(Some Guy)   Man goes on hunger strike to protest high rents in San Francisco. The high rents he isn't receiving   (sfstandard.com) divider line
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


he could've used his extra money to make the pie bigger by creating something of value that would generate profit and jobs but instead he decided to hoard housing stock and extort those less fortunate. fark him. 

womp womp
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Look, I'm tempted to go here:

Fark user imageView Full Size


But if you're paying zero rent for over three years, it's time to stop blaming Covid.  Something else is going on.

A mother and children rented a unit from Wu shortly before the pandemic started, but now haven't paid rent for 37 months. Wu says the tenants owe him around $120,000 in unpaid rent.
Because of the moratorium, tenants can't be kicked out if they can't pay their rent-although the policy also states that the tenants eventually have to pay what they owe

I mean, how much longer do you want to keep growing a debt that they're going to hound you over?  According to the info at that link, you have to pay everything by the end of May, or that's when the courts and landlord start hounding you.  Do these tenants have any idea what they're in for?

There are rent relief programs for landlords, but according to Liu, the amount they can get is inadequate and Wu didn't get anything. The programs also require cooperation between landlords and tenants to prove that Covid impacted their income, something Wu says is difficult to achieve.

You mean the tenants who haven't paid rent in three years aren't cooperative in meeting with the landlord to explain why?  The hell you say!  Whatever I think of landlords, you've screwed someone out of income for years.  I mean, even Facebook employees should get paid, I guess.

Could the Standard really not get in touch with these tenants and get a sense of what's going on?  You know where the residence is and it sounds like they don't leave it to go to work.  I need to know where the tenant is on the sympathetic to reprobate spectrum before I can make a ruling on this one.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/crime/ohio-mom-facing-eviction-kills-husband-son-and-her-father-before-turning-gun-on-herself/ar-AA186GhO?li=BBnbfcL

What are the people w/out options supposed to do?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let him not eat cake.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He can eat my shiat if it helps.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, in almost 40 years of renting coast to coast and internationally, I have had very few unsatisfactory relationships with landlords, despite usually being both poor and credit challenged. Farkers seem to have terrible luck in the rental market.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's some heavy shiat.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, if your tenants haven't paid in three years, and you can't get ANYTHING from housing relief, and nobody's willing to work with you to start paying something...then something else is wrong.

Like, is that mother with her kid not working at all? Does she get Section 8 or welfare? Because now that the moratorium has ended you absolutely can start eviction proceedings if she's just a deadbeat who won't discuss options with you, AFAIK.

Or are you just a dick who wants everything, now, and won't discuss repayment plans, which is probably what's going on here. I have a suspicion that's what's happening. He wants that $120K and of course nobody has that kind of rent lying around and he can't evict her for nonpayment of THAT.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
imagez.tmz.comView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkers are farkers man. Don't you know, none of the 30 maladies that manage to befall them every farking day have nothing to do with them themselves. Its corporations or some shiat that has them down.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Get your crazy mother checked into a mental institution before she kills everyone?

Sell the gun for money?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is sort of what I mean by needing to know the circumstances.  Were there other options or not?  If moving in with family or finding a much cheaper place, as examples, we're options those are probably better options than what's going to happen on June 1st.

It's odd that they haven't spoken with their landlord at all.  And I'm certain there's some number of opportunists looking to take advantage.  But if they legit couldn't pay any rent at all for 3 years, they should be looking for help of *some* kind.  Two things that aren't in short supply:  San Francisco non-profits that are trying to help people, and jobs.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for those of you saying, "fark this guy, let him lose money", and are also complaining about spiraling rent costs in the same breath.....

You realize tenants like the ones he had, and the eviction moratoriums placed on landlords, is a new risk factor that every landlord now needs to price in.
 
Nosferartoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Don't threaten me with a good time.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 1 hour ago  

It's THE MAN*, man.  Always holding them down!

*anyone who tries
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Temple Of The Dog - Hunger Strike
Youtube VUb450Alpps
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three months I'd  say lighten up. Three years?  It's not the landlord's job to provide free housing.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, and this feels obligatory:

ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yes those less fortunate that somehow qualify to lease a pad with a $3400/mo rent.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prose and Cons - SNL
Youtube 6iCbK3ooekU
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark everyone and everything.  All of you too.  fark you all.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh no. Sell your farking land and get a job.
 
bongon247 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not ok.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If rental income is immoral, we should outlaw residential rental properties. All those people need to get mortgages and jobs.  If they can't, they could live on the streets or we could have the government house 100 million people for free. It might cause taxes to go up a wee bit.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That is The Ohio Solution.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well bye.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

They're deadbeats...they'll never pay. They'll slither out of state, pull this same con somewhere else...

