(CNBC)   Day 372 of WW3: Russian forces are tightening the noose around Bakhmut, prompting military analysts in Ukraine to question whether a tactical withdrawal by Ukrainian forces must be seriously considered now. It's your Thursday Ukraine war discussion   (cnbc.com) divider line
    News, United States, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, Organization, Arms control, Nuclear weapon, Military  
•       •       •

Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
OK, a couple or three things. First, the Troops count today is 715, and is about a hundred higher that the average for the last 5 days casualties. This is the first troop statistic given for the entire war that is not rounded to a multiple of 10. This seems like it might be significant, and it bothers me. Second, I see that Ukraine also nailed 20 APVs. I assume that that extra hundred troops killed has to do with that.

The spreadsheet errors in the column for the "12/29-2/28/23 (62 days)" casualties have been fixed. Thanks to nkbabe for the catch.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And it looks like we are overdue for another cruise missile attack on Ukrainian infrastructure. Have the Orcs run out of missiles? Have they realized that continued bombardment is not accomplishing anything other than making Ukrainian civilians mad?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shiat's getting weird. Ukraine is calling the Bryansk thing a false flag, but a group calling themselves "Russian volunteer corps" seems to be claim credit an is raising a "call to arms" to fight Putin's army.

Or something...

https://t.me/Novoeizdanie/43803

ето не я
@etokotik
Сука
Translate Tweet
0:21
4,133 views
12:21 AM · Mar 2, 2023
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now Russians are calling the whole thing Ukrainian disinformation. LoL.
 
turboke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: And now Russians are calling the whole thing Ukrainian disinformation. LoL.


Didn't the Russians spread that information in the first place?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

turboke: valenumr: And now Russians are calling the whole thing Ukrainian disinformation. LoL.

Didn't the Russians spread that information in the first place?


Its so bizarre. It would be hilarious if it really is some small scale civil uprising that is freaking Putin the fark out.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: turboke: valenumr: And now Russians are calling the whole thing Ukrainian disinformation. LoL.

Didn't the Russians spread that information in the first place?

Its so bizarre. It would be hilarious if it really is some small scale civil uprising that is freaking Putin the fark out.


So I guess the Russian volunteer corps is a thing. Part of Ukraine TDF.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Russian_Volunteer_Corps
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No over reaction to see here. Just Russians killing Russians in Russia with farking grads.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: shiat's getting weird. Ukraine is calling the Bryansk thing a false flag, but a group calling themselves "Russian volunteer corps" seems to be claim credit an is raising a "call to arms" to fight Putin's army.

Or something...


Ukraine has been saying "don't talk about operation issues" for about a year now so I'm expecting the hard facts to be light and not operationally sensitive.

The other thing is the Bryansk situation isn't playing out like most of the recent situations.  Obviously both sides are after something a bit different and the vibe I get is both sides are doing this battle much different than normal.  This time it doesn't look like the Russians are going full speed into a Ukrainian trap like they typically do.  That could be because of a different regional command structure on the Russian/Wagner side and/or it is a more complex trap.  I wonder if it isn't like the Civil war situation where it was easy to find generals to attack and force back Gen Bragg but at some point they had to take down Lee.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Ukraine may just be farking with Putin. Dmitri got the video translations up pretty quick:

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1631242033791729667?s=20

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1631243904811925505?s=20
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Is something happening? Seems like something might be happening. Whether it's ruscist disinfo, Ukrainian spinning of ruscist disinfo, or the world deciding that China has decided to be added to The List here is your overnight news update from the Kyiv Post and Independent.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Thursday, Mar. 2

Western Allies Discussing 'Security Guarantees' With Kyiv: Scholz

The UN Raised $3.4 Billion in 2022 to Assist Ukrainians Affected by War

Europe's Top Prosecutor Sets Sights on Russia Sanctions-Busters

EXPLAINED: Why the Situation in Bakhmut Is Now 'Critical' for Ukraine

Ukraine Says 3 Killed in Russian Strike on Apartment Block

Russia Using Western Satellites to Hone Attacks in Ukraine

Eco-apocalypse Now: How Russia Is Destroying Ukraine's Environment

Ukraine's Railway Chief (and Twitter Sensation) Has Resigned - Here Are Some of His Best Moments

Zelensky and His War Room Are Signaling an Imminent Spring Offensive

India's Leader Modi Calls for Unity at G20 Dominated by Ukraine

Italy Has the Fighter Jets Ukraine Will Need

What if the 'Russia's world' comes to Europe?

Half of Swiss Favor Allowing Arms Transfers to Ukraine: Poll


Media: Mobile radar station for air defense installed near Moscow metro.

Reuters: US seeks allies' support for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war.

Slovakia considering giving Ukraine 10 of its 11 Soviet-era MiG-29 jets.

Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia overnight, residential building heavily damaged.

ISW: Kremlin may leverage Criminal Code amendments to increase punishments for 'discrediting' Russian military.

Update: 2 killed in Russia's attack on Zaporizhzhia.

General Staff: Ukraine repels more than 170 Russian attacks over past 24 hours.

Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight on March 2.

UK Defense Ministry: Warm weather limiting cross-country movement on Bakhmut front line.

Russian attacks across 10 Ukrainian oblasts kill 5, injure 24 over past 24 hours.

Scholz urges China not to arm Russia, says allies negotiating security guarantees for Ukraine.


And that's your lot. Go hug your loved ones and enjoy your day. I've got to go bake a birthday cake for Mrs. Public Call Box today. Cheers all.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

valenumr: turboke: valenumr: And now Russians are calling the whole thing Ukrainian disinformation. LoL.

Didn't the Russians spread that information in the first place?

