|
It's Not News, It's Fark
|
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
|
Fark NotNewsletter: Smarch!
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2023-03-01 11:56:07 AM (6 comments) | Permalink
More: FarkBlog
• • •
82 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 12:15 PM (5 minutes ago) | Favorite | Watch | share:
________________________
A message from Drew Curtis:
________________________
Hey everyone, hope your week's been well.
I realize weather's been weird for pretty much everyone lately, but here in central Kentucky it's unusually warm. If we can pair this with an unusually cool summer I'm all for it, but I don't think that's how it works. I read yesterday that our spring is currently three weeks ahead of schedule, which is problematic because March snowstorms are pretty common. We've got flowers and buds already, we don't usually see those until mid April. Anyhow, the weather's great, so I've moved the Fark Home Office to my front porch in the meantime.
At 4 p.m. Thursday, it's the Fark News Livestream with whoever shows up! We should have the usual crew, but folks have weird things scheduled, including Christine who has a doctor appointment for what she swears is not removing another nail from her lungs. Anyhow, it doesn't happen often but today, I saw an article that is truly a disaster on wheels - sugary cereal makers are lobbying the FDA to allow them to label their cereals as "healthy." Currently they are not allowed to do this. They claim this violates their corporate free speech. Facepalm goes here. Anyhow, we'll have much more to talk about, although fewer shark stories this week.
________________________
End Drew transmission
________________________
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
Subtonic let us know all the reasons today's teens don't care about driving
Pocket Ninja figured out time travel
Wine Sipping Elitist expressed having impossibly high standards
Pocket Ninja described what HBO's "The Last Of Us" is about
beezeltown considered why a certain question would be on an electrical engineering exam
farkitallletitend figured out why nobody wants to drive anymore
NeoCortex42 shared a bit of trivia about the origins of Wikipedia
sxacho had a theory on why drivers were ignoring chevrons indicating an upcoming change in a tunnel
beezeltown shared a helpful cleaning supplies hack (don't do this)
The Dog Ate My Homework told us how to make sure your edibles aren't tainted with fentanyl
Smart:
Noah_Tall showed us the warnings people get before crashing their cars coming out of a Seattle tunnel
Pocket Ninja discovered the secret to getting a school club shut down
rnatalie thought about which company could've been the big online retailer of today
NewportBarGuy had praise for Ernie Hudson
HugeMistake looked at some of the problems Marvel movies are facing
Crazy Talk Al had advice for those who question some of the science in "The Last Of Us"
Wadded Beef had a theory on why Amazon is suddenly requiring employees to be back in the office at least three days a week
Benevolent Misanthrope shared this one weird trick for having a perfectly-shoveled path
CSB Sunday Morning theme: Hand-me-downs
Smart: Skerry_Monkey got a hand-me-down car from an unlikely source
Smart Honorable Mention (since many Farkers did the opposite of the headline instructions): catmandu recreated a sweet memory
Funny: AgentKGB's mom had an ulterior motive
Funny Honorable Mention (since many Farkers did the opposite of the headline instructions): hubiestubert beat everyone to the altar and Grandma's recipes
Politics Funny:
scottydoesntknow cited more of Scott Adams' findings on how mean Black people are to white people
RedPhoenix122 wanted to see Adams take over for another cartoonist
nicholas m schumacher posted improved Dilbert comic strips
Notabunny added to complaints on Fox News about stars such as Julia Roberts not being at the scene of the Ohio train derailment
WordsnCollision commented on Vladimir Putin crossing "the START line" (suspending the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty)
Politics Smart:
spongeboob had a theory about Marjorie Taylor Greene
Private_Citizen looked at the reasons behind President Joe Biden's visit to Ukraine
Lsherm analyzed what went wrong with Dilbert
Benevolent Misanthrope had an idea after an Alaskan lawmaker said something confusing about kids dying of abuse being a benefit to society because at least they don't cost any more money. At least they listened to the letters
refudiate refuted a name Joe Biden's critics call him
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
verchad mocked us and insulted our parents
RedZoneTuba showed us a shark relationship problem
verchad made a bug into a feature in a program
samsquatch stopped to pick up Clarabelle
whatsupchuck discovered Beaker blowing his stack
Yammering_Splat_Vector made a fairy armadiillillillo
RedZoneTuba got a network to sponsor this amusement park
Yammering_Splat_Vector hinted that these girls were thieves
hammettman made a streetlight into streetlights
samsquatch's tower was subtly happy to see us
Farktography theme: Get to the Point
common sense is an oxymoron won with a photo of a halfling hawk's hazardous hook
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
The pain in Spain is caused mainly by girthy trains
Should have buried him a foot deeper
In the wake of President Jimmy Carter being admitted to hospice care, Americans have questions. Such as, what is hospice care? Is there pizza there? Can I bring my guns? Do they have parking big enough for my SUV?
