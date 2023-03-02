 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from INXS, Devo, Peter Gabriel, and Adam & The Ants. No, not those songs. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #443. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
21
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

37 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 02 Mar 2023 at 12:30 PM (13 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
note:

this hiat my (virtual) desk the other day. can't play it on either show because it's neither 80's nor new. but it's not bad for those of you into the indie jangle thing:

https://theradiofield.bandcamp.com/album/the-simple-ep
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's so much happiness behind these tears...
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...and Adam & The Ants..."

Oooh, Pleeeze be "Whip in my Valise"! I'm working on the Maddy Graphic even now!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: note:

this hiat my (virtual) desk the other day. can't play it on either show because it's neither 80's nor new. but it's not bad for those of you into the indie jangle thing:

https://theradiofield.bandcamp.com/album/the-simple-ep


That's some pretty good jangle, alright. Thanks for the tip.

Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wotcha all
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh! Maddy! Ummmm...
...err.. Hi there!

I was just... I dont know... How are you..?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: this hiat my (virtual) desk....


DON'T EVER CHANGE FARK FILTER, DON'T EVER CHANGE

/least it didn't hit my fan
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hell-o everyone.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

perigee: Oh! Maddy! Ummmm...
...err.. Hi there!

I was just... I dont know... How are you..?


Undercaffeinated and a threat to no one, except maybe the makers of these tea biscuits. They fall apart the moment you dunk them.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: They fall apart the moment you dunk them.


Dissolvable digestives. Saves you a step, anyway...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ready for Orange Peel Poetry today?
The Young Ones - Neil, Neil, Orange Peel
Youtube i_Fot5pIYUE
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
didn't we hear this earlier?
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: didn't we hear this earlier?


You nearly got me to click just then
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Buenas tardes , denizens!

I'll be listening, but might not be super present today...need to be mixing some spices.

No, not from Arrakis...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pista: Ready for Orange Peel Poetry today?
[YouTube video: The Young Ones - Neil, Neil, Orange Peel]


I have some clementines, but they don't seem to have any poetic leanings.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

perigee: I'm working on the Maddy Graphic even now!


Beat my guest.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uranus: perigee: I'm working on the Maddy Graphic even now!

Beat my guest.


That is a terrific b side
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pista: Uranus: perigee: I'm working on the Maddy Graphic even now!

Beat my guest.

That is a terrific b side


Yeah, but we need to keep explaining what a cricket bat is  :D
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.