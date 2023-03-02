 Skip to content
(BBC-US) STOP, HAMMER PILOT No, wait- stop early release of hammer-killer pilot. Hammer trifecta complete
5
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have used a frozen leg of lamb.
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Should have used a frozen leg of lamb.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Watch out for that clawhammer, folks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So, the MIL aims to throw a monkey wrench into his plans.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So he was pissed off, and beat his wife to death with a hammer, and pleaded he was just had really angry feels because of a pre-nup?  And he got a dim-cap plea and only 24 years for this?  Christ, sounds like the U.S.  How much money does he have and who's he related to?
 
