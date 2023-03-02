 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   NYC weatherman fired for being webcam sex worker hasn't forecast his next move but there's a chance we may be seeing another big front moving in as temperatures rise dramatically   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
wxboy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
WGN Morning News Guy Showcases Dirty Weather Maps
Youtube X_VRlkPsSf4
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm going to throw this out there, because i ask it everytime NY1 is brought up, in the hope that maybe there is a tidbit someone can clue me on to. It has absolutely nothing to do with this guy, and the dude makes a good point and i feel bad for him, so don't want to sidetrack the conversation.....but seriously, this keeps me up awake at nights sometimes....

In the movie elf, in the central park scene, they have a NY1 reporter. They keep mentioning she is new, her name, and NY1, like, to an odd degree. NY1 is a local, cable based news channel. I couldn't see them saying, "lets spend some dough to have product placement in a tentpole movie where 95% of the audience won't be even able to watch our channel if they wanted to". The woman in question was not, as far as a i know, a NY1 reporter.

Yet they drill it in, over and over again. They even start framing a backstory for her, like its her first night.

I assumed there was something left on the cutting room floor, like, this was Santa fulfilling her wish....but NOTHING i can find points back to that, and i've looked. I've even written letters.
 
