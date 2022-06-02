 Skip to content
(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Yes, the storms have eased California's drought conditions, but let's not start sucking each other's wells quite yet   (abc7.com) divider line
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would wager to guess that red caps will think differently subby.

I would bet my next paycheck that some clueless f*ckwit will advocate easing on drought restrictions now that the soil is slightly less bone dry than it was before.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yep, California has its priorities straight. Suck the neighboring states lakes and rivers dry first, then use your wells.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oroville looking nervous...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue the Californians saying "This is actually bad news because it will just provide more fuel for fires in the summer".

/they're never happy
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
California should pay back its water debt.

/s
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never let a crisis go to waste. Or end.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the parts of the state with large amounts of subsidence due to draining aquifers, I don't think they can ever get that capacity back. The water won't soak in and you can't "pump up" land that has subsided due to water withdrawal.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is actually bad news because it will just provide more fuel for fires in the summer
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

H31N0US: This is actually bad news because it will just provide more fuel for fires in the summer


Yeah but now we have plenty of water to put the fires out with...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'll keep doing my part by not showering, don't worry!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This thread is a Rohrschach test.  Every comment is a pet peeve.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This thread is a Rohrschach test.  Every comment is a pet peeve.


As President and Member People for the Ethical Treatment of Peeves (PETP), I demand proof that every peeve is being treated fairly and ethically in this thread.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This thread is a Rohrschach test.  Every comment is a pet peevepeave.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm mid/North CA foothills and it's such a difference already it's nuts. Sunny today but still quite a bit of water draining since there is snow on the ground lower than normal that will be slowly melting. Plus another storm this weekend that will have low snow, and a more typical storm forecasted next week.

Over the last decade I can't tell you how disappointing and light the rain was. Or we got one big storm but then 70-80 degree February's. Lots (and I mean lots) of trees and vegetation have died and been removed already so we're ready for some better years and this has been (and for once looks like it will still be) a great one.

And if you like to snowboard/ski or make money off it this has been the best in a very long time.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I looked at the headline.  Good job, subby.
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Xythero: I looked at the headline.  Good job, subby.


Lolled not looked.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: I'm mid/North CA foothills and it's such a difference already it's nuts. Sunny today but still quite a bit of water draining since there is snow on the ground lower than normal that will be slowly melting. Plus another storm this weekend that will have low snow, and a more typical storm forecasted next week.

Over the last decade I can't tell you how disappointing and light the rain was. Or we got one big storm but then 70-80 degree February's. Lots (and I mean lots) of trees and vegetation have died and been removed already so we're ready for some better years and this has been (and for once looks like it will still be) a great one.

And if you like to snowboard/ski or make money off it this has been the best in a very long time.


Username checks out?
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Bannanaslug: I'm mid/North CA foothills and it's such a difference already it's nuts. Sunny today but still quite a bit of water draining since there is snow on the ground lower than normal that will be slowly melting. Plus another storm this weekend that will have low snow, and a more typical storm forecasted next week.

Over the last decade I can't tell you how disappointing and light the rain was. Or we got one big storm but then 70-80 degree February's. Lots (and I mean lots) of trees and vegetation have died and been removed already so we're ready for some better years and this has been (and for once looks like it will still be) a great one.

And if you like to snowboard/ski or make money off it this has been the best in a very long time.

Username checks out?


I don't post often, but I feel like you may have made that joke before...

Ah it was probably someone else, but I like to throw this out when mentioned: Fun fact, they have a mascot suit for a Banana Slug at UCSC (at one point 20 years ago at least) that looked like a yellow ninja turtle with no shell. The slug never skips a gym day apparently.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good news/Bad news
We are so short sighted.  Instead of staying on the path of conserving water, smart watering practices, I'm sure the push to add 15 golf courses, massive almond crops, etc..  because we diverted disaster for a few months.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: For the parts of the state with large amounts of subsidence due to draining aquifers, I don't think they can ever get that capacity back. The water won't soak in and you can't "pump up" land that has subsided due to water withdrawal.


nuts
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Move to where the water is !
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Obscene_CNN: Yep, California has its priorities straight. Suck the neighboring states lakes and rivers dry first, then use your wells.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I would wager to guess that red caps will think differently subby.

I would bet my next paycheck that some clueless f*ckwit will advocate easing on drought restrictions now that the soil is slightly less bone dry than it was before.


will you still pay if the f*ckwit is a Democrat?
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: For the parts of the state with large amounts of subsidence due to draining aquifers, I don't think they can ever get that capacity back. The water won't soak in and you can't "pump up" land that has subsided due to water withdrawal.


That depends on the formations that the water was taken out of. Some will expand as water is pumped back in, some are forced to rise. But, mostly, no.  The area around Las Vegas routinely pumps water back into the ground during the winter, but the land doesn't rise.
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: KingBiefWhistle: Bannanaslug: I'm mid/North CA foothills and it's such a difference already it's nuts. Sunny today but still quite a bit of water draining since there is snow on the ground lower than normal that will be slowly melting. Plus another storm this weekend that will have low snow, and a more typical storm forecasted next week.

