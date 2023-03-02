 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Flash powder, commercial fireworks, fuses, a can of butane, a lighter and pipe full of white powder, taped-up circuit breakers, and a cordless drill. Shoot, a fella could have a pretty bad time at the airport check-in with all that stuff   (bbc.com) divider line
dickrickulous [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A wireless drill with cordless batteries. Serious mayhem equipment!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

dickrickulous: A wireless drill with cordless batteries. Serious mayhem equipment!


No one ever expects a wireless drill with cordless batteries.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: dickrickulous: A wireless drill with cordless batteries. Serious mayhem equipment!

No one ever expects a wireless drill with cordless batteries.


In the early days of my TSA career someone absconded a car-lighter from a passenger at checkpoint.  Fact.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
All of that shiat would be useless to try to bring down the plane it was packed in.   checked bags with flammable fabrics would be more of a threat to a flying aircraft.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: All of that shiat would be useless to try to bring down the plane it was packed in.   checked bags with flammable fabrics would be more of a threat to a flying aircraft.


Did you read the article?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: tonguedepressor: All of that shiat would be useless to try to bring down the plane it was packed in.   checked bags with flammable fabrics would be more of a threat to a flying aircraft.

Did you read the article?


I did but didn't have to. I saw the way my friends reacted to it when it broke and knew it was nothing.  The second sentence in his reciting tfa was that there were multiple fuses in the bag.

That meant it was just an idiot thinking he could pass shiat like this cuz it was checked.
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

tonguedepressor: wearsmanyhats: tonguedepressor: All of that shiat would be useless to try to bring down the plane it was packed in.   checked bags with flammable fabrics would be more of a threat to a flying aircraft.

Did you read the article?

I did but didn't have to. I saw the way my friends reacted to it when it broke and knew it was nothing.  The second sentence in his reciting tfa was that there were multiple fuses in the bag.

That meant it was just an idiot thinking he could pass shiat like this cuz it was checked.


ummm... checked bag with flammable device still bad.

There doesn't seem to be a way for him to ignite the fuse. Perhaps a test run?
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: tonguedepressor: wearsmanyhats: tonguedepressor: All of that shiat would be useless to try to bring down the plane it was packed in.   checked bags with flammable fabrics would be more of a threat to a flying aircraft.

Did you read the article?

I did but didn't have to. I saw the way my friends reacted to it when it broke and knew it was nothing.  The second sentence in his reciting tfa was that there were multiple fuses in the bag.

That meant it was just an idiot thinking he could pass shiat like this cuz it was checked.

ummm... checked bag with flammable device still bad.

There doesn't seem to be a way for him to ignite the fuse. Perhaps a test run?


Yes, these items are terrible things but the details prove they were all negligible other than starting a single fire in a small and fire resistant space.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
shoot.. a fella could have a fun weekend starting mysterious fires for insurance reasons with that kind of stuff.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Speak for yourself, Mr/Ms "Cavity searches by a stranger are no fun".
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The only thing interesting in article is that a device was hidden in the lining of his suitcase.  Who knows if true or if TSA just piling on but that's weird if true.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

