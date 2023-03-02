 Skip to content
(Block Club Chicago)   "Any little difference in the storm's track can mean a big difference for collateral areas, and Chicago is in the sweet spot for that," Doom said, laughing maniacally as he activated his Weather Machine to wipe out the Fantastic Four once and for all   (blockclubchicago.org) divider line
p51d007
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Couple feet of snow would drop the murder rate for a couple days wouldn't it?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

p51d007: Couple feet of snow would drop the murder rate for a couple days wouldn't it?


street murders, yes.   domestic rates will go up slightly.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure that's the first time I've heard of an extra-tropical cyclone forming over Las Vegas
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Cubs300
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure this is somehow Obama's fault.  Doesn't he have a weather machine to go along with his time machine?
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
G.I. Joe: The Revenge of Cobra - The Weather Dominator
Youtube _vAe9cxru10
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

heywood-jablome: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/_vAe9cxru10?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=128&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


The Weather Dominator | Robot Chicken | Adult Swim
Youtube YnyeeRIosOk
 
chitownmike
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

p51d007: Couple feet of snow would drop the murder rate for a couple days wouldn't it?


Ever see people drive in the snow?
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cubs300: I'm pretty sure this is somehow Obama's fault.  Doesn't he have a weather machine to go along with his time machine?


No, it's all the fault of Mayor Lightfoot and Cook County States Atty Kim Foxx because they aren't tough enough on Weather.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If you see "Chicago," and your very first mental instinct is "GUNS!!! MURDERS!! GANGS!!!!" you might have issues.

Go outside.
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: [cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x445]


I'd always wondered what happened next.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

