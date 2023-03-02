 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   The TSA doesn't have a sense of humor that they are aware of   (local10.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Many years ago (post 9/11) I was changing planes in Phoenix.  Standing in line to board behind several businessmen, the last member of their party comes up behind me.  They're flipping him crap for taking so long wherever and he jokingly said "I just had to make sure the bomb got through security okay".

Everybody in the vicinity turned on him and were "STFU!  Don't make jokes like that."  If airport cops had heard that, their most likely response would have been to shutdown the terminal and make everybody be rescreened.  Nobody wanted that.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
While lacking a sense of humor is tragic, it pales compared to TSA's lack of actual security.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's stupid that we still "need" this Bush Era Airport Cope.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's stupid that we still "need" this Bush Era Airport Cope.


We never did
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No sense of humor, but they do live making examples of people.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: It's stupid that we still "need" this Bush Era Airport Cope.


TSA did just stop a man from carrying a small explosive device on to a plane. A lot of it is just theater, tho.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.


A white man with an actual gun he "forgot" would have still made his flight.
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, she won't have to worry about airplane travel again.
Enjoy the no fly list!
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The TSA are human, they have varying senses of humor. Most can be given a smile by placing an adult toy in your luggage. Just make sure the batteries are out, or it's serious time again.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user image
Hmmm.


TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.
The pervious was 5,972 firearms caught in 2021, 86% of which were loaded, the TSA said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded | CNN
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Back before, TSA had a professional blogger who published weekly summaries of what was found by screeners, almost managed to be funny.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.


Anyone making jokes like that in an airport ends poorly.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
FTA:  "TSA reported a security alert from a carry-on bag belonging to Dorion Young Davis of Dayton, who turned 26 years old on Sunday, according to an arrest report."

images.greetingsisland.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.

Anyone making jokes like that in an airport ends poorly.


If you say so
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I beg to differ~
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Anyway, if I can't get everybody to agree with me that we need to abolish the police, I think at the very least, I can get people to agree with me that we should abolish the TSA. It's been over twenty years since 9/11, and we're far past the point of admitting it's just security theater.

Like, seriously, the fact that we ended the mask mandate but are still confiscating shampoo bottles is a critical failure of risk assessment.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When will these terrorists learn that THOUGHT CRIME and making snide comments or jests that offend The State will not be tolerated in this Free and Democratic Republic!?!? Doubly so for those who choose to terrorize us by refusing to be born white
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The stupidest thing TSA does is throw away any "hazardous material" - i.e., your bottled water - into a trash can  right next to a major choke point.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Even before the TSA, you NEVER joked about a bomb while going through security.
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: LineNoise: Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.

Anyone making jokes like that in an airport ends poorly.

If you say so


You think they're hassling her because she's black?

Really?
 
SeriousTube
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 332x91]
Hmmm.


TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.
The pervious was 5,972 firearms caught in 2021, 86% of which were loaded, the TSA said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded | CNN


If they would actually do something like give all those people at least a week or month in jail those numbers would go down rapidly.
 
almostsane [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.

Anyone making jokes like that in an airport ends poorly.


This! Well before 9/11, sometime in the mid-80s, my sister's friend made a "joke" about the security cops not finding the nuclear device in his back pocket.  The security guy promptly grabbed him, threw him against the wall and announced that while they could arrest him for saying that, they wouldn't.  This time.  But he also wasn't getting on the flight.
For the record, he was a white male.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.


Yeah.  Because a white person who makes a bomb threat in an airport gets upgraded to first class.  This has nothing to do with race other than inside your own deranged mind.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SeriousTube: Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 332x91]
Hmmm.


TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.
The pervious was 5,972 firearms caught in 2021, 86% of which were loaded, the TSA said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded | CNN

If they would actually do something like give all those people at least a week or month in jail those numbers would go down rapidly.


