(CNN)   Help Wanted: Pilot qualified for LearJet 60. Position available immediately. Applicant must be a good listener   (cnn.com) divider line
10
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Just because the first headline about this was bad  doesn't mean we need to see it again.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Does this make 2 or is this the 3rd article posted here about this?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well, at least my listening skills are no big deal.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Bye bye pilots licence.
 
Boloxor the Insipid
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I have low 120 hours of airtime as a GA pilot. In that time I was directed to collide into a c4 cargo plane by air traffic control, and to land on top of a Horizon air bombadier by air traffic control.  Seattle directed me to fly into clouds as VFR.

Given this personal experience, I suggest you take news like this with a grain of salt. Mistakes are made everyday, few make it to the FAA or NTSB, so this is a reporting anomaly in a way.

Apply this to all media and maybe realize mediated reality is distorted and sensationalized. But you knew that.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It takes two to fly that plane. Whoever was running the radio read back "position and hold". Obviously a break-down between him/her and whoever was the "flying" pilot. Unfortunately they both are going to get spanked.
The saying goes: Not only is your license in your hands, but it's also in the hands of guy/gal next to you.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And who didn't have fish for dinner.
 
shabu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's your pilot...
From BOSTON!
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Why come Maypr Pete keep lowin this?
 