Russia sets sights on Baltics, Mediterranean. No word on Boardwalk, Park Place
U-2 takes great Pride in taking a Bad ass picture from an Elevation above the Chinese spy balloon. Hopefully it doesn't induce Vertigo, because this picture is being released With Or Without You
Jar Jar is doing wonderful things in the Senate
This just in from the Beating-a-Dead-Horse Dept: High doses of ivermectin don't help with COVID
Titanic loses out to Way of Water. This is not a repeat from 1912
World's oldest Hebrew Bible could sell at auction for $50 million, become most expensive historical document ever sold. I've heard of propheteering but this is ridiculous
NYC Mayor: You can't stay home in your pajamas all day. Employees: Pajamas? This isn't dress up day
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz last week, where we concluded that while there is still a market for Googie architecture, there simply aren't any architects willing to build it. On the Quiz itself, no less than five quiztakers made it into the 1000 club with perfect 11 out of 11s. Joelogon came out on top with 1036, followed by Data in second with 1022 and Denjiro in third with 1006, Theaetetus made fourth with 1003, and spudbeach squeezes it into the 1000 club with an even 1000.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the new "Oasis" restaurant locations popping up around the US. Only 23% of quiztakers knew that this was a concept store from Subway where you could charge your EV while enjoying your sandwich outdoors at a picnic table while your kids play in the grass. Taco Bell is adding charging stations to at least 100 California stores this year but isn't adding outdoor spaces, while a McDonald's franchisee actually opened a store in North Carolina back in 2009 with a charging station, but the company hasn't done a lot since then here in the US.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about a newly discovered unpublished photo from 1963 found in a Bachmann Turner Overdrive CD purchased from a thrift store. 87% of quiztakers were able to put "November 22" and "Texas" together and come up with John F. Kennedy. The photo is of the President and First Lady in their motorcade in Dallas sometime between 11:55 AM and 12:30 PM on November 22. [reminder to self: do not make pun about "You Ain't Seen Nothin' Yet"", "Roll On Down the Highway", or especially "Shotgun Rider"]
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about where to pick up Shrimp Nibblers, specifically the new limited-time-only Sriracha Shrimp Nibblers. Only 32% of quiztakers knew that this was a menu item at the nation's oldest fast food chain, White Castle. Jack in the Box did once serve "Crispy Golden Shrimp" as a meat option in their 80s-era "Dinner in the Box" or on a salad, but that's pretty much it. Bubba Blue would not be impressed. And apparently no one else was either, as it was quietly discontinued when Dinner in the Box went away.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which former president once saved Canada from a major nuclear disaster. 95% of quiztakers knew that Jimmy Carter led a team to save the Chalk River Nuclear Research Facility after a series of human errors led to a meltdown. Hey, we can't all be badass fighter pilots like George H W Bush, who received three Air Medals, a Presidential Unit Citation, and the Distinguished Flying Cross in a career that involved 58 combat missions.
If you missed out last week, now's a great time to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations once again to the winners, and we'll do it all again on Friday.
· · ·
6 Comments (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
Displayed 6 of 6 comments
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.
|
|