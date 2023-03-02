 Skip to content
(People Magazine)   Something old, something new, something borrowed, something black and blue   (people.com) divider line
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Subby, you know that trip doesn't come with return tickets, right?
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They went to the party, left and then came back and it's only 2nd degree.
 
geggy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: They went to the party, left and then came back and it's only 2nd degree.


Likely because in that kind of situation it's easy to claim you just wanted to fight and it got out of hand.  With the dead guy being found in a yard where he'd apparently chased them into, that's pretty hard to naysay at least with any proof.  Now if they'd jumped into the family's yard and killed him there?  Probably 1st degree.  Unless they flat out admit they were luring the guy in to kill him, 2nd is about all they're gonna be able to pin on them

/before you get too fussed also do note that California's sentencing guidelines for 2nd degree murder at 15 to life
//not exactly a slap on the wrist
///your possiblities for parole are equally slim on that kind of conviction
////it happens, but you're gonna have to spend a lot of time convincing people
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If you scroll down, you see a long list of "related articles" that are just tragic.  What the hell, People?  You used to be fun.
 
USCLaw2010
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Curly Bill and Johnny Ringo unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Some people really hate weddings I guess
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I vividly imagined this melee happening to the sound of a mariachi band playing We Are Family.

Before you criticize me, you should know that, being a former wedding DJ, I suffer from PTSD - "post traumatic song disorder."
 
Bukharin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
video footage of the conflict between brothers and groom

Naacho Naacho (Full Video) RRR - NTR, Ram Charan | M M Kreem | SS Rajamouli | Vishal Mishra & Rahul
Youtube sAzlWScHTc4
 
