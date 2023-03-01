 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Hindustan Times)   Temple Robot Elephant: not an obscure 1970 Pink Floyd album   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
11
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

200 clicks; posted to Main » on 02 Mar 2023 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Temple, Robot, Elephant...for me it was easy!
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
When you're just making it up, anyway, who cares?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Goddamn password hacked again
 
Oak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Goddamn password hacked again

Correct

temple robot elephant!
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
When you're Hindu, you tell the cyborg that you'll be back.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
(PETA) India along with actor Parvathy Thiruvothu stepped in as sponsors to donate the ₹5 lakh 'robot elephant. Constructed with an iron frame and rubber coating, the mechanized 'animal' weighs 800 kg and is around 11-foot-tall.
.


Nothing says your religion is a bunch of bullshiat quite like a giant rubber elephant.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds more like a Mike Patton project, subby.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How do you travel in a vehicle with a giant robot elephant? You pop the trunk
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It is incredibly cool of India to be moving away from using captive elephants in religious observances.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.