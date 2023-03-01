 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Man survives 31 days lost in the Amazon, oddly by drinking own urine in world's largest rainforest   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
    Misc, Rain, Wild boar, Jhonatan Acosta, Animal, Television, Hunting, Acosta's story, hunting trip  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Vines are full of plant filtered water.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure he was painfully aware of being lost in a 'rain forest' while drinking his pee. I too will venture into the Amazon, once I develop a liking for the taste of pee.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

MrBallou: narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.


But in a cosmic frame of reference, they were right next to each other!
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I understand this.  I went to the Amazon Website to look for one simple thing and  . . .  POOF!  . . .  five hours have elapsed.  You can totally get lost there.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i had heard those warehouses were big...good thing folks have to piss at their stations or this dude could have died!  yay capitalism!  where was that again?  oh...yeah, well same diff.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i remember when the amazon was a real forest and you couldn't get lost in it for anything less than a buck twenty...yay capitalism again?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Drinking your own urine doesn't actually help to alleviate thirst. All the water you get back from it, your body immediately uses to get rid of the salt and urea.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me the bug bites and animal bites would drive a person bonkers in there. The pee drinking is a bit much cause I think there'd be more than enough water in the plants and bugs you'd be eating.

/but I'm not Bear Grylls.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Is it really worth a headline every time Bear Grylls takes a vacation?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: I understand this.  I went to the Amazon Website to look for one simple thing and  . . .  POOF!  . . .  five hours have elapsed.  You can totally get lost there.


Same here, except I have better drinking options.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrBallou: narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.


Meanwhile I'm here second guessing myself and having a brief existential crisis over just finding out there's tigers in South America.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MrBallou: narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.


Not necessarily

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pissforests are amazing.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
thanks to Brazil there's not much forest left in the Rain Forest
 
replacementcool
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pfft the amazon is old, boring news. 

I only want to hear about people surviving getting lost in the darien gap.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Vines are full of plant filtered water.


Right? Save your piss to help neutralize the insect bites, dude.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
golfmk7.comView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
tomorrows headline.......man who drank his own pee in amazon needs emergency kidney transplant.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He does that at home too, he just needed an excuse to talk about it without anyone judging him.
 
darkmayo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

replacementcool: pfft the amazon is old, boring news. 

I only want to hear about people surviving getting lost in the darien gap.


I have seen lots of stories about getting lost in a womans thigh gap.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MrBallou: narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.


I'm assuming he narrowly missed an encounter with a Jaguar (the only Panthera native to the western hemisphere).   The shocking thing to me is that whoever wrote the article missed that as well.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
shouldn't we just assume she (his sister) meant Jaguar?

or are we like, NO there's no way someone would say 'tigre' if they meant 'jaguar'.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: Drinking your own urine doesn't actually help to alleviate thirst. All the water you get back from it, your body immediately uses to get rid of the salt and urea.


And if you're so dehydrated you start going for the pee drinking, your urine is so full of toxic metabolic waste that's it's like drinking sea water...tempting but really, really stupid.

People who've done this while seriously stranded trash their kidneys, and often need dialysis for the rest of their lives.

So thanks for nothing Bear Grylls, you poser.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: MrBallou: narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.

I'm assuming he narrowly missed an encounter with a Jaguar (the only Panthera native to the western hemisphere).   The shocking thing to me is that whoever wrote the article missed that as well.


Maybe it escaped from the zoo
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Those Kool-Aid Jammer knockoffs on Amazon suck, but pee? Really?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Vines are full of plant filtered water.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LewDux: Dewey Fidalgo: MrBallou: narrowly avoided a deadly encounter with a tiger

Narrow? He missed it by a whole hemisphere.

I'm assuming he narrowly missed an encounter with a Jaguar (the only Panthera native to the western hemisphere).   The shocking thing to me is that whoever wrote the article missed that as well.

Maybe it escaped from the zoo


Drug tigers
 
