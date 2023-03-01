 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Attention Farkers, can you spot the wrong word used in the headline?   (belfastmedia.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You've spelled fart wrong.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"Forget it, Jake. It's Belfast."
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nit-picking again, subby?
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"dirty"

Their hands are frickin pristine.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate trick questions.
 
AnudderFreakinFarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is "attention" subby. You really cannot expect that of us farters farkers.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I hate trick questions.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The average human head has roughly 100,000 hairs. So a one million tress would be about 10 heads.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never mind that....

belfastmedia.comView Full Size


There's a tribute concert by FARK's favorite Christmas Song Band.
 
GreenAdder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is this, Highlights for Children?!?
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 1 hour ago  
where's my Guinness towel?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: The average human head has roughly 100,000 hairs. So a one million tress would be about 10 heads.


Can I get that in Rhode Islands, Corgis or washing machine units, please?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tresses for cancer is a good thing.   My sister donated a couple feet of her locks years ago.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BREAKING:  On line knews stores are rife with misspelings
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's THEIR. Idiots. Everybody knows it's THEY'RE. Gosh their dumb.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
shcool
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, trees in Ireland have been called "tress" for years. What are you going to do? It's Ireland FFS.
 
mikey15
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like a kid would go "outside" let alone get there hands "dirty"

;)
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're not planting hair?
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems like a lot of tressels.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Subby, don't "tress" out over it.
 
meshnoob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: steklo: I hate trick questions.

[Fark user image 220x110] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dwedit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MrBallou: "dirty"

Their hands are frickin pristine.

[Fark user image 850x566]


I'm wondering if the kids were even taught how to use the spade correctly. The other two photos show them bending over at their backs, using the smaller shovels.
 
nitropissering
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I think that I shall never see A poem as lovely as a tress.
 
rpm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: nytmare: The average human head has roughly 100,000 hairs. So a one million tress would be about 10 heads.

Can I get that in Rhode Islands, Corgis or washing machine units, please?


1 1/4 duffel bags
 
mrwknd
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes subby, it'scraobh, it's mostly always craobh.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnglishMajor
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Their red sweaters look like "Star Trek" uniforms, and we all know what happens to people wearing red shirts on the Enterprise. Kid on the far left will be the first to get swallowed by a giant tress.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
assets.timberlyne.comView Full Size
 
mcscott
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well, they spell tires as "tyres". So, I'm willing to give 'em tress.
 
Huntceet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

MrBallou: "dirty"

Their hands are frickin pristine.

[Fark user image 850x566]


But their tresses are clean!
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bunscoil tSleibhe Dhuibh

I think they're all actually speaking English over there, but centuries of brain-pickling makes it sound/look like that.

Or somebody has a cat.
 
khatores
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm not sure what kind of trees they're planting, but hopefully they're not ones where the roots are going to destroy that retaining wall in a few decades.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Farking Lurker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: What is this, Highlights for Children?!?


It's not Highlights for Children, it's Fark.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whitroth
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's a pretty hair-y headline.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who do you think will survive this encounter?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
