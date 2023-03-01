 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Boris Johnson's Unit, wiped   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Raymond Perjurytrap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must be true.

1.  They heard it from the Russians
2.  It's in the Daily Mail
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaka, when the walls fell.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
on the curtains? How rude!
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But how is the unit named after Doug Ford doing?
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Raymond Perjurytrap: Must be true.

1.  They heard it from the Russians
2.  It's in the Daily Mail


Check & check.

/Now I'm not even sure there's a propaganda machine
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
сука бля русские
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Wagner found an evacuated safe house.  Big whoop.  I bet they also have been taking pictures with location telemetry on.  I bet there is going to be a hell of an international fire sale on Russian natural resources in about 2 years.
 
Shiboleth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 24th isn't even in Bakmut any more.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse. The Liz Truss Unit only made it 50 days
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate right here, or at least HOTM.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Daily Fail reporting on Russian propaganda?

STOP F*CKING GIVING NUTJOBS EQUAL F*CKING TIME.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Could be worse. The Liz Truss Unit only made it 50 days


Yabbut the lettuce unit is still going strong!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: But how is the unit named after Doug Ford doing?


They are so cocaine fueled, they have bypassed their military objectives, are traveling through Russia, and are almost to Alaska!
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remain skeptical...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Unit Johnson
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkMeAmadeus: Could be worse. The Liz Truss Unit only made it 50 days


I heard that the Liz Truss Unit withered like a head of cabbage.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wagner. Unit. Wiped.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: on the curtains? How rude!


but it is the easiest way to make the wife scream at the end of sex...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On the flag, a message read: 'Boris Johnson's unit. Boris Johnson.'

Copy of Here Hare Here
Youtube zRPgfa8ZpLY
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: On the flag, a message read: 'Boris Johnson's unit. Boris Johnson.'

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/zRPgfa8ZpLY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


You should never mix your drinks.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Wagner. Unit. Wiped.

[Fark user image 185x273]


movie: Two People (1973)

/may or may not have a wonderful scene showing off her magnificent pokies
//i would not specifically go to aznude dot com to look for the video or anything like that
 
sephjnr
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Obvious tag having partyworking event behind closed doors
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Wagner. Unit. Wiped.

[Fark user image image 185x273]


The Bionic Woman used to make my little corduroys so tight and I didn't understand why and it scared me but I couldn't look away.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Their many children by different mothers will exact revenge.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is the World War Three that Wagner group promised -- Brexit memes meet the Russian foreign legion?
 