Should be felony convictions for attempting to bring a loaded weapon on an aircraft.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Many years ago (post 9/11) I was changing planes in Phoenix.  Standing in line to board behind several businessmen, the last member of their party comes up behind me.  They're flipping him crap for taking so long wherever and he jokingly said "I just had to make sure the bomb got through security okay".

Everybody in the vicinity turned on him and were "STFU!  Don't make jokes like that."  If airport cops had heard that, their most likely response would have been to shutdown the terminal and make everybody be rescreened.  Nobody wanted that.


During Gulf War v1 I worked at a car rental joint.  Two youngish guys return their car, tell us what a ball they had on their vacation and they get carted off to the airport.  About 30 minutes later one of them comes back and asks if he can open the contract again.  "Out of curiosity, why?  Didn't we just give you and your buddy a ride to the airport??"

He said as his buddy put his bag on the Xray conveyor belt he said "The bomb is in that one" and it didn't take 60 seconds for him to get cuffed and stuffed and on his way to jail.

The TSA does not have a sense of humor when it comes to bombs.  Nor should they.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.

Yeah.  Because a white person who makes a bomb threat in an airport gets upgraded to first class.  This has nothing to do with race other than inside your own deranged mind.


Well maybe if cops didn't discriminate against POC so much it wouldn't be the first thing that comes to mind when you see a POC being hauled off to jail for making a joke.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How is this a bomb threat? Where's the motivation? Is she attempting to derail the flight? Was she trying to close down the airport? There's no indication that either of those suggestions were part of her motivation.

Is that how PanAm flight 103 in Lockerbie began? A passenger stood up with a carry-on bag and remarked, "Ha! Ha! They patted me down but never found this bomb!"?
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

snocone: While lacking a sense of humor is tragic, it pales compared to TSA's lack of actual security.


Patently untrue.     On my last day trip for business, I brought my ryobi drill because I was possibly going to need it.    They were able to identify it and tell me that I can't bring it in my carry on, presumably because I would disassemble the fuselage while on my 1.5 hour flight.

I felt safe.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
No, but if you treat them well (and be nice to them, despite being inconvenienced), they certainly appreciate being recognized for doing their job.

At DEN, on my way to Indiana last October, one agent sat with my mom while I had to be rescreened a few times (because of those damned candy bars I had in my pocket that I forgot to remove). She certainly didn't have to do that, but she made sure mom was doing well while I was cussing myself out for my stupid oversight.

Threw those damned things out as soon as I could.

For you Farkers and Farkettes who are TSA Agents (especially if you're assigned to DEN), my sincerest thanks for a job well done.
 
PerpetualPeristalsis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 332x91]
Hmmm.


TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.
The

pervious was 5,972 firearms caught in 2021, 86% of which were loaded, the TSA said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded | CNN

"Pervious".  I think you have coined the adjective to describe Matt Gaetz's stare.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.

Yeah.  Because a white person who makes a bomb threat in an airport gets upgraded to first class.  This has nothing to do with race other than inside your own deranged mind.

Well maybe if cops didn't discriminate against POC so much it wouldn't be the first thing that comes to mind when you see a POC being hauled off to jail for making a joke.


ROFL, sure.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Never say, "First I got caught smuggling Mexicans into America; and now they are confiscating my pepper spray." to a Canadian border patrol officer. You WILL be searched, even after you try to explain, "They were avocados..."

And don't look like a hippie going into Canada (separate trip) in a camper and saying, "I don't know." to the questions of how long are you here for and where are you going?
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x318]
I beg to differ~


Was all your stuff still there, or did they keep any of it?
 
CluelessMoron [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not sure if the US TSA are any more humourless than their equivalents in other countries.

In my experience they're humourless pricks everywhere. I think it's a job requirement.
 
MattytheMouse [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

MythDragon: MattytheMouse: [Fark user image image 425x318]
I beg to differ~

Was all your stuff still there, or did they keep any of it?


All my weird furry porn was still there lol
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: SeriousTube: Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 332x91]
Hmmm.


TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.
The pervious was 5,972 firearms caught in 2021, 86% of which were loaded, the TSA said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded | CNN

If they would actually do something like give all those people at least a week or month in jail those numbers would go down rapidly.

