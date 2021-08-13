 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   US Patent 465588 includes diagrams that clearly show the intended facing when installed. Improper installation can result in health and safety issues as the paper comes in contact with the wall behind, contaminating the paper prior to use   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
El_Frijole_Blanco [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean if you want it wrong I guess
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Flap at the back club. WHY? Cats. If the flap is in the back, the cat has a much harder time unraveling an entire roll onto the floor and leave you picking up shredded toilet paper. Why not force yourself to go against the toilet paper feng shui?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner


This (above) is the correct answer.

This (below) is the wrong answer.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This woman is insane. Like toxoplasmosis cat lady insane.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Most people don't actually care what direction the roll is facing.  There are (very vocal) exceptions, of course.

My suggestion is that if you don't want people to change the way your roll is hanging, then get a toilet roll holder that is secured from both sides.  The roll holder shown in the article is wicked easy to accidently pull the roll off the holder while trying to get paper.  The guest probably just didn't pay attention to which way it was before or after they put it back on.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

special20: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 398x362]

Flap at the back club. WHY? Cats. If the flap is in the back, the cat has a much harder time unraveling an entire roll onto the floor and leave you picking up shredded toilet paper. Why not force yourself to go against the toilet paper feng shui?


We finally just invested in cat-proof toilet paper holders. It was easier.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mom does the weird under/against the wall one despite never having cats. Wife and I do over. Whenever we go to their house, we switch all the rolls. Same when my mom comes here. It's just a running joke and my dad calls all of us idiots.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're shoving this stuff up your ass... does it really matter which way it faces?
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: You're shoving this stuff up your ass... does it really matter which way it faces?


I'm no toilet paper expert, but I think you're doing it wrong.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is f*cking stupid.
It's toilet paper.
And for f*cks' sake (yes, all of them) get a f*cking bidet!

F*ck!
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They just let anybody talk on the internet now, don't they.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I go by the rule beards are good, mullets are bad.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whoever has to use toilet paper the most gets to dictate how it is put on the roll.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner


DNRTFA, thought you were talking about wiping technique, got very confused very quickly.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

just wipe with this, problem solved
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She prefers the "spider hider" method
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When my kids were little they found out that I hate having it against the wall. So naturally they thought the funniest thing in the world was to switch all the TP and wait for Daddy to go crazy about it.

I played it up for them, knowing they were having fun. I didn't really mean I was going to give them up for adoption.
 
Ersatz Hatrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you like nice steamy showers and you hang the roll with the flap at the back you wind up with said flap plastered to the damp wall where it sticks upon drying.  Upon next use and perceiving the error of your ways intelligent folks immediately switch to hanging the roll with the flap in front.

Failing to learn from your mistakes is another mistake.
 
keldaria [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vkingbanna
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: NewportBarGuy: You're shoving this stuff up your ass... does it really matter which way it faces?

I'm no toilet paper expert, but I think you're doing it wrong.


https://youtu.be/dHeV8nmrNvc
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hanging from the back is stupid. Be stupid if you want, but it's stupid.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner


I live dangerously. Always had cats. Always put it on front. Only had a cuddly murder machine unroll it twice over decades. The real issue they have is with me shutting the door.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner


Are so saying cat owners aren't normal?

I'd kick your ass, but Professor Fluffybottom is resting on my lap and I don't want to disturb him by getting up.

/man I really have to pee.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone really ever notice? Do you sit on the toilet and think: 'No, I won't carry out the rest of my business just yet because I just want to sit admiring that perfect little triangle?'

They fold the triangle at hotels because it makes it easier to grab the paper, as opposed to spinning it around, trying to find the end of the roll.
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had to show the diagram for that patent to a family member with the hope of enlightening them to the errors of their way. I also did it because I was getting tired of playing hide-and-go-seek with the TP when said family member put new rolls on. Reasoning didn't work, unfortunately, so now I do the only thing any self-respecting Farker would do and I just don't clean my bum.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is like arguing about pineapple on pizza...
 
debug
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Hanging from the back is stupid. Be stupid if you want, but it's stupid.


