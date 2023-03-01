 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Wall Of Voodoo, Split Enz, The Damned, Bauhaus, and Lene Lovich. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #442. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
74
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Orange County, California, Federal Communications Commission, KUCI FCC Public Files, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Irvine, California, California  
•       •       •

113 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 01 Mar 2023 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



74 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

First of all, if you're new here, WELCOME! We hope you stick around, and we hope you post.

There are several ways to catch the show:

You can catch it straight from the KUCI 88.9FM website:

https://kuci.org/wp/listen/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on TuneIn:

https://tunein.com/radio/KUCI-889-FM-s35860/

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Streema:

https://streema.com/radios/KUCI_88.9FM

(note: the app for Streema is "Simple Radio")

You can listen via mobile or desktop on Radio Garden:

http://radio.garden/listen/kuci/A58GSAOF

Lastly, we stream live on iTunes. Just open iTunes and look for live radio streaming, and search for us, KUCI 88.9FM.

A couple notes:

We unfortunately cannot podcast or post show recordings, so if you miss the broadcast, you miss it - it's an FCC thing (seriously).

But we post a text playlist after the show at the bottom of the thread, and we also post a YouTube playlist after the show here:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWLmRhgwtylQbd_QUxmgFeA/playlists

And if you hear a song that you just can't wait until the end of the show (or the end of the block) to find out what it was, the playlist is also live-Tweeted here:

https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver (no account or sign in needed to view)

Lastly, and most importantly, this is a non-politics, non-bad news thread. We're here for the music, we hope you are too!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hi everybody.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Awrite everyone?
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Howdy, folks!

I love these little written teasers - it gives me a chance to nose around the talent. 'Zample, I did not know Lena Lovich had another album in 2005. Reviews promise " a brilliantly giddy crush of goofy goth and rubbery funk," but so far, the first two tracks ain't no Hypnogogue.

Still. "New" Lene Lovich, so that's nice.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I be here. Also I'm sensing penguins.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: I be here. Also I'm sensing penguins.


Fark user imageView Full Size

DJSD's Pengy Sense is tingling!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made it! Hoping we get a little socalnewwaver/Big Shirt crossover banter today. And I don't get any annoying work calls in the middle of the show again...
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

hello world.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buenas tardes, denizens!

The Damned, eh? There's a chance I might enjoy that a bit...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: Made it! Hoping we get a little socalnewwaver/Big Shirt crossover banter today. And I don't get any annoying work calls in the middle of the show again...


So, I shouldn't call today? ;)
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray! I get to join in today on the fray!!
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have Gothic Shoes! Showing off my Toes!!" OK, Lena... You're in the swing. Proggy Goth - I like it,
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

perigee: "I have Gothic Shoes! Showing off my Toes!!" OK, Lena... You're in the swing. Proggy Goth - I like it,


I have a purring furry thing on my lap. I still want to dye her black.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.vecteezy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: Made it! Hoping we get a little socalnewwaver/Big Shirt crossover banter today. And I don't get any annoying work calls in the middle of the show again...

So, I shouldn't call today? ;)


Oh, you can call. Not saying I'll answer.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh. It's midweek Church service too today
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Pista: Ooh. It's midweek Church service too today


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nice outro music. I was starting to miss Stride Piano, until I realized I totally didn't...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Pista: Ooh. It's midweek Church service too today


Soooo, you remembered it was Wednesday?! :p
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: Ooh. It's midweek Church service too today

Soooo, you remembered it was Wednesday?! :p


I'm gradually losing track of what day it is
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hello everybody!

Present with a new plastic sheeting.
I had a bad day, I'm still in a bad mood so I'm sure the sheeting is absolutely necessary today.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

djslowdive: I be here. Also I'm sensing penguins.


there will be penguins. oh yes, there will be penguins.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Ooh. It's midweek Church service too today

Soooo, you remembered it was Wednesday?! :p

I'm gradually losing track of what day it is


It's a day ending in "Y"
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: Ooh. It's midweek Church service too today

Soooo, you remembered it was Wednesday?! :p

I'm gradually losing track of what day it is


The Wednesday ritual
Youtube PE8GlPpuLuY
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everybody!

Present with a new plastic sheeting.
I had a bad day, I'm still in a bad mood so I'm sure the sheeting is absolutely necessary today.


It helps prevent the blood from getting everywhere. Smart choice

/I do hope your mood gets better <3
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Julian Cope to kick off! superb!
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not gonna lie, I never really liked this song, but it has strong guitar.
 
perigee [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Lioness7: Hello everybody!

Present with a new plastic sheeting.
I had a bad day, I'm still in a bad mood so I'm sure the sheeting is absolutely necessary today.

It helps prevent the blood from getting everywhere. Smart choice



eh6ve7pfehw.exactdn.comView Full Size

Laminated Lioness opines on Julian Cope...
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Never heard this before. Damn, the boy has a voice....
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uranus: Never heard this before. Damn, the boy has a voice....


Yea, unknown to me too. Roaring Boys, hmmm, band name slightly misleading for this lovely tune.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Serious question: does this count as Industrial?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Serious question: does this count as Industrial?


I'm going to say no, but it is a valid question.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wall is just Wall

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
dammit! phone....hate that!
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Serious question: does this count as Industrial?


I also say no. Industrial is Nitzer Ebb, Front242, Whitehouse.and Stabbing Westward.

WoV is not anything like those.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

perigee: djslowdive: Lioness7: Hello everybody!

Present with a new plastic sheeting.
I had a bad day, I'm still in a bad mood so I'm sure the sheeting is absolutely necessary today.

It helps prevent the blood from getting everywhere. Smart choice


[eh6ve7pfehw.exactdn.com image 850x477]
Laminated Lioness opines on Julian Cope...


I like that new use of a plastic sheeting... New for me, in general I'm very understanding and forgiving. Time to change it.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
All polished up?

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Lioness7:

I like that new use of a plastic sheeting... New for me, in general I'm very understanding and forgiving. Time to change it.

Gonna grab a Litre of baby oil and head over.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pc_gator: thespindrifter: Serious question: does this count as Industrial?

I also say no. Industrial is Nitzer Ebb, Front242, Whitehouse.and Stabbing Westward.

WoV is not anything like those.


I only ask because it sounds industrial in a fashion. Literally. [shrugs] thanks for the answers. I'm a little behind on that part of music history. I was poor and couldn't afford to get out much during that part of the era.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I played a 70s hall pass earlier today.
Hot Chocolate's Go Go Girls. Which was a big surprise. It's almost a pre-curser to metal. It's so un-Hot Chocolate-like.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Please put on your Church Shoes now

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Floki: All polished up?

[preview.redd.it image 640x640]


I think I need you to do my boots. Warning, service industry wear and tear.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Got that dreamy Mike Rutherford/Steve Hackett sound.
 
Displayed 50 of 74 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.