Over the last decade I can't tell you how disappointing and light the rain was. Or we got one big storm but then 70-80 degree February's. Lots (and I mean lots) of trees and vegetation have died and been removed already so we're ready for some better years and this has been (and for once looks like it will still be) a great one.

And if you like to snowboard/ski or make money off it this has been the best in a very long time.

Username checks out?

I don't post often, but I feel like you may have made that joke before...

Ah it was probably someone else, but I like to throw this out when mentioned: Fun fact, they have a mascot suit for a Banana Slug at UCSC (at one point 20 years ago at least) that looked like a yellow ninja turtle with no shell. The slug never skips a gym day apparently.


Certainly sounds like me, I imagine I would have said it for something else UCSC related. We took a day trip down when visiting the wife's parents over the Holidays in 2021. Campus is gorgeous as ever, SC Diner is still good as well. I maintain my insistence on moving there if I ever get fark You money

/the students all look like children now though
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

KingBiefWhistle: Bannanaslug: KingBiefWhistle: Bannanaslug: I'm mid/North CA foothills and it's such a difference already it's nuts. Sunny today but still quite a bit of water draining since there is snow on the ground lower than normal that will be slowly melting. Plus another storm this weekend that will have low snow, and a more typical storm forecasted next week.

Over the last decade I can't tell you how disappointing and light the rain was. Or we got one big storm but then 70-80 degree February's. Lots (and I mean lots) of trees and vegetation have died and been removed already so we're ready for some better years and this has been (and for once looks like it will still be) a great one.

And if you like to snowboard/ski or make money off it this has been the best in a very long time.

Username checks out?

I don't post often, but I feel like you may have made that joke before...

Ah it was probably someone else, but I like to throw this out when mentioned: Fun fact, they have a mascot suit for a Banana Slug at UCSC (at one point 20 years ago at least) that looked like a yellow ninja turtle with no shell. The slug never skips a gym day apparently.

Certainly sounds like me, I imagine I would have said it for something else UCSC related. We took a day trip down when visiting the wife's parents over the Holidays in 2021. Campus is gorgeous as ever, SC Diner is still good as well. I maintain my insistence on moving there if I ever get fark You money

/the students all look like children now though


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

natazha: mrmopar5287: For the parts of the state with large amounts of subsidence due to draining aquifers, I don't think they can ever get that capacity back. The water won't soak in and you can't "pump up" land that has subsided due to water withdrawal.

That depends on the formations that the water was taken out of. Some will expand as water is pumped back in, some are forced to rise. But, mostly, no.  The area around Las Vegas routinely pumps water back into the ground during the winter, but the land doesn't rise.


https://news.stanford.edu/2022/06/02/will-californias-san-joaquin-valley-stop-sinking/
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm no meterologist but I think climate change leads to more, not fewer severe winter storms. Blizzards happen when warm wet air meets cold air, and the warmer our winters become, the more frequently this is going to happen. Sen. James Inhofe, among others, fails to recognize (or acknowledge) this.
 
Palined Parenthood [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This thread is a Rohrschach test.  Every comment is a pet peeve.


your apart, of this thread too
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: I would wager to guess that red caps will think differently subby.

I would bet my next paycheck that some clueless f*ckwit will advocate easing on drought restrictions now that the soil is slightly less bone dry than it was before.


Yeah, we get this all the time. Six years of drought, then a long wet winter and its all "Woohoo! The drought is over! Let's build ten thousand new subdivisions!"
Next year: drought comes back, this time for ten years.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did you hear the story about the three wells?


"Well, well, well....."
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Palined Parenthood: Rapmaster2000: This thread is a Rohrschach test.  Every comment is a pet peeve.

your apart, of this thread too


-headdesk-
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

asciibaron: Maker_of_Roads: I would wager to guess that red caps will think differently subby.

I would bet my next paycheck that some clueless f*ckwit will advocate easing on drought restrictions now that the soil is slightly less bone dry than it was before.

will you still pay if the f*ckwit is a Democrat?


I'm not sure why you think anyone is less of a farkwit because of their political affiliation. Dumb is dumb.
 
phishrace
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bannanaslug: I'm mid/North CA foothills and it's such a difference already it's nuts. Sunny today but still quite a bit of water draining since there is snow on the ground lower than normal that will be slowly melting. Plus another storm this weekend that will have low snow, and a more typical storm forecasted next week.

Over the last decade I can't tell you how disappointing and light the rain was...


We had our second wettest winter on record just six winters ago. Remember when they thought Oroville dam might fail when it was holding back three million plus acre feet of water?

We're getting enough rain, we're just not using it wisely.

mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Palined Parenthood: Rapmaster2000: This thread is a Rohrschach test.  Every comment is a pet peeve.

your apart, of this thread too

-headdesk-


For all intensive purposes, it's the same difference.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Walker: Cue the Californians saying "This is actually bad news because it will just provide more fuel for fires in the summer".

/they're never happy


It's going to be a crap year for Napa/Sonoma wines, unless the summer is oppressively hot
 
