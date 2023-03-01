 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   Situated in the Inner Hebrides, north of Raasay and east of the Trotternish peninsula of Skye, is the Isle of Rona, where a lucky couple will be paid to get away from it all because no one's gonna find 'em   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Scotland, Skye, Inner Hebrides, South Rona, Raasay, Boat, Hebrides, Area  
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The positions will involve supporting an entrepreneurial couple who run luxury self-catering cottages on the island alongside their successful venison business, while responsibilities will include management and logistics on the estate, its holiday properties, and assistance with deer management."

Translation: 24x7 you will be at the beck and call of the couple who own the island for any crappy jobs they don't want to do, and if you get sick of the place you can't leave unless they allow you.

Sounds more like the setup for a horror movie.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the fark was that world salad that assailed my eyeholes?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The island of Rona? You mean Tybee Island?
 
Rigby-Reardon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully they choose the Mysha family to go to Rona.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"Completely off the grid."

And, yet...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Paging Scott Adams and Lori Lightfoot.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I worked at Rona for a while. It was alright.

But around here it's just a hardware store.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Guessing farkers are more interested in

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sorry, but I've spent the last three years trying to avoid Rona.  I'm not going to go seek it out now.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
BBC RADIO DRAMA: THE DARK ISLAND by Robert Barr
Youtube SW51tUG8PRs
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Guessing farkers are more interested in

[Fark user image 481x417]


True, given farkers live here:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The chosen couple will also be provided with all they'll need for some home renovations

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: Sorry, but I've spent the last three years trying to avoid Rona.  I'm not going to go seek it out now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Creoena: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Guessing farkers are more interested in

[Fark user image 481x417]

True, given farkers live here:
[Fark user image 500x500]


Getting there must be fun.

NSFW lyrics:
The Lonely Island - I'm On A Boat (Explicit Version) ft. T-Pain (Official Video)
Youtube avaSdC0QOUM
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Why did the hotel have possession of their passports.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark had a story about Piel Castle Island next to Walney Island across from Barrow-on-Furness.  Turns out my great grandparents lived close enough to walk there.

This one is quite close to where Donald Trump's mother is from.  They speak a scary foreign language there behind your back.  You're going to need lot more Scrabble tiles to navigate Scots Gaelic.
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And then the murders began.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
