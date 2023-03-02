 Skip to content
(Metro)   Fancy a cruise where you can keep getting and giving diseases to your fellow passengers? This one that lasts three years and visits 375 ports across the globe is the death boat for you   (metro.co.uk) divider line
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even though these seem like big numbers, when you compare the cruise's monthly starting price of $2,499 (£2,085) to London rent, it doesn't seem too bad at all - especially given it's on an all-inclusive board basis.

Aside from the fact that London rent is infamous for being ridiculously high - you may as well cite the price of a brand-new Mercedes as though it were an average family car - there's also the minor problem that people are far more likely to be a position to earn a regular wage whilst living in a London flat than on a cruise ship.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I would love to take one of these. I often have a fantasy of cashing out my 401k, taking one and blowing all my savings around the world then taking a swan dive off the stern right before it gets back to the home port.
/not serious
//maybe serious
///splashies
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wonder what the over/under is on the number of passengers that die during the voyage.  Not from disease, just from being old people on a boat.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's like a Plague, Inc DLC reward.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I had the money and no kids, that would sound awesome. And, no, subby, this isn't a ghetto Carnival Cruise. You'd be more likely to die of a heart attack from all the blow you'd be doing with your fellow passengers on that luxury cruise.
 
Arthur Two Sheds Jackson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Within a few months they should all be immune to most anything they brought aboard with them. Of course they seem to have 375 opportunities to pick up new things.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gough
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I wonder what the over/under is on the number of passengers that die during the voyage.  Not from disease, just from being old people on a boat.


Maybe they require an additional deposit to cover the cost of sailcloth and scrap iron if you're over, say 75.
 
Snoopys_Root_Beer_Dealer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*sings*

The Death Boat, killing travellers on the sea
The Death Boat, looks like this vacay is just for me...
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: [Fark user image image 582x428]


They won't be strangers after the buffet orgy!
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
There are already plenty of folks who already spend 50+ weeks a year on a cruise ship. It's comparable to the cost of a luxury retirement community. Obviously, this is for the wealthy or those on a generous pension.
 
Fizpez
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I wonder what the over/under is on the number of passengers that die during the voyage.  Not from disease, just from being old people on a boat.


Just eyeballing from a chart here 
Fark user imageView Full Size
I

I'd say a few safe assumptions are almost all people one one of these cruises would be 55+ and assuming some sort of normalized distribution of ages, I'd think a 1 year mortality rate of ~1-2% of the passengers would be likely.  I think skewing a bit low is prudent given the people who can afford these cruises would be more likely to have gotten treatment for various killers like diabetus, high bp etc and would somewhat less likely to die than the average 55+ person.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh wait... this would play havoc with your taxes and insurance, at least in Canada. Can you get insurance for 3 years of travel? Don't you have to come home for some nominal amount of time every so often? Hmmmmm
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Even though these seem like big numbers, when you compare the cruise's monthly starting price of $2,499 (£2,085) to London rent, it doesn't seem too bad at all - especially given it's on an all-inclusive board basis.

Aside from the fact that London rent is infamous for being ridiculously high - you may as well cite the price of a brand-new Mercedes as though it were an average family car - there's also the minor problem that people are far more likely to be a position to earn a regular wage whilst living in a London flat than on a cruise ship.


The other key- that's for a *130* sq foot interior cabin.  Costs go up from there

It's also a 30+ year old ship.  Be prepared for some mechanical issues.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I hate even 3 minutes on a boat.

3 years?

F*ck no.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I would never do this trip ever, but not because I don't think it'd be a sweet trip. It would be. I just would hate to be cooped up with strangers for 3 years. What if on the first day you identify a couple of obnoxious annoying groups of people and you determine you can't stand to be around them, but now you're spending the next 3 years with them. Shudder.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, I've been running my death knight as Frost 'cause I like dual-wielding, but Unholy does really good single-target damage...
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
No.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wasn't this a Scientology thing?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Arthur Two Sheds Jackson: [Fark user image 720x480]


A three-year cruise.
A three-year cruise.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"From there, passengers will get the chance to see 13 World Wonders, from the Colosseum in Rome to the Taj Mahal in India. Rio de Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer statue and the Great Wall of China are also on the itinerary."

I've already been to three of those, and I'll get to Brazil eventually. 

While cruising can be a great way to sample multiple destinations in one trip, passengers are also isolated from those sites because shore excursions are a bubble that make you move at someone else's schedule and keep you from interacting with locals and the sites. There's no time to pause or meditate or see things at your own pace.

I'm ready to go home after a week on a boar; three years would make me lose my mind.
 
