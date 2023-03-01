 Skip to content
(Politico)   Sirhan Sirhan is still alive, not getting out of prison anytime soon   (politico.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Capital punishment, Lawyer, Israel, Murder, United States, Middle East, Politics, New York  
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Missed his shot at parole again.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
RFK's death is one of the most consequential in our history. I don't know if he beats Nixon. Even if he lost, he might have gotten him in '72. If Nixon doesn't win, or is hampered, everything that happens changes immensely. Nixon is really the rotten seed of so much that came afterward.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: RFK's death is one of the most consequential in our history. I don't know if he beats Nixon. Even if he lost, he might have gotten him in '72. If Nixon doesn't win, or is hampered, everything that happens changes immensely. Nixon is really the rotten seed of so much that came afterward.


Nixon's ag policy is directly responsible for today's chronic diseases and health care crisis.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: I don't know if he beats Nixon.


He does.  None of the baggage of the Kennedy clan had manifested in the public consciousness yet.  Bobby was as smooth as his older brother and in televised debates would have come off as much more commanding and charismatic.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Boutros Boutros Ghali should interview Sirhan Sirhan and make it into a doublemint gum commercial
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: Boutros Boutros Ghali should interview Sirhan Sirhan and make it into a doublemint gum commercial


With a score by Sylvain Syvlain.
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: RFK's death is one of the most consequential in our history. I don't know if he beats Nixon. Even if he lost, he might have gotten him in '72. If Nixon doesn't win, or is hampered, everything that happens changes immensely. Nixon is really the rotten seed of so much that came afterward.


As much disdain as I had for Nixon at least he had the integrity to step down, unlike TFG who wanted to drag everyone else down with him
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: RFK's death is one of the most consequential in our history. I don't know if he beats Nixon. Even if he lost, he might have gotten him in '72. If Nixon doesn't win, or is hampered, everything that happens changes immensely. Nixon is really the rotten seed of so much that came afterward.

As much disdain as I had for Nixon at least he had the integrity to step down, unlike TFG who wanted to drag everyone else down with him


Nixon was going to stay and fight until he was told that there were enough Republican votes against him in the Senate to convict.

Strange as it seems, 50 years ago, there were Republican politicians with at least a passing familiarity with integrity.
 
Alphax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
That was about 55 years ago.  Sheesh, I wasn't born yet.

SAN DIEGO - A California panel on Wednesday denied parole for Robert F. Kennedy assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying the 78-year-old prisoner still lacks insight into what caused him to shoot the senator and presidential candidate in 1968.

If he doesn't even know, I guess we don't know why he did it.
 