Okay, I have to ask...  Why is it stupid?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always put my weiner into the tube lengthwise.  I have no idea what you weirdos are doing with this stuff.  What are you even arguing about?

Also, people who have patents are usually incompetent idiots who cannot handle having a family or pets, and manage to drop a few semi-useful turds that they use to screech their importance to the hospice aid as they die.

Me?  I fark the tube and let animals sniff it for fun.  Take it to a dog park and see how many dogs are interested.  Quite a few, based on my experiences.  Don't let the humans smell it, though.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...

Wow, uh ... what is wrong with me?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: NewportBarGuy: You're shoving this stuff up your ass... does it really matter which way it faces?

I'm no toilet paper expert, but I think you're doing it wrong.


Don't get him started on bidets.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no truck with this behind/ against the wall crap. If I'm visiting someone who does it I use their hand towel and hang it back up with my stripe hidden, since they are so into this obfuscation stuff.
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 398x362]

Flap at the back club. WHY? Cats. If the flap is in the back, the cat has a much harder time unraveling an entire roll onto the floor and leave you picking up shredded toilet paper. Why not force yourself to go against the toilet paper feng shui?


Nope. All mine think it's more fun to unroll the backwards rolls.
 
darinwil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile I live with kids that do this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When even Jigsaw is over the top....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i'm amazed when people's cats are choosy about unrolling t.p. or not, depending on the mounting.

all of my cats over the years have never given one single fark and unroll any t.p. no matter where it is. all it has to be is 'seen' and the claws come out.

therefore t.p. is always hidden in the lower cabinet next to the toidy. always.

/sans cats, t.p. is beards good mullets bad
//a magnificent folded triangle tip is unavailable in the mullet position
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReapTheChaos: Does anyone really ever notice? Do you sit on the toilet and think: 'No, I won't carry out the rest of my business just yet because I just want to sit admiring that perfect little triangle?'

They fold the triangle at hotels because it makes it easier to grab the paper, as opposed to spinning it around, trying to find the end of the roll.


NO IT'S AN ACT OF LOVE
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's very simple:

- If the holder is below elbow height (when sitting) then the end comes over the front.

- If the holder is above elbow height then the end goes over the back.

- If the holder is exactly at elbow height, then you have clearly installed the toilet paper holder wrong.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner


I thought this was settled years ago
 
GreenAdder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner


Can one truly "own" a cat, or do we just allow them to sublet our housing?
 
PvtStash
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meanwhile for those of us that have evolved past being uncivilized jungle chimps:

yigii.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: When even Jigsaw is over the top....

[Fark user image image 836x421]


cdn.craftymorning.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a foolproof method to change mounting behavior forever: Paint the wall behind the roll with blackboard paint. Nobody will want to drag their fingernails across that searching for a square.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PvtStash: meanwhile for those of us that have evolved past being uncivilized jungle chimps:

[yigii.com image 585x585]


This.
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dsmith42: syrynxx: In front: Normal person
Behind: Cat owner

I live dangerously. Always had cats. Always put it on front. Only had a cuddly murder machine unroll it twice over decades. The real issue they have is with me shutting the door.


Same here. 30+ years with a cat (not the same one) and it has fortunately never been a problem.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why not just make a nice mobile out of wire and hang 36 rolls of TP over your toilet so there's no telling which way the flap faces? I mean, all you catless bastards preferring chaos and such can just have at it.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

newsvertisement: special20: [qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 398x362]

Flap at the back club. WHY? Cats. If the flap is in the back, the cat has a much harder time unraveling an entire roll onto the floor and leave you picking up shredded toilet paper. Why not force yourself to go against the toilet paper feng shui?

Nope. All mine think it's more fun to unroll the backwards rolls.


You must have Australian cats.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I have a foolproof method to change mounting behavior forever: Paint the wall behind the roll with blackboard paint. Nobody will want to drag their fingernails across that searching for a square.


Be an abusive psychopath over a trivial matter....we know what party you vote for
 
GreenAdder
‘’ 1 hour ago  

special20: catless bastards


Sounds like a ska band.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: arrogantbastich: When even Jigsaw is over the top....

[Fark user image image 836x421]

[cdn.craftymorning.com image 662x939]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
