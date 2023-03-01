 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Local10 WPLG)   Told you the lottery is just a tax on the stupids   (local10.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

975 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 10:03 PM (57 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Man wins $10K lottery prize, but state instead claims he owes them money

Send them the receipts of all the lottery tickets you paid for prior to winning.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Local 10 News contacted the Department of Economic Opportunity with Cheung's information and days later, he got a phone call.

"They said there was an error and they said it would take four-to-six weeks to get the check back," he said. "She said it was an error."

Weird how the office nobody can get a hold of suddenly gets real responsive once the local news starts calling.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Obvious tag busy buying scratchers?
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dumbass could have found another dumbass to whom he could have sold it for at least $.40 on the dollar and not mentioned the tax obligation. But then they wouldn't be a dumbass.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dumbass could have found another dumbass to whom he could have sold it for at least $.40 on the dollar and not mentioned the tax obligation. But then they wouldn't be a dumbass.

[Fark user image 425x178] [View Full Size image _x_]


But then he'd be a complete farking moron instead of just a dumbass, since his debt was waived and he was entitled to all of the winnings.
 
dywed88
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Dumbass could have found another dumbass to whom he could have sold it for at least $.40 on the dollar and not mentioned the tax obligation. But then they wouldn't be a dumbass.

[Fark user image image 425x178]


A few problems with that plan:

1) There was no "tax obligation"
2) He would have been out $0.60 on the dollar
3) This same issue would have arose the next time Florida owed him money for any reason

Now he got that cleared up and is being paid his $10,000.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My wife was approved for COVID relief funds. But they said the program was out of money and she would get zero dollars, sorry.

Except that then they said that because she got relief funds she had to pay back some of her unemployment.
I'd have loved to be able to at least pretend to have won the lottery for a few minutes.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SirGunslinger: Obvious tag busy buying scratchers?


Rarely is the Florida tag trumped by another tag.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.