(DeadState)   Cookie batter gets nearly four years in the clink   (deadstate.org) divider line
30
30 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Prison nick name bets?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
headline is like a cryptic crossword clue.
it's shortcircuiting my brain... I can't solve them anyway, and it isn't one... is... it?  aargh [seizure]
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember this one. Nice to see how that cookie crumbled.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
batter? i hardly know 'er!

//got nothin
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Feels like she got worse than jan 6 idiots
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why was that dude recording this
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In addition to her sentence, Hall will be on three years probation after she's released. She was also ordered to pay $1,185 in restitution to Hall for medical expenses.

That's a pretty hefty penalty when you're forced to pay restitution to yourself.
 
Jaws_Victim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awesome. Good video showing anti mask nazis
 
paledrifter47399
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not enough but it's a start.
 
Left Leg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Prison nick name bets?


It's Oregon. They use their real names in case they need to get some help on the outside.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: why was that dude recording this


They thought they were in the right. As I recall, Cookie Karen and her man called the police expecting the shop owner to be the one arrested. I'm glad this story ended well.
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean she wasn't wrong at all but jesus christ that broad came out almost immediately swinging

A little weird that she had that bat there.  Better than a gun though, I suppose.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: middleoftheday: why was that dude recording this

They thought they were in the right. As I recall, Cookie Karen and her man called the police expecting the shop owner to be the one arrested. I'm glad this story ended well.


Yup, they made a recording of their crime and called the police and voluntarily turned over the clip. That's how delusional these kind of idiots are, they think they're SO in the right that they'll commit trespass, battery, and assault and assume the shop owner is the one who is going to get in trouble for following health department guidance (not that they need to, shop owners generally have large leeway as to what they can require to enter their establishment so long as they're not discriminating based on a protected class characteristic)
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: I remember this one. Nice to see how that cookie crumbled.


She certainly wasn't the smartest cookie.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

middleoftheday: I mean she wasn't wrong at all but jesus christ that broad came out almost immediately swinging

A little weird that she had that bat there.  Better than a gun though, I suppose.


Pretty sure they had already been told they weren't welcome and had gone all right wing Karen on the shop owner.
 
ababyatemydingo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Cookie Batter" is the name of my Amy Winehouse tribute drag act
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nothing warms me more about this story than the fact that the two maskless assholes are the ones who called the cops, as if they thought that they were somehow justified in what they did - can you imagine the shocked faces on those two assholes when the cops arrested them, saying, "um, yeah, that's you two, trespassing on private property and then assaulting the person who told you to leave..."

Here's hoping prison's hard on her.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: I mean she wasn't wrong at all but jesus christ that broad came out almost immediately swinging

A little weird that she had that bat there.  Better than a gun though, I suppose.


I'm guessing this wasn't the first time the anti-maskers raised hell in her shop, and she wanted to be ready for the next time.

However, like a firearm, use it, don't brandish iat. Aim for a knee, and then that biatch would be known as Kookie Kripple Karen the rest of her life!
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ha ha. Enjoy the prison scissoring, garbage person.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ababyatemydingo: "Cookie Batter" is the name of my Amy Winehouse tribute drag act


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Prison nick name bets?


The Cookie Monster
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 265x190]


I love the fairyland characters

Shrek: Quick, tell a lie!
Pinocchio: What should I say?
Donkey: Say something crazy, like, "I'm wearing ladies underwear!"
Pinocchio: I'm wearing ladies underwear.  [silence]
Shrek: Are you?
Pinocchio: I most certainly am not!  [nose extends]
Donkey: It looks like you most certainly am are!
Pinocchio: I am not! [nose extends]
Puss-in-Boots: What kind?
Gingerbread Man: IT'S A THONG!
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Lots of shops have, or had, mask policies. It's like these anti-health morons have never encountered the real world before outside their online bubble.
 
Vern
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

middleoftheday: why was that dude recording this


Reminds me of the three pieces of shiat who chased down Ahmaud Arbery and shot him three times with a shotgun. They filmed it because I guess they figured it would be their proof that a black guy shouldn't have been jogging in that neighborhood? I guess? And they showed it to the cops, and apparently it was okay. Until it got leaked to the press, and it turned out they killed him in cold blood. And then it finally wasn't okay.
 
lymond01
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I recall from the original video, the couple first question was "Is this a public establishment?" And the owner answered "Yes."  And then the couple spouted some civil code about not being able to deny service because of this or that.

When you own a private business that allows the public inside, the answer to that question is "No." as in "No shirt, no shoes, no common sense, no service."
 
khatores
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Nothing warms me more about this story than the fact that the two maskless assholes are the ones who called the cops, as if they thought that they were somehow justified in what they did - can you imagine the shocked faces on those two assholes when the cops arrested them, saying, "um, yeah, that's you two, trespassing on private property and then assaulting the person who told you to leave..."

Here's hoping prison's hard on her.


She'd better check that attitude at the Reception and Medical Center (not sure what they call it in Oregon) or someone will gladly beat it out of her. Also, COVID is a reality in prison. People are scared shiatless of it, and for good reason due to subpar medical care, close quarters and guards who don't give a fark.


middleoftheday: I mean she wasn't wrong at all but jesus christ that broad came out almost immediately swinging

A little weird that she had that bat there.  Better than a gun though, I suppose.


Well look at the trash she has to put up with. If you had these losers coming in and harassing you, you'd be ready to defend yourself too. If she had shot both of them they might have learned their lessons better.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

lymond01: If I recall from the original video, the couple first question was "Is this a public establishment?" And the owner answered "Yes."  And then the couple spouted some civil code about not being able to deny service because of this or that.

When you own a private business that allows the public inside, the answer to that question is "No." as in "No shirt, no shoes, no common sense, no service."


They sound like "sovereign citizen" parasites.  One more reason to kick them out.
 