After that many months of paying nothing....you're milking the system.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Newsflash: Landlording is a business. You can fail at it. Or succeed.
You are not doing anybody a favor by letting someone live in your home.
You are conducting a business, like any other business.
Don't make special pleadings when you turn out not to be good at it.
if you want an "investment" for your "retirement" buy some Krugerands or  401k.
Landlording is a business.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nope.

Please note that pandemic-impacted tenants with past-due rent that came due between July 1, 2022 and the end of the local state of emergency are permanently protected against eviction for non-payment of rent that came due during this period of time, even after the Mayor terminates her COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation.

...

AB 832 permanently prohibits evictions for nonpayment of rent between March 1 - August 31, 2020.
..

AB-2179 permanently prohibits evictions for nonpayment of rent between September 2020-September 2021. The landlord cannot evict but can take the tenant to small claims court starting November 1, 2021 for any rent that is still unpaid

https://sf.gov/information/covid-19-emergency-tenant-protections#:~:text=Landlords%20and%20tenants%20should%20be,pandemic%2C%20which%20is%20still%20ongoing.

They can be taken to small claims court but that isn't going to get them out and a paying tenant in.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TFA makes it pretty clear that the moratorium hasn't ended. That is kind of the crux of the story.
 
Demonsdemon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, number one is to NOT Kill ANYBODY!
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As anti-landlord as I may be, 3 years of no income from properties you are paying for while also expected to maintain to a habitable standard to code is a pretty farked up hardship

And frankly, paying 3 years in arrears rent is probably beyond most of these tenets means

This is a case where I think the State needs to step up and help the landlords recover some of their loses and help transition the reverbs elsewhere
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This is Fark.  All landlords are evil and police never help anyone, they just kill people.  And something something REpuBliCans something.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why Is Housing So Expensive? - SOME MORE NEWS
Youtube UDnFSlzMlGI
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good call. Pointing out that renters need to put someone else's kid through college to avoid being homeless is a winning tactic these days.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do hunger strikes ever actually work? I mean, who gives a fark if you want to starve yourself to death?
 
the unabomber was right [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
There are rent relief programs for landlords, but according to Liu, the amount they can get is inadequate and Wu didn't get anything.

"I definitely didn't get anything but, even if I did, it wasn't enough"
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

This actually sounds like a fantastic idea. Convert them all into condos and subsidize conversion / building for all of America into landowners, while revitalizing hotels and returning them to what hotels used to be.

Excellent thought!
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

So what I'm hearing is that the landlords should call the cops and say that a minority passing counterfeit $20s has broken into the apartment.
 
jso2897
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Well, don't go away mad.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fair point

Fark user imageView Full Size


still, fark him
 
bigdanc
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Nope hotels are renting.  Immoral.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

It's amuses me to no end anyone here would think I get mad over the idiotic things idiotic people here post.  I come here to laugh at you.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I mean I make a good point, grounded in the actual history of the time before "the housing crisis," but if you want to be a fool about go right ahead.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If the return on rental property doesn't justify the expense, investors will just invest in something else. That property will then get used for something, but below market rate housing ain't it.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

A lot of otherwise successful businesses would fail if they were suddenly forced by their local government to operate on a "pay what you like" model. Not really the same thing as "turn out not to be good at it."
 
waxbeans
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I bet if the government offered to buy the building he wouldn't sell.

That said. I hear you.  I'm not sure why the money the government sent to tons of people.  Wasn't just equal to rent. And coming still till this day. But. No one would support that idea. So.
I don't.
That said.
I'm with the comment above you. Meh.
Landlords cause homes to cost more.
And people are asking for rents equal to apartments for their space room.

Also. The idea of renting something you don't own yet is nuts. Because you making someone pay your mortgage.  fark that person should have damn mortgage.
We have this farking stupid idea only the most responsible people should own a home. Well. That is farking stupid.  The same stupid happening to landlords.
That said.
This whole nation is farked.  Except for the rich.  So maybe blame them.
Tons of people got fired right as c19 kicked off. Long before they told people to lock down.
That said
The rent is too damn high
And the pay is too damn low.

Lastly UBI. farkers.
/
Aoc2024.
//
fark Trump
///
I'm fat and hungry
 
ifky
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
