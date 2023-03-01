 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(News4Jax)   Are you feelin' lucky, punk? Well, are ya? Ok then, kiss your spouse and kids and take a trip over Jacksonville's "Meet Your Maker or Die Trying in a Watery Grave" Bridge   (news4jax.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

651 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The question some people are asking now, after Tuesday's fatal accident, is could the bridge be safer?

Hey now that just sounds like socialism.

While others say, can people just drive safer?

Alright enough of this treason talk.

In my town, our traffic was bad but we built a bridge over our ravine to shut people up.  It has a trapdoor in it that opens purely at random--day, night, whenever.  It's clearly marked, "Danger, you will die on this bridge. Avoid at all costs," with skulls and crossbones everywhere. So naturally most people avoid the bridge.  Plenty get lucky, while some don't.  Traffic actually improved overall, once enough of the self-important assholes who tended to cause traffic rolled the hard six.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The last time the Florida Department of Transportation inspected the Buckman Bridge was in November 2022, when it scored a 91.8 sufficiency rating and 95.99 health index, which is a mechanism used to prioritize bridge maintenance and inspection.

context, dude!  how do those numbers compare to
-other bridges
-accepted minimum/best practice scores
-previous inspections of the bridge

?
 
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bortles!
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"61-year-old man died Tuesday after pickup truck hit by Road Ranger went off bridge into St. Johns River, troopers say."

What in the world is a "Road Ranger"? Is that local slang for a cop? Or just what old people in Florida call Fords?

cfx-vrf-main-imgs.imgix.netView Full Size
 
thomasvista
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: "61-year-old man died Tuesday after pickup truck hit by Road Ranger went off bridge into St. Johns River, troopers say."

What in the world is a "Road Ranger"? Is that local slang for a cop? Or just what old people in Florida call Fords?

[cfx-vrf-main-imgs.imgix.net image 420x315]


Road Ranger is a service that tends to broken-down vehicles on the Interstates. It's funded by FDOT. They drive wreckers and search for disabled vehicles and try to get them going.
 
mykidsAREmydadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: hit by Road Ranger


The Florida DOT Road Ranger is a roadside assistance program / vehicle. The Ranger had stopped to help the man who was killed.

Or had intended to.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's due to people cranking ass over the many bridges in Jacksonville.

/once got a ticket in Jacksonville, Tucson, and San Francisco in one day, in addition to the one I got in the Western Chicago 'burbs a week earlier.
//did company sponsored traffic school for a week.
///Finance VP was not happy.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thomasvista: Claude Ballse: "61-year-old man died Tuesday after pickup truck hit by Road Ranger went off bridge into St. Johns River, troopers say."

What in the world is a "Road Ranger"? Is that local slang for a cop? Or just what old people in Florida call Fords?

[cfx-vrf-main-imgs.imgix.net image 420x315]

Road Ranger is a service that tends to broken-down vehicles on the Interstates. It's funded by FDOT. They drive wreckers and search for disabled vehicles and try to get them going.


The road rangers are a pretty good thing.

You know... when they're not killing people.
 
DoctorWhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpockYouOut: Bortles!


You crashed your jet ski into a manatee?!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: It's due to people cranking ass over the many bridges in Jacksonville.

/once got a ticket in Jacksonville, Tucson, and San Francisco in one day, in addition to the one I got in the Western Chicago 'burbs a week earlier.
//did company sponsored traffic school for a week.
///Finance VP was not happy.


When you consider you'd have to drive a minimum of 114 mph for the duration of that trip to make it from San Francisco to Jacksonville in one day plus having to increase your speed to make up for the time you were stopped by police. That's impressively reckless of you.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

DoctorWhat: SpockYouOut: Bortles!

You crashed your jet ski into a manatee?!


alexa, define Florida
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Eh, the fookin' Buckman is better known for random unsecured ladders. It literally used to be a daily joke at one point.
 
antijester [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Considering the drag races that happen on the Buckman I'm amazed more haven't died. That being said it can't come close to the old wooden Shands bridge in Green Cove. I was pretty young but I distinctly remember riding across with my grandmother scaring the chocolate out of me.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.