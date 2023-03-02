 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Syracuse Post-Standard)   An annual outdoor beer fest that is meant to celebrate Upstate New York's snowy winters, has been cancelled by an impending snowstorm   (syracuse.com) divider line
5
    More: Facepalm, New York, Brewery, Facebook, Privacy policy, Beer, Brewing, Freezing rain, Terms of service  
•       •       •

105 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2023 at 1:50 PM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Isn't it ironic....dontcha think?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are a bunch of outdoor beer fests in the winter here too. I went to one once and as I suspected beforehand, it's the dumbest farking idea anyone ever came up with. Walking around a fairground freezing your ass off and drinking cold beer? Apparently some people thinks that's fun or something.

/it's not fun
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Decades ago some talking head or weather man had a rumor about his porn career.

Luckily with Deep Fark, anyone of the competition in any town can just gin up a demo reel with enhanced physical characteristics and a ChatGPT fueled voice over description of all of the very naughty you see.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Decades ago some talking head or weather man had a rumor about his porn career.

Luckily with Deep Fark, anyone of the competition in any town can just gin up a demo reel with enhanced physical characteristics and a ChatGPT fueled voice over description of all of the very naughty you see.


Sir, this is a winter outdoor beer festival thread.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FWIW, Ommegang Brewery has some great stuff.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.