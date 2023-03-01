 Skip to content
(CTV News)   43 year old amber alert: are you Jeffrey Dupres?   (edmonton.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    PSA, High school, Crime, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Torture, Interrogation, RCMP's Gary Graham, Denise McKee, Death  
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I can be, for the right inheritance..
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I can assure you, this still remains a very active investigation," he said.

Very?  Really?

BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What are the odds if he is still alive, he responds to his birth name?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I am Jeffrey Dupres!
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
[drops toast]  no I'm not!  you're Jeffrey Dupres!  you're the... rascal in this... picture!
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ah, i've had plenty of 43 year old amber's...now put a nice 26 year old amber in front of me and we'd be talking.  no, really...i'm old as shiat.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Amber alerts have been going on for 43 years?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

solokumba: Amber alerts have been going on for 43 years?


Apparently we still haven't found her.

Has anyone considered maybe Amber doesn't want to be found?
 