Its so bizarre. It would be hilarious if it really is some small scale civil uprising that is freaking Putin the fark out.


Depending on the kind of response, small-scale civil uprisings can occasionally grow into nation-shattering revolution and/or civil war. History never repeats, but it does riff. Never allow a minion to kick a puppy in public.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

valenumr: No over reaction to see here. Just Russians killing Russians in Russia with farking grads.

[Fark user image 425x304]


Soon?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let them take it and then bomb the ever loving f*ck out of it. Make it their graveyard.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Let them take it and then bomb the ever loving f*ck out of it. Make it their graveyard.


I assume you're talking about bakhmut...
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

valenumr: I think Ukraine may just be farking with Putin. Dmitri got the video translations up pretty quick:

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1631242033791729667?s=20

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1631243904811925505?s=20


So... a group of disaffected Russians living in Ukraine finally said "fark it" and invaded Russia, and are trying to start a revolution. My my. Shiat like this has never happened before in the entire history of the world!

Popcorn. I need popcorn.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

valenumr: NewportBarGuy: Let them take it and then bomb the ever loving f*ck out of it. Make it their graveyard.

I assume you're talking about bakhmut...


Indeed. It's a good tactic. They have made them pay DEARLY in their assaults. If they don't think they an hold it, set up your arty at a good distance, withdraw and pound the f*ck out of them.

Tactical withdrawal can work. I'm just spitballing. They know their situation better than me.

But if they feel they can't hold it, maybe worth a shot.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Russia has spent 3 months trying to take a town of 73,000 only 25 miles from its border.  Oh, and they've destroyed the whole town.

How many dimensions of chess is this?
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Russia has spent 3 months trying to take a town of 73,000 only 25 miles from its border.  Oh, and they've destroyed the whole town.

How many dimensions of chess is this?


Actually 7 months. Battle of Stalingrad was only 5.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow. Apartment complex damaged yesterday looks just horrifying in the daylight.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* President Vladimir Putin's recent call to all loyal Russians to support their country with the stirring cry of "Minions, Kick a Puppy in Public for Russia!" has angered animal rights activist and caused consternation within the rank-and-file, according to insider reports from the riots which have broken out all over Moscow and St. Petersburg. "Who is he to tell us what to kick?" screamed one furious gopnik who was participating in a brutal mob beating of a telephone pole. "While the statement has caused morale problems within the armed forces, it is nothing compared to the injuries caused," stated the head doctor for admissions at Moscow Central Hospital's Emergency Room. "We've so far seen sixteen cases of mauling deaths where a crowd of Putin supporters broke into the zoo and attempted to kick a polar bear, apparently thinking it was a puppy. Where will this end?" At press time, the lifeless body of a Kremlin bodyguard could be seen being gnawed on by a small Shih Tzu in Red Square.

* In news on the economic front, shares in mineral extraction holding companies are up sharply after reports of a new vein of Bored Ape NFTs were found in the sewers under Moscow. This highly prized ore is considered to be the best substance for the creation of new financial rug pull instruments, and metallurgists and cryptographers alike from all over Russia have expressed interest and confusion. "That's not how any of this works," said one investor on a investment call with the Central Bank, "But you know what? Put me down for two million dollars' worth, I bet I'll make trillions!" Amur Minerals Corporation has won the first round of extraction contracts and is now raising funds to obtain enough unobtanium to mine this precious resource.

* In late-breaking news, a doping scandal has broken out at the headquarters of the 2023 Moscow Olympic Committee. Confidential unnamed sources have reported mass usage of steroids and human growth hormones among the executives vying for the rights to grift competitors, attendees, and contactors alike. Hulga Olgavogna, the MOC spokesperson, when reached for comment simply stated "YEERARRRGH!" and crushed an office desk with one powerful blow. We will continue to update on this breaking news story as it develops.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size


Like hounds to the hunters.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 18 through February 24 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The Russian Dude's Daily Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tivfieSSafU

Yesterday's Jake Broe Update:
Ukraine Soldier Destroys 5 Russian Tanks in One Day
Youtube Ez639H8fakY


And some Thor-approved (I asked) Thursday scenery:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

valenumr: Wow. Apartment complex damaged yesterday looks just horrifying in the daylight.

[Fark user image image 425x317]


Well they're not getting their security deposit back.
 
mederu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Close call in Bakhmut for Ukraine | Generals sent back up
Youtube yjz7lfNtW1g

Yesterdays Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ukraine attacked targets 500 km inside Russia | Ukraine just went all in on Bakhmut | Ukraine Update
Youtube _AXYr4yn2V4

Yesterdays Artur
 
mederu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
01 Mar: The BIGGEST DRONE AND CYBER-ATTACK Russians Have Seen | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube _Fk3qAvhcWU

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Harlee: valenumr: No over reaction to see here. Just Russians killing Russians in Russia with farking grads.

[Fark user image 425x304]

Soon?


scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Harlee: valenumr: I think Ukraine may just be farking with Putin. Dmitri got the video translations up pretty quick:

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1631242033791729667?s=20

https://twitter.com/wartranslated/status/1631243904811925505?s=20

So... a group of disaffected Russians living in Ukraine finally said "fark it" and invaded Russia, and are trying to start a revolution. My my. Shiat like this has never happened before in the entire history of the world!

Popcorn. I need popcorn.


(not)Harlee 10 minutes from now

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
exqqqme
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Zalensky is alive!
Fark Putin
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
goddamn it. I wish we would just give them the planes and long-range artillery they want.

they have the motivation and determination to do it. they only lack the tools.

(yes, I understand why we don't. but, goddamnit, it's frustrating.)
 
