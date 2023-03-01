 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Today on The Californians: a freeway vehicle shooting occurred while taking the 110 to the 405. Fark: shooting was between occupants of the vehicle   (ktla.com) divider line
12
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Recorded just before the shooting occurred:

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
said "take the 405, goddamnit!"
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wwwwwhhhat are you doing?
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
appears someone needs to spend a bit more time on the 420.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


what larks!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
larks= mischief/ fun/ humorous shenanigans
humorous= humoros ... humouros ... waitwhat
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
bet it turns out a wasp flew in

... just farking KILL IIITT!!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's weird that this is the most memorable sketch in the last 10 years
 
jerryskid [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess it's one of those abbreviated "drive" shootings I've been reading about. Thank god for "Reader's Digest."
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Another win for the Second Amendment. Don't make enemies in the land of freedom
 
hammettman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Mantour: [Fark user image 600x255]


Apparently, it's the reverse of this shot. According to local teevee news, the shooter was surmised to be in the back seat.  Fired the shots, through the front windshield, blew out the passenger window and winged the passenger in the front seat.  Then fled.

Don't know if they ever made it to the 405.
 
