison Kit."
 
gbv23
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Silly Rabbi Thinks Kids Are For Tricks

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
nwf.orgView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Only 6 months in prison? Seems light
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Is he one of the kind of rabbi's who sucks boy's dicks after circumcising them?
This really happens:
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2005/08/another-disgusting-religious-practice.html
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [nwf.org image 600x300]


"Pika.... chew!"
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
today i learned police will just label anything you're carrying with you when you're arrested for doing a crime "criminal tools" and then hit you with a charge of "possession of crime tools" but then only give a guy 6 months for trying to fark a kid.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Solon and thanks for all the fish..
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Walker: Is he one of the kind of rabbi's who sucks boy's dicks after circumcising them?
This really happens:
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2005/08/another-disgusting-religious-practice.html


Could've done without that knowledge, thanks
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder why he didn't flee to Israel (Times of Israel link)
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Officers searched Weiss's car and found a box of condoms, two bottles of lubricant, and one bottle of ED medication containing a single pill."

Heck, a fella could...
 
