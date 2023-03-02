 Skip to content
(7 News Australia)   Want to see a very stupid and unhelpful way to abbreviate "Nature's Gift Adult Wet Dog Food Loaf Chicken & Duck" for mobile phones? (May be NSFW)   (7news.com.au) divider line
    Facepalm, Pet food, Online shopping, Dog food, Pet, Woman, Woolworths shopper, online shopping description, pet food product  
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Facepalm"?  At best, that's giggle worthy.

Unless you're 12.
 
manderx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
once saw directv truncate 'latin assault boxing' to 9 characters.
 
Supadope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wendy?

No. Welcome to Jamaica, mon. We have great beaches, great ladies, and great sun, mon! Have a nice day.
 
basscomm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Facepalm"?  At best, that's giggle worthy.

Unless you're 12.


I'm not 12, but my sense of humor is.
 
Sugarmoobs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer my dog farks to be dry thankyouverymuch
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rage against the Machine on Sirius radio.  Renegades of Fun...

Sound like a nice bunch, those ragers...
 
Wily Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But you fark one dog....
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NGAWDFLCD
Not gonna anal without drinks food leave children at dad's. Same code me and my gf use.  You wouldn't know her, she's Canadian.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
100 grams of wet dog fark. I wonder how that compares to a certain 40# box of (redacted)?
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does it contain viagra?
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
fark
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
NSFW, NGAWDFLCD
 
SweetSaws
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
left = desc.substring(20)
right = desc.substring(20, 3)

if (left + right).EndsWith("fark")
  triggerNewsIdiotsForFreeViralMarketingBaby()
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: "Facepalm"?  At best, that's giggle worthy.

Unless you're 12.


We all have an inner 12 year old.  For some of us, that's all that's in there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The heat is on?
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Supadope: Wendy?

No. Welcome to Jamaica, mon. We have great beaches, great ladies, and great sun, mon! Have a nice day.


Welcome Aboard!
 
untoldforce
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The woman in the article claims this is X rated? This is barely R rated.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wet Dog Fark is the name my shagadelic death metal banjo duo.
 
Farkin Charlie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Personally I think whoever creates these gets bored every now and them. Here's one that made me laugh after the bank processed a gas purchase:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Is 100 grams of fark a lot of fark to give?
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Inappropriate public message thread!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

basscomm: ArcadianRefugee: "Facepalm"?  At best, that's giggle worthy.

Unless you're 12.

I'm not 12, but my sense of humor is.


I'm 36, so my sense of humor is like three 12 year olds.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sugarmoobs: I prefer my dog farks to be dry thankyouverymuch


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If anyone needs me...I'll be in my Lab.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Inappropriate public message thread!!!!

[Fark user image image 300x168]


Hum. I like my ramse on me when I approach Bush. iat's gross to have one already in there
 
MountainClimber
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


No that was a Dog Firetruck
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Well, that's not ideal"

Very well stated.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hey Subby, know what's even stupider and more unhelpful than the abbreviation in question? People running to the news media over a trivial and inconsequential issue like an abbreviation that could be mistaken for profanity.
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here's a horrible one, yes this was a real product.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
«"Oh no, that's not ideal. We'll be following it up with our online team," a Woolworths spokesperson said.»

/ With that response, I was thinking British, not Australian. (Yes, I know.)
// "Woolworths"?! I didn't think those existed past my HS years. And they didn't. At least in the US.
https://www.britannica.com/topic/Woolworth-Co
/// Once had a friend add a Target item to their wedding registry: "Large Ceramic Italian Cock". It was a garish rooster, but all of our minds immediately went to that rocking-thing from A Clockwork Orange.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wily Wombat: But you fark one dog....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
lol, but but what century is it?

/woolworths?!
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

manderx: once saw directv truncate 'latin assault boxing' to 9 characters.


lat ass box?

lass boxin?
 