Should be felony convictions for attempting to bring a loaded weapon on an aircraft.


This. All of the above. It needs to be a federal felony with jail time and fines.

At best if you actually forgot you had a loaded gun you're recklessly negligent. At worst you're trying to kill people, hijack a plane, or commit some other crime. Most likely you're just illegally trying to sneak a loaded deadly weapon into the airport/plane.

Whatever. Any of the above should be the same crime. Loaded gun in the airport at or past TSA? Serious farking felony with prison time. Period.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Am I allowed to tell them about the bath bombs I have in my carry on? What if I had a few Jaeger bombs at the airport bar, or the bomb I dropped in the toilet after having a few Jaeger bombs?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Having this running on your laptop is a bad idea as well.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

whidbey: It's stupid that we still "need" this Bush Era Airport Cope.


"Don't joke about having a bomb" has been a clear-cut, well-known rule for as long as I can remember. I was aware of it when my age was single digits. I was born in 1970.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

theteacher: Never say, "First I got caught smuggling Mexicans into America; and now they are confiscating my pepper spray." to a Canadian border patrol officer. You WILL be searched, even after you try to explain, "They were avocados..."

And don't look like a hippie going into Canada (separate trip) in a camper and saying, "I don't know." to the questions of how long are you here for and where are you going?


Meanwhile at a southern Border Patrol checkpoint (not a border crossing), I assured the BP agent I wasn't smuggling any Canadians and the (white Texan in California looking) BP agent went "Canadians? HA! We can't even arrest them!"

At that same BP checkpoint BP agents who appeared Latino just waved me through.
 
nytmare
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

snocone: While lacking a sense of humor is tragic, it pales compared to TSA's lack of actual security.


TSA gets flak for being overly intrusive checking for contraband, and they get flak from the same people for being too lax. There is no pleasing you, so trying would be a waste of time.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you need any, here's a 'tactical lip balm*' being pushed by a retired porn star

Fark user imageView Full Size


*Yahooglebing search it yourself
 
BinderWoman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Floki: How is this a bomb threat? Where's the motivation? Is she attempting to derail the flight? Was she trying to close down the airport? There's no indication that either of those suggestions were part of her motivation.

Is that how PanAm flight 103 in Lockerbie began? A passenger stood up with a carry-on bag and remarked, "Ha! Ha! They patted me down but never found this bomb!"?


Authorities said while being patted down by a TSA agent, Davis was heard saying: "Whole time they missed a whole bomb in my bag!"

She literally stated that she had a bomb.  Try going through customs and saying "They missed all the heroin in my bag" and see how that goes.
 
pdieten
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Incog_Neeto: A black person making jokes around law enforcement always ends poorly.

Yeah.  Because a white person who makes a bomb threat in an airport gets upgraded to first class.  This has nothing to do with race other than inside your own deranged mind.

Well maybe if cops didn't discriminate against POC so much it wouldn't be the first thing that comes to mind when you see a POC being hauled off to jail for making a joke.


Airport security hates everyone equally.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: [Fark user image 332x91]
Hmmm.


TSA officers caught 6,301 firearms at checkpoints this year as of Friday, such as in carry-on bags. About 88% of the firearms were loaded, the administration said.
The pervious was 5,972 firearms caught in 2021, 86% of which were loaded, the TSA said.

TSA intercepts record number of firearms at airport checkpoints in 2022, most of them loaded | CNN


And 99.5% of those presumably said they had forgotten the gun was in the bag and didn't mean to take it on the plane.

Responsible gun owners, ladies and gentlemen.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A lot of these guys caught with loaded guns just think it's cute to test & probe the system. It needs to be a serious felony to dissuade them from testing/probing security at an airport in the first place.

I'd say the same thing for the idiots that've tried to un into the terminal exits to see what happens. Prison time. Mainly to keep the security systems functional and make it anathema to do crap like test entrances or sneak illegal items in.
 
