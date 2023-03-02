 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fresno Bee)   News: Nazis arrested for Fresno bombings. Fark: Fresno has six terrorist bombings in two months and not a single national outlet reported it   (fresnobee.com) divider line
98
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1748 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2023 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



98 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Balderrama said that it is too early in the investigation to determine whether a hate crime had been committed or if one was planned.

(sees photo of suspect's home filled with Nazi and white supremacist propaganda)

I'm gonna go out on a limb here...
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nope, I hadn't heard a word about this one, and I'm in Sacramento.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, duh. You don't expect them to report on white terrorists, do you? That would be impossible. Because there are no white terrorists. Only economically insecure people. Or people with valid but differing viewpoints. But white terrorists? Nah, none of them around.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because it's farking Fresno, that's why.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's legitimately frightening how many of our institutions - media, police, justice system, hell most politicians - are completely comfortable with the rise of Nazis and other white nationalist types. They're in many cases outright supportive of those groups and heavily intertwined with them.
img.memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's legitimately frightening how many of our institutions - media, police, justice system, hell most politicians - are completely comfortable with the rise of Nazis and other white nationalist types. They're in many cases outright supportive of those groups and heavily intertwined with them.
[img.memegenerator.net image 541x398]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Albert911emt: Because it's farking Fresno, that's why.


He'll be able to charge Fresno for the civic improvements.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Well, duh. You don't expect them to report on white terrorists, do you? That would be impossible. Because there are no white terrorists. Only economically insecure people. Or people with valid but differing viewpoints. But white terrorists? Nah, none of them around.


You forgot about the tourists and legitimate political discourse, man.   Quit trying to cancel terrorists, you hippy!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what we used to call this? The '70s.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's because each of the five men were lone wolfs.

And each of the six bombings was an isolated incident.

And the neo-Nazis had no clear ideological agenda.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No news is good news?
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is that predator countdown looking flag in the middle of the table?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh, subby, deaths and terrorist attacks only count anymore if they use scary black guns.

/sarcasm
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: It's legitimately frightening how many of our institutions - media, police, justice system, hell most politicians - are completely comfortable with the rise of Nazis and other white nationalist types. They're in many cases outright supportive of those groups and heavily intertwined with them.
[img.memegenerator.net image 541x398]


A gun won't actually help you. But it will give you a false sense of security and the temptation to put yourself in more dangerous situations than you would normally do.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder how they caught them?

(watchers video of bomber driving his own car and throwing bomb under probation vehicle)

great opsec there, Adolph

/good thing these right wing terrorists are farking idiots
 
harlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ahhh Meth.  The choice drug of white trash.   iat's always meth.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

harlock: ahhh Meth.  The choice drug of white trash.   iat's always meth.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresno was bombed?

How could they tell?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bugs Bunny cutting off California
Youtube uNgaSwZ1twk
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have a solid case on some very dangerous people," he said. "The fact that they targeted a law enforcement vehicle was very concerning to me."


You see, when they were just bombing black people and Jews we were like, whatever, but then they tried to bite the hand that ignores them and well, we just couldn't have that.
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The coffee mugs are a nice touch. I imagine most meetings are conducted like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, it's Fresno.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 850x1133]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uNgaSwZ1twk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Yeah, that's the solution. Get rid of California and our problems with the radical right will be over for good.
You're very intelligent.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In he 1940s they shot NAZI's on sight. Maybe we should bring that back.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: AdmirableSnackbar: It's legitimately frightening how many of our institutions - media, police, justice system, hell most politicians - are completely comfortable with the rise of Nazis and other white nationalist types. They're in many cases outright supportive of those groups and heavily intertwined with them.
[img.memegenerator.net image 541x398]

A gun won't actually help you. But it will give you a false sense of security and the temptation to put yourself in more dangerous situations than you would normally do.


Nazis are impervious to bullets?!  Why is the media and government not telling us this?!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 850x1133]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/uNgaSwZ1twk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

Yeah, that's the solution. Get rid of California and our problems with the radical right will be over for good.
You're very intelligent.


Hey, how many times have we seen bugs cutting off Florida? Or Texas?

Same shiat. There are right wing scumbags everywhere, and the West and North West has some of the most hard core.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jumpthruhoops: What is that predator countdown looking flag in the middle of the table?


Afrikaner Resistance Movement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afrikaner_Weerstandsbeweging
 
eKonk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, if you want your bombings to make the national news, you have to make them national newsworthy!

