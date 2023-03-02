 Skip to content
(The Hill) Are you hungry? Then why not catch and eat this dish that tastes remarkably like chicken? Sincerely, the Utah Department of Natural Resources
43
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just wait a little bit, the toxic dust from the salt lake ecological disaster and overall increase in arid conditions due in part to climate change will take care of things.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Next we have number four..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: "Next we have number four..."[Fark user image image 225x225]


Oh so that's what happened to him.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2 out of 3 bullfrogs I met had some mighty fine wine. Which I would help them drink, of course.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: "Next we have number four..."[Fark user image 225x225]


Hey!  Beats the Spring Surprise or Ram's Bladder Cup.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's The Hill derping about now?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would be helpful if they included cooking tips.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I haven't had frogs legs since I was a kid (insert rimshot from the drummer here), but I do remember I liked them.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Would be helpful if they included cooking tips.


Pan of water

slowly turn it up
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Would be helpful if they included cooking tips.


Dredge in seasoned flour and pan fry.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

Doc Hopper's Frog Legs Commercial
Youtube y6_vGcGnL_I
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Would be helpful if they included cooking tips.


FROG LEGS | How to Cook & Prepare Frog's Legs
Youtube Hq4jk71B1Hk
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Just wait a little bit, the toxic dust from the salt lake ecological disaster and overall increase in arid conditions due in part to climate change will take care of things.


I've had frog legs and they are pretty good. I did wonder what the biological uptake of arsenic in bullfrogs would be, though...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to a 2019 blog post written by Lee Kay Public Shooting Range Facilities and Grounds Supervisor Ja Eggett....

Timely as ever Fark.  Also explains why the lizard people aren't running Utah yet - resource competition from frogs.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Louisiana native, let me say...

Mmmm..... froglegs.....

**homerdrooling.jpg**
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x703]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size


yeah, nope.  Pass
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kendelrio: As a Louisiana native, let me say...

Mmmm..... froglegs.....

**homerdrooling.jpg**


Does it go well with nutria?
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x703]


I stopped eating frog legs when I learned that cartoon isn't too far from the truth about how they're prepared.

They take living frogs, tear their legs off, and toss out the legless but still-living frog to slowly bleed to death.

Bon appetite.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, just a reminder - frogs are bioaccumulators that eat just about anything that they can catch.

We grew up being told that eating bullfrogs or carp fished out of the Quinebaug wasn't a good idea. And they were right.

You want to eat farmed bullfrogs? Lovely. You want to eat wild bullfrogs? Do so at your own risk.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"There is no limit and no season on bullfrogs in Utah," wrote Eggett. "A license is not required to catch them, but because you will likely be using fishing gear - and might catch fish in the process of trying to catch frogs - you should have a fishing license while pursuing frogs."

There's the rub.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: kendelrio: As a Louisiana native, let me say...

Mmmm..... froglegs.....

**homerdrooling.jpg**

Does it go well with nutria?


Fried frog legs with nutria gumbo..... some rice, cornbread, sweet tea and maybe some pecan pie later....🤤🤤🤤🤤

/yes, I'm a stereotype
//I have high cholesterol
///but I eat well....
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I grew up on the St.Lawrence river and we ate frog legs on the reg.
They got real big and were easy to catch at night with a pole or net. I did like the taste, a mix between fish and chicken is accurate. However, I gave some to my friend who owned a Japanese Restaurant in Montreal and when they made them OMG that was some good stuff. I think it was marinated with a light rice tempura thing going on.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Just wait a little bit, the toxic dust from the salt lake ecological disaster and overall increase in arid conditions due in part to climate change will take care of things.


Don't worry, we're putting about it.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: arrogantbastich: Just wait a little bit, the toxic dust from the salt lake ecological disaster and overall increase in arid conditions due in part to climate change will take care of things.

I've had frog legs and they are pretty good. I did wonder what the biological uptake of arsenic in bullfrogs would be, though...


Less worried about arsenic than we were about mercury & PCBs, at least in Connecticut. Utah appears to be worried most about arsenic, mercury, selenium, and PCBs.

For Utah, I'd worry about all sorts of things. They're the third-worst state in the country, in terms of percentage of impaired rivers & streams designated for aquatic life. Their fish advisory methodology is a bit more lax than most, as they changed their methodology in 2012 so it "triples the fish consumption for the general adult population in Utah." Also, no one apparently provides advisory information for amphibians. Fish & waterfowl appear to be the concern.

Basically, I'd treat bullfrogs the way I'd treat carp. If you can't eat a carp from that location, don't eat bullfrogs from there, either.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I can see it now...

The Frogs Cannery Row
Youtube skNer5UT__8
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ain't nuttin' wrong wit' frawg.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: arrogantbastich: Just wait a little bit, the toxic dust from the salt lake ecological disaster and overall increase in arid conditions due in part to climate change will take care of things.

Don't worry, we're putting about it.


*praying
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x703]


That's not funny, that's sick.
 
Stochastic Cow
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

stuffy: Would be helpful if they included cooking tips.


Direct from the article:

Breaded bullfrog legs using a buttermilk marinade.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Had frog legs in Baton Rouge once. They were good.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Just wait a little bit, the toxic dust from the salt lake ecological disaster and overall increase in arid conditions due in part to climate change will take care of things.


Including you, if you eat the frogs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
VERY tasty!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Can you use bullfrogs as bait for ocean fish?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've never had frog legs, but alligator definitely tastes like chicken.
 
PvtStash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They need some help on their website
https://wildlife.utah.gov/news/wildlife-blog/628-how-to-catch-and-cook-bullfrogs.html

missing frog hunt instruction number one:
Bull Frogs are active at night.

The "how to " info they offer don't say that, but a bit of text below one of the images does.:
"A quick evening trip and some listening will reveal "

yes, in the evening/into the night is when to go frog hunting.


Also, gig'n is the more typical frog hunting method in the south like La. Tx. etc.
not "fishing" for them but stabbing them with a little pitch fork kinda thing.
assets.basspro.comView Full Size
 
CptnSpldng [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cold_Sassy: "There is no limit and no season on bullfrogs in Utah," wrote Eggett. "A license is not required to catch them, but because you will likely be using fishing gear - and might catch fish in the process of trying to catch frogs - you should have a fishing license while pursuing frogs."

There's the rub.


We always used pellet guns or .22 shorts when we were kids.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So all the pilgrims visiting Salt Lake City can have frog's legs.

But they'll drive instead. In America, no self-respecting white man walks any further than he has to.
 
Shocktopus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Do they specify what collection methods are allowed, or can a lady improvise?

Belleville Rendez-vous, Frog Fishing
Youtube 8q-8n28SQCw
 
