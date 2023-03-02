 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Clear air turbulence" at 37,000 feet injures multiple passengers on Lufthansa A330 flight over TN. Can't have been the flight computers, which have done this before on an A330   (cnn.com) divider line
21
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby here.  I'm not usually part of the air crash disaster tinfoil hat crowd, but the parallels to QF72 based on the passenger accounts are interesting: https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/the-untold-story-of-qf72-what-happens-when-psycho-automation-leaves-pilots-powerless-20170511-gw26ae.html

Even if it wasn't the computer, if you look at the flight aware logs, something strange happened here:https://flightaware.com/live/flight/DLH469/history/20230301/2240Z/KAUS/KIAD

I think this is the relevant moment of flight:

Fark user imageView Full Size

At 7:10 PM, altitude went up to 37125, and speed went down to 486.  Was that a stall?

IDK.  Welcome anyone who knows the A330's cruise altitude parameters to chime in.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warthog,
You are looking at air pressure altitude.  When there are bubbles in the sky, those increase and decrease rapidly.  I would like to see that correlated with the inertial guidance altimeter or the GPS altimeter.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: Warthog,
You are looking at air pressure altitude.  When there are bubbles in the sky, those increase and decrease rapidly.  I would like to see that correlated with the inertial guidance altimeter or the GPS altimeter.


Fair enough.  Unfortunately all we have is ADS-B data.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?


Looks like that's their normal cruising altitude on this flight.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: Marcus Aurelius: My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?

Looks like that's their normal cruising altitude on this flight.


It's more efficient, certainly.  And empty, that plane could do 37k all day long.  But given the corners the FAA has been letting the airlines cut, who knows what the actual all up weight was rated for.  Yikes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Warthog: At 7:10 PM, altitude went up to 37125, and speed went down to 486.  Was that a stall?

IDK.  Welcome anyone who knows the A330's cruise altitude parameters to chime in.


Imagine driving up hill but not moving your foot on the gas at all.. you'll naturally slow down a bit. The windshear was like a wave they drove up then fell down the other side.

There's nothing abnormal about that altitude, either. As the plane burns fuel, it will naturally fly higher because it weighs less. By the time that plane would have gotten across the Atlantic, it would be over 42,000.. no problem.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?


Flying.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"During dinner service, there suddenly was a wind shear, the plane increased altitude, then we fell 1,000 feet,"

Most of the injuries affected the pants of the passengers.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?


Why do planes fly at 36,000 feet?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Marcus Aurelius: My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?

Flying.


Poorly.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
You know when Nate Silver didn't have any elections and he was a bit bored, so he was pretending to be a virologist?

Same vibe in this thread.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Warthog: Subby here.  I'm not usually part of the air crash disaster tinfoil hat crowd, but the parallels to QF72 based on the passenger accounts are interesting: https://www.smh.com.au/lifestyle/the-untold-story-of-qf72-what-happens-when-psycho-automation-leaves-pilots-powerless-20170511-gw26ae.html

Even if it wasn't the computer, if you look at the flight aware logs, something strange happened here:https://flightaware.com/live/flight/DLH469/history/20230301/2240Z/KAUS/KIAD

I think this is the relevant moment of flight:

[Fark user image image 425x541]
At 7:10 PM, altitude went up to 37125, and speed went down to 486.  Was that a stall?

IDK.  Welcome anyone who knows the A330's cruise altitude parameters to chime in.


My guess would be mountain wave. A couple weeks ago, we were a good 600 miles from shore over the North Atlantic and got some wave action.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Article has helpful image of Boeing 747, so there is that.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When they tell you to keep yourself seated with your seatbelt securely fastened, they really aren't screwing around.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think we all know that the real problem here is SpaceX.  More Musk shenanigans!
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wife doesn't really like to fly, but she does it because she has to. But I think if this were to ever happen to her, pretty sure she'd never set foot on a plane again.
 
BubbaZinetti [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: When they tell you to keep yourself seated with your seatbelt securely fastened, they really aren't screwing around.


This, so much this.  If you're in your seat, buckle up.  It doesn't have to be cinched super tight, but wear it.  This has saved me twice.  The first time, I hit bad turbulence, a man 2 rows up bounced off of the ceiling.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: My first reaction was that 37,000 feet seems awfully high.  What were they doing up there?


Standard cruising altitudes for commercial airliners is between 33,000 and 42,000 feet.
 
ditka80
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The most shocking part of the article for me is that Lufthansa flies direct routes from Texas.
The second most shocking part of the article is that there was a dinner service.
 
