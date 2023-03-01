 Skip to content
(7 News Australia)   Customer allegedly gets personalized message from Hungry Jack's employees after ordering food: "Love you so much xoxo". This might have been nice if it weren't for the words written before that   (7news.com.au) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was very confused when I went to Australia and saw "Hungry Jack's".
I was like "Am I.....am I in parallel universe where Burger King is Hungry Jack's?
Turns out I was.

Per Wikipedia:

When Burger King moved to expand its operations into Australia, it found that its business name was already trademarked by a takeaway food shop in Adelaide, South Australia.[4] As a result, Burger King provided the Australian franchisee, Jack Cowin, with a list of possible alternative names derived from pre-existing trademarks already registered by Burger King and its then corporate parent Pillsbury that could be used to name the Australian restaurants.[5]

Cowin selected the "Hungry Jack" brand name, one of Pillsbury's U.S. pancake mixture products, and slightly changed the name to a possessive form by adding an apostrophe and "s" to form the new name "Hungry Jack's".
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The second note questioned: "Why such a big order?"

What part of "hungry" don't you understand, Jack?
 
Snort
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How close to closing?  Makes a big difference.
 
jtown
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


When I was a kid, we'd turn off the exterior lights so people would think we were closed.  Kids are idiots.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


The people who have to provide service don't get paid more or less based on the size of the orders.
It's not their business model.
They get paid shiat.
You seem to think that executives that make 6 figures plus actually have to interact with customers.
 
zbtop
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


In fairness, the teenagers involved probably neither can properly conceive the organization's business model, nor care.

For the relevant people who do care, they know what they're hiring and accept that X% of interactions are going to be shiatty because they pay shiat and get shiat quality labor, but can make it up in volume, and probably know that customer is going to be back next week anyway because they're habituated and have been rolling through on the regular for years.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Both notes were written by the same person.  Why would an angry employee write two?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: I was very confused when I went to Australia and saw "Hungry Jack's".
I was like "Am I.....am I in parallel universe where Burger King is Hungry Jack's?
Turns out I was.

Per Wikipedia:

When Burger King moved to expand its operations into Australia, it found that its business name was already trademarked by a takeaway food shop in Adelaide, South Australia.[4] As a result, Burger King provided the Australian franchisee, Jack Cowin, with a list of possible alternative names derived from pre-existing trademarks already registered by Burger King and its then corporate parent Pillsbury that could be used to name the Australian restaurants.[5]

Cowin selected the "Hungry Jack" brand name, one of Pillsbury's U.S. pancake mixture products, and slightly changed the name to a possessive form by adding an apostrophe and "s" to form the new name "Hungry Jack's".


You beat me to it. I was wondering how they got away with the logo being that similar, and found an article explaining that history.

dollarsandsense.sgView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.

The people who have to provide service don't get paid more or less based on the size of the orders.
It's not their business model.
They get paid shiat.
You seem to think that executives that make 6 figures plus actually have to interact with customers.


Yup, it's not a socially accepted position to receive tips either...which is one of the few ways to incentivize non-terrible service in the food industry.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: I was very confused when I went to Australia and saw "Hungry Jack's".
I was like "Am I.....am I in parallel universe where Burger King is Hungry Jack's?
Turns out I was.

Per Wikipedia:

When Burger King moved to expand its operations into Australia, it found that its business name was already trademarked by a takeaway food shop in Adelaide, South Australia.[4] As a result, Burger King provided the Australian franchisee, Jack Cowin, with a list of possible alternative names derived from pre-existing trademarks already registered by Burger King and its then corporate parent Pillsbury that could be used to name the Australian restaurants.[5]

Cowin selected the "Hungry Jack" brand name, one of Pillsbury's U.S. pancake mixture products, and slightly changed the name to a possessive form by adding an apostrophe and "s" to form the new name "Hungry Jack's".


For many years, in the state of Indiana, Waffle House was already registered by another company, so Indiana had Waffle and Steak:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There are literally hundreds of food places in that area. Along Bay View Terrace and Claremont Quarter. Why TF would you get HJs?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: I was like "Am I.....am I in parallel universe where Burger King is Hungry Jack's?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

guestguy: Begoggle: Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.

The people who have to provide service don't get paid more or less based on the size of the orders.
It's not their business model.
They get paid shiat.
You seem to think that executives that make 6 figures plus actually have to interact with customers.

Yup, it's not a socially accepted position to receive tips either...which is one of the few ways to incentivize non-terrible service in the food industry.


Well, that or decent management and appropriate wages/benefits...
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How big of an order, and how close to closing?

/I mean, I've definitely wanted to write something like that before.
 
efefvoC
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jtown: Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.

