(BBC-US)   Forty-two students trapped in lawless hellhole after their passports were seized and destroyed. Geez New Hampshire, it's just a license plate slogan   (bbc.com) divider line
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ski Trip and forced to stay a few more days?

Sununu must be strapped for cash.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not a lawless hellhole.

It's the hellhole of Lolbertarian Cow Hampshire.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course, the hotel does hope they'll come back
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Adams will probably spring for a bus ticket to Canada.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them


I'm not sure if it is still a thing, but some hotels in Europe used to hold your passport if you were a foreign national to insure you paid the bill.  In theory, the kids might have thought it was a thing done in the US also, and just handed them over as a matter for course.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: BunkyBrewman: Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them

I'm not sure if it is still a thing, but some hotels in Europe used to hold your passport if you were a foreign national to insure you paid the bill.  In theory, the kids might have thought it was a thing done in the US also, and just handed them over as a matter for course.


LOL.  If it wasn't a thing in the US the hotel would have just handed the passports back, possibly with a "WTF are you doing" comment.

/ps:  Ensure.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article is farking worthless. Doesn't mention why the passports were handed over or who the dumbfark was that shredded them and why.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mrs Hibbs said the four staff members in New York were now "supporting pupils to explore the city on a dwindling budget" and she looked forward to the party's return.

I'd assume the hotel was paying for EVERYTHING. What the fark?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Head Katie Hibbs

How did you become Head Katie, Hibbs?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


A journalist these days is anyone with a computer and the ability to type complete sentences.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


Just to be annoying about this, perhaps someone should be speaking with a lawyer to see if there's grounds for a lawsuit, or perhaps a diplomatic kerfluffle.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


Indeed. I've used a shredder and have a GED in shredder and passports would be very difficult to shred.

And, I'm not feeling too much sympathy. These sound like privileged kids undergoing a very minor snafu.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know precisely where that hotel is. Kancamagus Highway is a gorgeous fall drive. Lincoln was a great town, and I can't wait to go back.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: A journalist these days is anyone with a computer and the ability to type complete sentences.


FTFY
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I gather.  The hotel has no need, no requirement to deal with passports at all.  Thus, it was a situation of possibly keeping them in a hotel safe, at the desk or such?  The articles all state the passports were destroyed while staying at the lodge, not that the lodge destroyed them.  Student prank, wanting to ski a few more days?  Some lunatic lodge employee?  The bag o passports was dropped in a vat of apres-ski chili?  No one seems to be blaming the lodge?

In general, Lincoln, NH is a libby lib rich people town.  The libertarians and angry Trumpers are farther north, and in a few other enclaves scattered about the state.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them


I would guess they were collected together by the teacher and stored in the hotel safe so that none of the kids could lose their passport and get stuck in the US.

Would you trust a big group of seventh grade students with critical documents?

I am curious how the hotel destroyed 40 passports, though.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Russ1642: A journalist these days is anyone with a computer and the ability to type complete sentences.

FTFY


I finished the job.
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them


It is ridiculous that at no point in this article does anyone even come remotely close to explaining this.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

Just to be annoying about this, perhaps someone should be speaking with a lawyer to see if there's grounds for a lawsuit, or perhaps a diplomatic kerfluffle.


I think this is on hullabaloo levels diplomatic problems.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


I'm assuming they hired the lady from my doctor's office who tried to throw my covid vaccine card away after copying it for their records.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


Red? Didn't their parents sell their future out to make them blue?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: BunkyBrewman: Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them

It is ridiculous that at no point in this article does anyone even come remotely close to explaining this.


Sex trafficking
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Mrs Hibbs said the four staff members in New York were now "supporting pupils to explore the city on a dwindling budget" and she looked forward to the party's return.

I'd assume the hotel was paying for EVERYTHING. What the fark?


Are you kidding? It's all deny, no comment, " talk to our law firm Dewey Cheathem and Howe". They ain't gonna give over a red cent till they are sued.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: a diplomatic kerfluffle.


Your passports just been revoked!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Creepy Lurker Guy: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

Just to be annoying about this, perhaps someone should be speaking with a lawyer to see if there's grounds for a lawsuit, or perhaps a diplomatic kerfluffle.

I think this is on hullabaloo levels diplomatic problems.


England raises security level from "Miffed" to "Peeved"
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:
Spinal Tap - Hell Hole
Youtube Rk9aThIovMA
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worthless Article-Writing 101, ladies and gentlemen.
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm old enough to remember when articles had information in them.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: Head Katie Hibbs

How did you become Head Katie, Hibbs?


it's the Head Karen you have to watch out for
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But Mrs. Hibbs said, told and was praised.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baronbloodbath: I know precisely where that hotel is. Kancamagus Highway is a gorgeous fall drive. Lincoln was a great town, and I can't wait to go back.


When you do get back there, stop by the hotel and ask wtf happened. We'd love to know.

