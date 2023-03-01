 Skip to content
(Edmonton Journal)   Matthew McKnight: 8 years for rape? I'll appeal the sentence. Appeal's Court: We agree that the sentence was incorrect. 11 years it is   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
one would think the miraculous union of macgyver and knight rider would produce some kind of demi god but we get this guy...no friggin' god indeed
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Care to appeal it again, Smart Guy?"
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Feels like that sentence is an order of magnitude too small.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful what you wish for...
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how much he enjoys rape.
 
Doryphore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't appeal it, the government did.  Subby is a moron
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He didn't appeal, the prosecutor went asking for more.

It's a Canadian prison, can't be worse than being stuck in a community college.
 
trekkiecougar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BWA HA HA HA HA HA !!!! FAFO!
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A jury found McKnight guilty of five of 13 sexual assault counts in 2020, after a lengthy trial that heard how McKnight - a one-time promoter at several Edmonton nightclubs - plied women with drinks before raping them.

Sulyma initially said a 16½ year sentence would have been appropriate, but reduced the prison term to eight years to avoid "crushing" a first-time offender she believed has "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.

He wasn't a first time offender, this is just the first time he's been caught...
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wildcardjack: He didn't appeal, the prosecutor went asking for more.

It's a Canadian prison, can't be worse than being stuck in a community college.


He's still gonna be looking over his shoulder for a long long time, there are inmates inside who don't take kindly to rapists.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: "Care to appeal it again, Smart Guy?"


Maybe he should act as his own lawyer this time.
 
slantsix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

George Santos' taint: wildcardjack: He didn't appeal, the prosecutor went asking for more.

It's a Canadian prison, can't be worse than being stuck in a community college.

He's still gonna be looking over his shoulder for a long long time, there are inmates inside who don't take kindly to rapists.


Yeah he got stomped while in custody. Some details in the article but yeah, he's not exactly welcome in prison either
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Sulyma initially said a 16½ year sentence would have been appropriate, but reduced the prison term to eight years to avoid "crushing" a first-time offender she believed has "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.


Convicted of FIVE of 13 charges!  He's probably a 13-time offender!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
 serial rapist and only 11 years ? What the fark
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Eunice's Social Calendar: one would think the miraculous union of macgyver and knight rider would produce some kind of demi god but we get this guy...no friggin' god indeed


Sometimes you get resonance. Sometimes you get 180 deg. out of phase.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
FTFA: "...citing a letter from McKnight's father, a portfolio manager and investment adviser, indicating his desire for McKnight to join his company after his release."

No serial rapist with a rich daddy can be THAT bad.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I read that entire article trying to find where the convicted rapist appealed the sentence.
Pretty sneaky, Subby.
Asshole
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Serial rapist. even 11 years is far too light.  Shows you where the western world rates rape and women in general.  He most likely ruined 11 women's lives and got one year for each.   If he'd defrauded a bank he would go to jail longer.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SBinRR: I read that entire article trying to find where the convicted rapist appealed the sentence.
Pretty sneaky, Subby.
Asshole


Here's the headline from the article:

Serial rapist Matthew McKnight's sentence increases from eight to 11 years: Court of Appeal
 
carkiller
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Boys Who Rape (Should All Be Destroyed)
Youtube 9h_lZB-fEGg
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: SBinRR: I read that entire article trying to find where the convicted rapist appealed the sentence.
Pretty sneaky, Subby.
Asshole

Here's the headline from the article:

Serial rapist Matthew McKnight's sentence increases from eight to 11 years: Court of Appeal


Yes. That is correct. The prosecution appealed, not the rapist.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Sulyma initially said a 16½ year sentence would have been appropriate, but reduced the prison term to eight years to avoid "crushing" a first-time offender she believed has "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.


Convicted of FIVE of 13 charges!  He's probably a 13-time offender!

[Fark user image 316x162]



He's not a first-time offender. He's a first-time caught.
But he's a clean-cut white guy. So sure he can be rehabilitated.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: FTFA: "...citing a letter from McKnight's father, a portfolio manager and investment adviser, indicating his desire for McKnight to join his company after his release."

No serial rapist with a rich daddy can be THAT bad.



I mean all he needs to get better is the love of a good woman. Is Karla Homolka currently single?
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
For SA? it should also include daily waterboarding and shocks to the genitals.
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: A jury found McKnight guilty of five of 13 sexual assault counts in 2020, after a lengthy trial that heard how McKnight - a one-time promoter at several Edmonton nightclubs - plied women with drinks before raping them.

Sulyma initially said a 16½ year sentence would have been appropriate, but reduced the prison term to eight years to avoid "crushing" a first-time offender she believed has "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.

He wasn't a first time offender, this is just the first time he's been caught...


I think the sentencing alone shows he is at least a 5 time offender.  People who steal cars get longer prison sentences.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LOL!  8 extended to 11!

Fark that guy.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Go ahead. Appeal again. I dare ya
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Halfabee64: Sulyma initially said a 16½ year sentence would have been appropriate, but reduced the prison term to eight years to avoid "crushing" a first-time offender she believed has "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.


Convicted of FIVE of 13 charges!  He's probably a 13-time offender!

[Fark user image 316x162]


He's not a first-time offender. He's a first-time caught.
But he's a clean-cut white guy. So sure he can be rehabilitated.


Rapists are rarely first time offenders when they get caught. As a result rape should carry heftier prison sentences. Not as a deterrent but as a way to make us all safer by removing them from society.
 
morg
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*back seat of a station wagon*
Stop appealing yourself, stop appealing yourself, stop appealing yourself.
Mom!
 
LagerVsAle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Halfabee64: Sulyma initially said a 16½ year sentence would have been appropriate, but reduced the prison term to eight years to avoid "crushing" a first-time offender she believed has "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.


Convicted of FIVE of 13 charges!  He's probably a 13-time offender!

[Fark user image 316x162]


He's not a first-time offender. He's a first-time caught.
But he's a clean-cut white guy. So sure he can be rehabilitated.


He's a clean cut white guy with a rich daddy.
 