"I blew up a mailbox with a cherry bomb" simply isn't going to cut it.

Now, you really want to do it right? Blow your arm off in your own basement (careful of the meth!) while making a  big-ass homemade pipe bomb. Do it right so your nazi propaganda gets blown out the chimney. THAT will get you some attention.

Don't come back until your arm is gone, I'm not going to believe you if you still have both arms.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: In he 1940s they shot NAZI's on sight. Maybe we should bring that back.


They shot Nazis because they were at war with them, not because of their ideology.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
booztravlr:  [Fark user image 850x637]

What on Earth?

Fark user image
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Terrorist acts by right-wing groups are so common now, they don't even make the news.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albert911emt: Because it's farking Fresno, that's why.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate Fresno Nazis.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 850x1133]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/uNgaSwZ1twk]


Those flags weren't part of the seizure.  They're just the normal decorations the police station has.
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: You know what we used to call this? The '70s.


also, the late 20's/early 30's

https://encyclopedia.ushmm.org/content/en/article/the-nazi-rise-to-power
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: [img.memegenerator.net image 541x398]


Stop fearmongering. The solution is less guns outside the hands of police not more. If you buy a gun you're part of the problem.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: "We have a solid case on some very dangerous people," he said. "The fact that they targeted a law enforcement vehicle was very concerning to me."


You see, when they were just bombing black people and Jews we were like, whatever, but then they tried to bite the hand that ignores them and well, we just couldn't have that.


This is exactly my response when RTA.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They had to make sure no cops were directly involved first.
You know, brotherhood and professional courtesy and all that.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresno?  Nobody goes to Fresno anymore.

/Don't call me Shirley
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing we haven't heard of the bombings cause they less "bomb", more "arson with a loud pop":


Fark user imageView Full Size


Which, really, is probably just a normal Friday evening in Fresno.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: AdmirableSnackbar: [img.memegenerator.net image 541x398]

Stop fearmongering. The solution is less guns outside the hands of police not more. If you buy a gun you're part of the problem.


You want to make a larger impact on preventable deaths?  Heavily regulate alcohol consumption.  It's statistically proven as being a frequent catalyst for tens of thousands of preventable deaths each year, and a cause of many violent crimes.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Klyukva: If you buy a gun you're part of the problem


Oh do tell, specifically, how am I part of the problem?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops busted one of their own!?!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Jumpthruhoops: What is that predator countdown looking flag in the middle of the table?

Afrikaner Resistance Movement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afrikaner_Weerstandsbeweging


Right wingers sure are good at following causes that already lost their wars.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Klyukva: If you buy a gun you're part of the problem

Oh do tell, specifically, how am I part of the problem?


Guns = problem
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

booztravlr: The coffee mugs are a nice touch. I imagine most meetings are conducted like this.

[Fark user image 850x637]


I'd assume that neonazi groups are not terribly different from any other not-a-hate-group groups like sports teams and companies. Branding works.  We (new employees) actually talked about it at my first job, which was at a huge international company.  One of them was a retired Marine and he kinda laughed and said the experience was similar both places.  He said something like "they put that sh*t [the logo and/or motto] on everything, but it totally works man."  When we started at the company, they just dumped a bunch of free or at-cost sh*t in your lap like mugs, pens, fleeces, coasters..you name it.  Next thing you know, the company's motto/mission is just integrated into your life because you wear it, look at it all day at the office, it's on several free mugs you have at home or similar things you won as prizes in team competitions or whatever, etc.

Anyhow, I'm guessing crap like that works for white power groups too.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Torture them in Gitmo, and then execute them in Bikini Atoll via nuclear device.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Jumpthruhoops: What is that predator countdown looking flag in the middle of the table?

Afrikaner Resistance Movement

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Afrikaner_Weerstandsbeweging


Thank you.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: AdmirableSnackbar: It's legitimately frightening how many of our institutions - media, police, justice system, hell most politicians - are completely comfortable with the rise of Nazis and other white nationalist types. They're in many cases outright supportive of those groups and heavily intertwined with them.
[img.memegenerator.net image 541x398]

A gun won't actually help you. But it will give you a false sense of security and the temptation to put yourself in more dangerous situations than you would normally do.


Depends on the circumstances, and people generally have a better chance with the gun than they do with either the Neo Nazis or the police, so, not sure your fud is really all that accurate.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not even Greg Beherrel?
 
Displayed 50 of 98 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.