When I was a kid, we'd turn off the exterior lights so people would think we were closed.  Kids are idiots.


Stupid kids, not wanting to maximize profits for their corporate masters.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Walker: I was like "Am I.....am I in parallel universe where Burger King is Hungry Jack's?

[Fark user image 550x733]


WHERE IS YOUR GODDESS NOW?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Don't buy stuff from us. It's inconvenient.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So matter the location, country, or name, Burger King is always trashy...
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I don't want a large Farve
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Do they not have carloads of stoned teenagers pulling into the drivethru and buying up half the restaurant in your country?

I thought that was a weekly occurrence in the fast food industry.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
GTA:SA - Big Smoke's Order
Youtube A6g0mPo-uJM
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


The underpaid folks at the counter don't really have much incentive to worry about the business model. Theoretically there's an argument they should, but in practical reality it doesn't make much sense for them.

Frontline workers are just disposable cogs which cost money to corporate leaders. The company will cut their jobs to save a buck whenever they feel like they can anyway, even when profitable. The whole "they're disposable" mindset goes both ways, when you treat the workers as disposable they'll know it and think of the job the same way. And whether their location is constantly slammed or just scraping by they get paid exactly the same - which is (well, here in the US anyway) poverty wages. When that's the case more work is disincentivized for the actual workers. They live in poverty or near poverty (which is a stressful way to live 24/7, if you haven't personally experienced it), don't get paid more for working harder, and know that they're essentially just trash to the people at the top of the corporate ladder - so a lot of folks are going to have the rational attitude (from their perspective) that more business isn't actually better for them.

Their location gets closed and they have to find new jobs? Happens all the time anyway, even if they're not unprofitable. So their actions vis a vis wanting to be busier are only in theory related to their employment, not in fact.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


That assumes that this story is actually true, which I kind of doubt. On the other hand, many years ago when I worked for the Burger King, we did have someone walk in and order 80 whoppers. We filled the order, but my manager also politely explained that when you have a giant order like that, you should call us about an hour in advance, if not the day before, so we can start prepping it without making all of our other customers wait. Big orders are fine, but plan ahead.
 
GreenAdder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've known about the "Hungry Jack's" thing over in Australia for ages. But does that mean Aussieland never got the creepy King? If that's the case, I guess it makes sense. They've got enough problems with scary overseas monarchs.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

efefvoC: jtown: Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.

When I was a kid, we'd turn off the exterior lights so people would think we were closed.  Kids are idiots.

Stupid kids, not wanting to maximize profits for their corporate masters.


Guess what happens when there are no customers?  Kids get sent home.  When they get sent home, they don't get paid.  We didn't grasp that at the time because we were idiots.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


I'm sure the staff care about the franchisee's business model.

I need to know how big of an order it was before I know what to think of it.
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Passive-Aggressively Angry Jack's
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


The way I am treated in fast food places here?

Every time I place an order to go. It's usually wrong.

85% of the time, I have to check the order before I bring it home.
99% of the time when I bring it home without checking? It's wrong.

I don't even complain anymore.Nope. I just go back, tell them its wrong, nicely and wait for them to shrug their shoulders and get a manager. I don't need a manager, I just want my order to be correct.

I get it, they are there for the paycheck, not a career.

so its no use complaining.
 
Intrepid00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


It's not like the worker is going to see the reward for windfall orders.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How do you write an article like that and not say what was in the order?

/worked at a restaurant in college, and remember a church group trying to order catering for a few hundred people on like 45 minutes notice. They got mad when we told them it was physically impossible with the food we had available to serve
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: On the other hand, many years ago when I worked for the Burger King, we did have someone walk in and order 80 whoppers. We filled the order, but my manager also politely explained that...


How did Trump take it?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Promo Sapien: Passive-Aggressively Angry Jack's


Hangry Jack's?
 
GreenAdder
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: Every time I place an order to go. It's usually wrong.


pointsincase.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I tried Hungry Jacks when I was in Vienna. It was the wurst.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Come visit our sister business, a strip club that serves pancakes

Horny Jack's
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Rapmaster2000:
[Fark user image 850x637]
[Fark user image 850x566]


The funny things is, I used to drive a Chevy Chevette

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
acouvis
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: The second note questioned: "Why such a big order?"

What part of "hungry" don't you understand, Jack?


Plus ever order for an office before?  Usually have 1 person collect a list of what everyone wants then order it.  Usually saves on delivery as well.
 
bobadooey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Diogenes: Telling a customer who spends a bunch of money on a big order to "go somewhere else next time" seems like a brilliant business model.


The employees would never see a cent of more efficient business practices so I can't imagine they give a shiat lol

All they care about is fat ducks not making them work harder for their low wages
 
