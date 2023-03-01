 Skip to content
(Gothamist)   Long Island Railroad adds a commuter dash race for those transferring at Jamaica   (gothamist.com) divider line
24
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks Obama.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at all surprised that they need to work on ironing out the transfers and scheduling for a whole new extension, but I'm pretty jazzed I can get an L.I.R.R. train from Grand Central. I stopped biatching about my mass transit commutes when I had to start driving to work during the pandemic, which just stressed me the fark out.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Jamacia next stop. Next stop, Jamacia."

/ex LIRR rider
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"The trains are a lot more crowded, so I'm dealing with being jammed in like a sardine and paying $277 a month for really next to nothing."

No kidding, getting to your destination is the very definition of next to nothing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

brap: but I'm pretty jazzed I can get an L.I.R.R. train from Grand Central.


Used to take the LIRR, get off at Woodside, then take the 7, if I recall to get to Grand Central.

Terminal. Not station

pet peeve
 
Stratohead
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
CSB/ 
back I was like 4-5... was watching an episode of The Odd Couple (well I was in the room...my parents were watching) and it took place on a subway car as Oscar was on vacation and he was riding to Jamacia ... and I thought they meant the Island...which messed with my mind because I didn't understand how a train could go from NYC to an Island thousands of miles away when I checked my globe.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stratohead: Jamacia ... and I thought they meant the Island


Well, technically Jamacia is on Long Island.

Oh crap, did I say that out loud?

let the fighting begin.
 
grumpfuff
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
oh no...things changed

and they didnt even consider you

oh no. sad face :(
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: brap: but I'm pretty jazzed I can get an L.I.R.R. train from Grand Central.

Used to take the LIRR, get off at Woodside, then take the 7, if I recall to get to Grand Central.

Terminal. Not station

pet peeve


You can get the 7 at Huntspoint ave too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "The trains are a lot more crowded, so I'm dealing with being jammed in like a sardine and paying $277 a month for really next to nothing."

No kidding, getting to your destination is the very definition of next to nothing.


Also, if the trains  are crowded, he's next to everyone.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: "The trains are a lot more crowded, so I'm dealing with being jammed in like a sardine and paying $277 a month for really next to nothing."

No kidding, getting to your destination is the very definition of next to nothing.


So ridiculous that a regional mass transit system did not synchronize its schedule to meet the specific needs of one passenger for $277/month.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Stratohead: CSB/ 
back I was like 4-5... was watching an episode of The Odd Couple (well I was in the room...my parents were watching) and it took place on a subway car as Oscar was on vacation and he was riding to Jamacia ... and I thought they meant the Island...which messed with my mind because I didn't understand how a train could go from NYC to an Island thousands of miles away when I checked my globe.


That's where my parents drove up my Biatchin' Camaro from.
 
SuburbanCowboy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
As an LIRR commuter this week has been absolutely awful for me, and I am miserable. They spent 15 BILLION dollars to build the LIRR in GCT and it was supposed to be an improvement in service. Almost everyone going to Penn has had their lives thrown into upheaval. My morning and evening trains are now gone. The same trains I have taken for 25 years. The closest train to when I need to leave now transfers at Jamaica, so I will have to stand for the last 25 minutes of the ride. Which also means you can't try and get some rest on the train because if you fall asleep you'll miss the transfer. It may not sound like a big deal, but it is completely f'd.
I had to stand all the way home for an hour and ten minutes on Monday. And when I thought the train would empty out and I would finally get a seat, the doors opened and more people piled in.
Trains that used to be 12 cars are now 8 cars. People have to transfer at stations that are not hubs. It's a mess and whoever concocted this plan is a moron.
I'm beyond pissed.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tax Boy: Stratohead: CSB/ 
back I was like 4-5... was watching an episode of The Odd Couple (well I was in the room...my parents were watching) and it took place on a subway car as Oscar was on vacation and he was riding to Jamacia ... and I thought they meant the Island...which messed with my mind because I didn't understand how a train could go from NYC to an Island thousands of miles away when I checked my globe.

That's where my parents drove up my Biatchin' Camaro from.


*bahamas
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I took a stroll round the new section at the weekend. It doesn't have the charm of GCT. Looks more like an airport.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drdank: You can get the 7 at Huntspoint ave too.


I was on the LIRR Ronkonkoma line.

Not really a commuter, but I had a work meeting on Lexington, right near Grand Central.

I was getting off at Penn and then walking the rest of the way.

Until a co-worker told me I was stupid and told me to try the 7 at Woodside.
 
FlyingJ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After 191 years, that's kinda their brand,  subby...tough break for Mrs Palsgraf, tho

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: I took a stroll round the new section at the weekend. It doesn't have the charm of GCT. Looks more like an airport.


[Fark user image 850x637]


I left NY in 2020.

How's the reno over at Penn Station doing?

Did they even start yet?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Penn Station
Youtube FbIpgMObK5I


Just a song about all the people at Ronkonkoma station getting on a train at 10PM to get to the clubs in NYC.

I always found that interesting.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: I took a stroll round the new section at the weekend. It doesn't have the charm of GCT. Looks more like an airport.


[Fark user image 850x637]


No black curtains?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
But how am I going to get to the combination Pizza Hut and Taco Bell?

/I don't see you, dawg
 
drdank [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

steklo: drdank: You can get the 7 at Huntspoint ave too.

I was on the LIRR Ronkonkoma line.

Not really a commuter, but I had a work meeting on Lexington, right near Grand Central.

I was getting off at Penn and then walking the rest of the way.

Until a co-worker told me I was stupid and told me to try the 7 at Woodside.


I did that once then a client clued me in to the S train, making the Ronkonkoma-Penn swap a little more tolerable. The S is dope, impossible to miss your stop.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, the schedules will be adjusted you dipshiat whining pricks.  Friggin Moan Islanders....
 
