(Daily Mail)   Subby has found the perfect apartment for Matt Murdock, it's even directly across from Central Park   (dailymail.co.uk)
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn shame what they did to that dog...
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is that perfect?

He can't just quickly swing out of the window on his web-shooters, and while I know he frequently changes in a phone booth, he can't ever just go down the elevator or stairs in his costume without raising suspicions about his secret identity.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What? Central Park? Everyone knows Matt Murdock hangs his hat in Clinton.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Does it have a restroom?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Wait. Is that the rent or the purchase price?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
No bathroom? What do think an In-Sink-Erator is for?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dubbed a 'unicorn' apartment, the 500-square-foot property is situated in the heart of the city, surrounded by some of the most expensive homes money can buy.

Hotel rooms are bigger than 500 square feet.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: No bathroom? What do think an In-Sink-Erator is for?


This is mid-town Manhattan.  You do your business in a Vitamix, then pour it down the drain.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's called a "unicorn" because it's the same size as a single ear of corn.
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: How is that perfect?

He can't just quickly swing out of the window on his web-shooters, and while I know he frequently changes in a phone booth, he can't ever just go down the elevator or stairs in his costume without raising suspicions about his secret identity.


Did you miss that it has a skylight?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't think he'd like the decor
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Why would Matt Murdock take that place when he resides in a 4 story townhouse?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Why would Matt Murdock take that place when he resides in a 4 story townhouse?


Not even supervillains want to go to Hell's Kitchen. Not until Mister Fisk is done with the gentrification.
 
Oak
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's the year of the Linux apartment.
 
rhondajeremy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Real question: building code-wise, wouldn't this illegal? I remember my parents wanted to turn a room in our basement into a bedroom but because there was no windows, we were told it would be an illegal bedroom. There has to be a window large enough to escape through, in case of fire. Does that law vary from place to place? Or is it because it is an apartment vs a basement?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Damn shame what they did to that dog...


LOL!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Even if I won Powerball, I would have no desire to live in NYC.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The_Sponge: Even if I won Powerball, I would have no desire to live in NYC.


That's why there are no windows. You shouldn't be reminded of the nightmare that lays right outside the front door
 
