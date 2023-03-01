 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(D Magazine)   Bruh   (dmagazine.com) divider line
44
    More: Stupid, Employment, Dallas, National Labor Relations Board, Unfair labor practice, Collective bargaining, Newspaper, The Dallas Morning News, Chattanooga Times Free Press  
•       •       •

1281 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She was speaking to a politician, therefore she should have used the formal "Look, asshole..."
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently bruh is an offensive way to address somebody in social media. When did HR make that determination and what was the reasoning bruh?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And that's how Mangrum found herself getting grilled by the paper's executive editor, Katrice Hardy. According to Mangrum, Hardy, who is Black, asked her if she would have used the word "bruh" if the mayor were White.

Is this a cancellation?  Over that, bruh?
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not exactly a word one would use if trying to come across as intelligent.  That said, meh.

Yes, I saw what I did there.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: Not exactly a word one would use if trying to come across as intelligent.  That said, meh.

Yes, I saw what I did there.


Nah, UR fine.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Apparently bruh is an offensive way to address somebody in social media. When did HR make that determination and what was the reasoning bruh?


Well, I mean it often is a fair indication you're talking to a chad
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Wanebo: Apparently bruh is an offensive way to address somebody in social media. When did HR make that determination and what was the reasoning bruh?

Well, I mean it often is a fair indication you're talking to a choad


FTFY.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is "bruh" AP style or Chicago manual?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously, she provided a flimsy but exploitable pretext for the paper to shiatcan a union activist. The pretext itself is unimportant.
 
ShutterGirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just an excuse
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short for "bruhbba"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone knows the mayor is addressed as "Broceephus Maximus"
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a millennial, and some fellow millennials and I have a tough time not addressing everybody (male and female) as "dude".  Like it is baked into my subconscious mind to address everybody as "dude" and to add it as an exclamatory statement to sentences.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only bruhs can use the b word.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Apparently bruh is an offensive way to address somebody in social media. When did HR make that determination and what was the reasoning bruh?


when she was involved in union negotiations.
 
Obscene_CNN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people just weed themselves out of the employment pool.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe at her next job she'll grow up and learn to use the English language.

/can't wait until Musk destroys Twitter and it's gone
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meghan Mangrum moved to Dallas last summer to cover education as part of the Dallas Morning News' Education Lab.

Personally, I would have fired her too. Using the word 'bruh' while representing the paper as its' education correspondent is not a good look. Unless the newspaper is catering to the Neanderthal and Troglodyte market in which case the usage would be perfectly acceptable and I would be wrong.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: [cdn.ebaumsworld.com image 400x347]


I'm deaf, high and laughing my ass off
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruh.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the bright side, at least it gives her a chance to get out of Texas now!

"So for now, Mangrum is moving back to her parents' house in Florida while she looks for another job."

Nevermind.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marshmallow Jones: Maybe at her next job she'll grow up and learn to use the English language.

/can't wait until Musk destroys Twitter and it's gone


Bruh, you ever thought about therapy? Maybe see a doctor about getting that bile drained?
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Meghan Mangrum moved to Dallas last summer to cover education as part of the Dallas Morning News' Education Lab.

Personally, I would have fired her too. Using the word 'bruh' while representing the paper as its' education correspondent is not a good look. Unless the newspaper is catering to the Neanderthal and Troglodyte market in which case the usage would be perfectly acceptable and I would be wrong.


But she probably wasn't Tweeting as a rep of the paper but a personal, non work related account.

Unless I'm missing something.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Archie Goodwin: Meghan Mangrum moved to Dallas last summer to cover education as part of the Dallas Morning News' Education Lab.

Personally, I would have fired her too. Using the word 'bruh' while representing the paper as its' education correspondent is not a good look. Unless the newspaper is catering to the Neanderthal and Troglodyte market in which case the usage would be perfectly acceptable and I would be wrong.


last time I checked dallas is indeed in texas, so she is catering to that demographic, and you are wrong.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bruh, national news is always going to chase the trend. Cultivate relationships with quality local news partnerships."

