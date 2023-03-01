 Skip to content
(MSN)   Havana Syndrome "not likely" caused by US enemies, or friends. Aerosolized Taco Bell still not ruled out   (msn.com) divider line
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here we go again. Every few months a new explanation, then a follow-up article saying "Yeah ignore what we said last time, it's this". We'll probably never know the truth.

The funniest one was the State Department saying it was crickets.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/danvergano/havana-syndrome-jason-crickets
 
mrparks
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Sorry, I'm too busy weaving the DOE report into my belief tapestry to edit the Havana mind control microwave beams from it.
 
puffy999 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The f*cking Swiss
 
Bag of Hammers
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Havana Syndrome "not likely"

/FTFY
 
replacementcool
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
well that means they confirmed it with low confidence.
 
firefly212
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TBH, my guess was gonna be that it was off gassing from carpet padding or something common in the offices.
 
othmar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrparks: Sorry, I'm too busy weaving the DOE report into my belief tapestry to edit the Havana mind control microwave beams from it.


I'd like to see your analysis when your finished.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Acute discomfort? Wow, I've had Havana Syndrome for 38 years
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ... another "Taco Bell makes you poop" gag. 


What's next, the flapping dickie?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This Ain't Havana (2002 Remaster)
Youtube OvzNgKxH7rw
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So, we're still not calling it mass psychogenic illness?
OK then.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Because the majority of individuals reporting the symptoms were working for the US government in secure facilities, investigators were able to review data collected from those locations to search for any sign of malicious activity, but found no evidence. "There was nothing," an official told The Washington Post.

The agency's findings run contrary to those of an independent panel assembled at the behest of the intelligence community to examine the illnesses. That group determined that it was plausible that an external energy source could cause the symptoms, theorizing that a "pulsed electromagnetic energy" device could have been used.

That panel also ruled out "psychosocial" causes for the ailments, saying they alone could not "account for the core characteristics, although they may cause some other incidents or contribute to long-term symptoms."

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine also studied the illnesses and determined that such a device could be a plausible culprit.

So... Holy Sagan, that's a mess. Credible efforts all with differing opinions. "Nothing", "Had to be something", "Not sure, but plausible".

To me it seems the most rational opinion for the time being is

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Walker: Here we go again. Every few months a new explanation, then a follow-up article saying "Yeah ignore what we said last time, it's this". We'll probably never know the truth.

The funniest one was the State Department saying it was crickets.

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/danvergano/havana-syndrome-jason-crickets


The problem being that even I could tell you how to cause that to happen to a human.  They just won't let me do the experiments to pinpoint the frequencies and the number/location/distance of emitters needed to ensure accuracy, to reproduce the effect.  Something about "You can't experiment on prisoners here," or some craep like that.

Fine, just pretend it's probably not that.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's what they want you to not believe!
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

downstairs: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]


Fear the Clam: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/OvzNgKxH7rw]


Havana Affair (2016 Remaster)
Youtube FFFr2BIft-c
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

othmar: mrparks: Sorry, I'm too busy weaving the DOE report into my belief tapestry to edit the Havana mind control microwave beams from it.

I'd like to see your analysis when your finished.

His finished what?
 
