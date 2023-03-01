 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   That's not what they mean when they say you can take a bus from the airport into the city   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
6
    More: Strange, Arrest, Parking lot, John F. Kennedy International Airport, Crime, Grand Central Parkway, Parking, Cadman Plaza, parking lot  
•       •       •

291 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 1:20 PM (31 minutes ago)



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take a bus. Everybody says it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Still, that would be a deeply funny ending to the mary tyler moore show intro....
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too bad Kramer wasn't there.

Kramer Is Drivin' The Bus
Youtube cmlCAhrAWYw
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Imagine he'd stolen a plane...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe5R77rRWak
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bluftoomi, beep beep.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