So she's telling him he had better start kissing up to the press? I think she learned she's not as important as she thinks.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruh might have been offensive if the Mayor were Hawaiian. Bro is what you're looking for, and it's not here.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's cool how you can tell which farkers are over 70 and have kids who don't speak to them anymore.
 
khatores
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Meghan Mangrum moved to Dallas last summer to cover education as part of the Dallas Morning News' Education Lab.

Personally, I would have fired her too. Using the word 'bruh' while representing the paper as its' education correspondent is not a good look. Unless the newspaper is catering to the Neanderthal and Troglodyte market in which case the usage would be perfectly acceptable and I would be wrong.


Bruh. Brah! Bro, bro, bro.

She wasn't fired because she used a common expression. She was fired because of some labor negotiations that were already going on, and they used the first silly excuse they could lay their hands on.

They would have fired her eventually over some other nonsense.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm a millennial, and some fellow millennials and I have a tough time not addressing everybody (male and female) as "dude".  Like it is baked into my subconscious mind to address everybody as "dude" and to add it as an exclamatory statement to sentences.


Can confirm
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

morg: Only bruhs can use the b word.


I'm friends with some bruhs and they're cool with me using that word.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

morg: Only bruhs can use the b word.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

khatores: Archie Goodwin: Meghan Mangrum moved to Dallas last summer to cover education as part of the Dallas Morning News' Education Lab.

Personally, I would have fired her too. Using the word 'bruh' while representing the paper as its' education correspondent is not a good look. Unless the newspaper is catering to the Neanderthal and Troglodyte market in which case the usage would be perfectly acceptable and I would be wrong.

Bruh. Brah! Bro, bro, bro.

She wasn't fired because she used a common expression. She was fired because of some labor negotiations that were already going on, and they used the first silly excuse they could lay their hands on.

They would have fired her eventually over some other nonsense.


Bruh...I think it might have been a race thing bruh.:

And that's how Mangrum found herself getting grilled by the paper's executive editor, Katrice Hardy. According to Mangrum, Hardy, who is Black, asked her if she would have used the word "bruh" if the mayor were White. Mangrum, who is White, said yes. Her Twitter feed is littered with the word "bruh" directed at all sorts of accounts, including those belonging to hockey fans and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife.

"I would never tell a person of color, 'Oh, it wasn't racist. You shouldn't feel that way,'" Mangrum says. "But I know my intent, and it was not at all about race. I use that word with my friends and when I tweet about hockey. It's just part of my vernacular. I grew up in Central Florida, and, you know, I'm a millennial."

Some of her best friends are bruhs.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you even mayor?
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm a millennial, and some fellow millennials and I have a tough time not addressing everybody (male and female) as "dude".  Like it is baked into my subconscious mind to address everybody as "dude" and to add it as an exclamatory statement to sentences.


Good Burger--We're All Dudes
Youtube FqMODweN8lQ
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
He's not your bruh, friend
 
Watubi
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Dude, I absolutely hate it when my kids say bruh.  I mean, these dudes all running around saying bruh this and bruh that.  Can make a dude go crazy
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: Meghan Mangrum moved to Dallas last summer to cover education as part of the Dallas Morning News' Education Lab.

Personally, I would have fired her too. Using the word 'bruh' while representing the paper as its' education correspondent is not a good look. Unless the newspaper is catering to the Neanderthal and Troglodyte market in which case the usage would be perfectly acceptable and I would be wrong.


... for using their personal social media account?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn, homie. Homies can turn on you if you if you show your a homie. Even homies need to adhere to strict professionalism, homie
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This comment thread is telling - most folk did not appear to read the article, and a disturbing number of those commenting appear to be 60 years old and scared of young people.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: I'm a millennial, and some fellow millennials and I have a tough time not addressing everybody (male and female) as "dude".  Like it is baked into my subconscious mind to address everybody as "dude" and to add it as an exclamatory statement to sentences.


to an extent that's true for me, which is worse.  also 'mate'
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Everyone knows the mayor is addressed as "Broceephus Maximus"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: This comment thread is telling - most folk did not appear to read the article, and a disturbing number of those commenting appear to be 60 years old and scared of young people.


I'll kick yer behind, Bruh! Not git off ma lawn!
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.