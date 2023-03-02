 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WIBW Topeka)   Things go from bad to worse on Spirit Airlines flight. First a battery catches fire, and then they're forced to land in Jacksonville   (wibw.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, New York City, CNN, Fire department, Fire extinguisher, Landing, Jacksonville, Florida, Rescue, Copyright  
•       •       •

386 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2023 at 11:50 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait for the "extra heating" fee.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
First they went on Spirit Airlines.
Wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
a plane that lands is not a bad situation
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Sprit Airlines: You knew what you signed up for when you bought those tickets
 
Rent Party
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Spirit Airlines:  Not even twice.
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's the Spirit™
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm flying with the airline most likely to have a firefighter on board.
 
wxboy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I'm flying with the airline most likely to have a firefighter on board.


FiAir?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're going to be angry when they get the reservation change fee.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

strathmeyer: I'm flying with the airline most likely to have a firefighter on board.


So basically all airlines then? Flight Attendants go through training specifically for putting out fires onboard.

And the FAs are going to know off the top of their heard where every fire extinguisher is tucked away throughout the cabin.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"You've got to realize that the airlines have reasons, rules on batteries, and so forth, and there are reasons for that. Some of these things are very volatile and can cause a fire," said Captain Eric Prosswimmer with Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

Isn't this why we have airport security?  So sh*t like this doesn't happen?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trevor Noah Roasts Spirit Airlines | The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Youtube e4pl1psYLH8
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
my goodness, let me just say that i had to unscrew my legs to fit in their seats and had a lovely conversation face to face with the rows in front and behind me.

but even still i can't with 100% confidence claim i will never fly them again, as their prices are unbeatable.
although i would limit the flight to a maximum of 1 hour.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
not sure if this was better or worse

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"The whole cabin smelled, smoked up, you know, filled up with smoke, and I ripped open the door. One of the attendants came by and yelled, get some water, it's only $5," Chirerichella said.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"The battery, what is it?"

"An electro-chemical energy storage device, but that's not important right now."
 
jclaggett
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: my goodness, let me just say that i had to unscrew my legs to fit in their seats and had a lovely conversation face to face with the rows in front and behind me.

but even still i can't with 100% confidence claim i will never fly them again, as their prices are unbeatable.
although i would limit the flight to a maximum of 1 hour.


Last time I had to use NK, I was fortunate enough that the middle seat was empty and the person on the window didn't have much. So I was able to put my bag under the middle and had the ability to stretch my legs under in front of me.

When I can't use the extra seat, after take off, I'll pull my bag out and put it under my legs, and then I can stretch under the seat in front of me. It's not perfect, but it does give a bit more stretch.

But the best is when you're in one of the 321 midncabin exit rows and you can put the bag in front of you like an ottoman.
Fark user imageView Full Size


And having the whole row is also nice, use the bag as a leg rest again, so I'm not sticking my feet out into the aisle.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
People who fly Spirit know what they did
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  
In the hood, there's a half-joke, half-rumor that the airport was placed on the extreme north of the city (rather than the southside) so that most air traffic coming in for a landing wouldn't fly over the northwest side and get hit by gunfire.

A selection of some of Jacksonville's fine citizens who have been working to make it as awful as possible...

Spinabenz, Whoppa Wit Da Choppa, Yungeen Ace, & FastMoney Goon - Who I Smoke (Official Music Video)
Youtube YFfGgeddAc4
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jclaggett: strathmeyer: I'm flying with the airline most likely to have a firefighter on board.

So basically all airlines then? Flight Attendants go through training specifically for putting out fires onboard.

And the FAs are going to know off the top of their heard where every fire extinguisher is tucked away throughout the cabin.


Knowing how to use a fire extinguisher =/= being a firefighter
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.