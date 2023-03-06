 Skip to content
(The New Yorker)   The New Yorker spends a lot of words to say that if you're planning on going into the humanities instead of STEM, you're making a mistake and will be a failure at everything. Only STEM fields ever have or ever will matter in the marketplace   (newyorker.com) divider line
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why doesn't this have a STEM tab link?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA:

"Personally, I love my English major, and it really bums me out when ninety per cent of the people I talk to have input that's negative!"

Only ninety? Find better people to spend time with, hang out & talk to then. No, it's not always as easy as that. No, you shouldn't just isolate yourself in a self-affirming social bubble of yes-people. Yes, sometimes you do need an external perspective at odds with what you think you know.

\$0.02
 
gaspode
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
aww the poor marketplace, did its feelings get hurt by people not properly positioning themselves as a commodity? fark you all.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fewer
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: FTFA:

"Personally, I love my English major, and it really bums me out when ninety per cent of the people I talk to have input that's negative!"

Only ninety? Find better people to spend time with, hang out & talk to then. No, it's not always as easy as that. No, you shouldn't just isolate yourself in a self-affirming social bubble of yes-people. Yes, sometimes you do need an external perspective at odds with what you think you know.

\$0.02


I think you're being too harsh.  ia think it really was more like 99 percent find it negative, it's just that, as an English major, he isn't very good at math.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
The humanities include political science. There will always be politics because there will always be criminals smart enough to control the legal system.
 