/I'm a journalist.
//I would have asked why.
///Third slashie has no comment.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who the Fark leaves their passport with the hotel?!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BunkyBrewman: Why the fark did the hotel touch the passports in the first place?

I need to know the entire story of how forty two students gave up their passports to a hotel and how some person employed at that hotel managed to shred them


This!

/
Hostel 4?
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???



The most plausible options that come to mind:

-The hotel uses a document shredding service. A moran employee got distracted on the way to the safe, and left a box/bag of passports somewhere that made them seem like part of the documents to be collected by the service. No one noticed they had been collected until it was too late.

-The passports were secured in the manager's office while he was out. Unfortunately, so were Libertad and Del Toro, the manager's psychotic chihuahuas.

-Ninjas.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

A journalist these days is anyone with a computer and the ability to type complete sentences.


You don't even complete sentences.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If you've seen the Hotel New Hampshire, you'll understand why they shredded the passports.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Russ1642: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

A journalist these days is anyone with a computer and the ability to type complete sentences.

You don't even complete sentences.


Not with credit for good behaviour
 
raygundan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

A journalist these days is anyone with a computer and the ability to type complete sentences.


We'd be lucky if there's a person in the loop at all.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


The most plausible options that come to mind:

-The hotel uses a document shredding service. A moran employee got distracted on the way to the safe, and left a box/bag of passports somewhere that made them seem like part of the documents to be collected by the service. No one noticed they had been collected until it was too late.

-The passports were secured in the manager's office while he was out. Unfortunately, so were Libertad and Del Toro, the manager's psychotic chihuahuas.

-Ninjas.


I don't think distraction was required, this was intentional.  Have you ever shared a hotel with a large group of teenagers?
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LadySusan: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

Indeed. I've used a shredder and have a GED in shredder and passports would be very difficult to shred.

And, I'm not feeling too much sympathy. These sound like privileged kids undergoing a very minor snafu.


They're almost definitely privileged kids. What high school do you know has yearly trips across the Atlantic to go skiing?  But I can only imagine the poor parents absolutely freaking out after spending years hearing about mass shootings in the US.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If it were me, I'd want to see these destroyed passports or I'm reporting them stolen.

My cynical paranoid ass immediately jumps to: "It's either identity theft or document forgery."
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dywed88: I am curious how the hotel destroyed 40 passports, though.


That's as many as four tens.  I'd see if Lex Luthor worked there.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Naido: Monkeyfark Ridiculous: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???


The most plausible options that come to mind:

-The hotel uses a document shredding service. A moran employee got distracted on the way to the safe, and left a box/bag of passports somewhere that made them seem like part of the documents to be collected by the service. No one noticed they had been collected until it was too late.

-The passports were secured in the manager's office while he was out. Unfortunately, so were Libertad and Del Toro, the manager's psychotic chihuahuas.

-Ninjas.

I don't think distraction was required, this was intentional.  Have you ever shared a hotel with a large group of teenagers?


I mean... "How do you INTENTIONALLY shred a passport" wouldn't be much of a mystery in the first place.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
41 or 42?
 
James T. Kirk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Whatever happened, looks like it will make a good story when it comes out.

"A representative for the hotel told News 9 that she had no comment to share about the situation.
Lincoln Police told News 9 that their officers responded to the incident, but could not share any additional information, given that the situation involved minors.
It is still unclear exactly how or why the passports were destroyed."
https://www.wmur.com/article/uk-students-home-new-hampshire-hotel-passports/43145582
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I know precisely where that hotel is. Kancamagus Highway is a gorgeous fall drive. Lincoln was a great town, and I can't wait to go back.


Call them! Ask them why they shredded 42 passports!  You'd be doing a far better job than the author of TFA.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

brigid_fitch: LadySusan: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

Indeed. I've used a shredder and have a GED in shredder and passports would be very difficult to shred.

And, I'm not feeling too much sympathy. These sound like privileged kids undergoing a very minor snafu.

They're almost definitely privileged kids. What high school do you know has yearly trips across the Atlantic to go skiing?  But I can only imagine the poor parents absolutely freaking out after spending years hearing about mass shootings in the US.


It doesn't look to be a particularly posh school. I expect that the trip to the US was quite a big thing for those who went on it.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Gyrfalcon: So there's lots of blather about how the kids are all doing okay and were having a wonderful time, and ONE LINE about how the hotel accidentally shredded their passports?

How do you ACCIDENTALLY shred a passport? Nevermind 42 of them?? Like "oh, my bad, I dropped these thick red-bound government documents into the shredder, my bad"?

WTF???

Just to be annoying about this, perhaps someone should be speaking with a lawyer to see if there's grounds for a lawsuit, or perhaps a diplomatic kerfluffle.


Isn't destroying personal documents belonging to someone else a criminal offense ?
 
