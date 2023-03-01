 Skip to content
(CNN)   How to see Jupiter "kiss" Venus tonight; no word on kissing Uranus   (cnn.com) divider line
30
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fwiw, Uranus is about the same distance away from Jupiter/Venus as the Sun, but the other direction. You are not likely to be able to see it w/o a telescope and dark(ish) sky, though. Neptune is about 2/3's toward the Sun, but even harder to get the dark enough sky to see it that close to sunset.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We noticed this just last night!
"What the hell are those two doing?!"
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Better than the Sun and the Earth.

pbfcomics.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lokilaw2012 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should subby.
 
hobnail
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sno man: fwiw, Uranus is about the same distance away from Jupiter/Venus as the Sun, but the other direction. You are not likely to be able to see it w/o a telescope and dark(ish) sky, though. Neptune is about 2/3's toward the Sun, but even harder to get the dark enough sky to see it that close to sunset.


Nah, you don't need a telescope. Just a hand mirror.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Step 1 find clear skies
Step 2 look west.

Have been watching the alignment with the moon over the last week. Weather calls for cloud cover the next few day. Take the time to lookup. It helps my neck issues.
 
kindms
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
never go blackhole to mouth thats a line of no return

/got nuthin'
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothing will be as cool as the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction. My crummy photo:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Better than the Sun and the Earth.

[pbfcomics.com image 700x880]


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I prefer to think of it as Zeus kissing Aphrodite, but I'm just old-school like that.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nobody greenlights when I submit Sailor Moon fanfiction, but this gets main page?
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 615x615]


Yep, THIS.

The best way to ensure cloudy nights is to first buy a telescope.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: [Fark user image 615x615]


Welcome to Western PA.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: I prefer to think of it as Zeus kissing Aphrodite, but I'm just old-school like that.


That's her father, you pervert.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sno man: fwiw, Uranus is about the same distance away from Jupiter/Venus as the Sun, but the other direction. You are not likely to be able to see it w/o a telescope and dark(ish) sky, though. Neptune is about 2/3's toward the Sun, but even harder to get the dark enough sky to see it that close to sunset.


So you submit the link the immediately post to not bother. You are not a helpful person.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
offthemark.comView Full Size

Try fitting 63 Earths into Doug.
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now with added streetlight.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

chitownmike: sno man: fwiw, Uranus is about the same distance away from Jupiter/Venus as the Sun, but the other direction. You are not likely to be able to see it w/o a telescope and dark(ish) sky, though. Neptune is about 2/3's toward the Sun, but even harder to get the dark enough sky to see it that close to sunset.

So you submit the link the immediately post to not bother. You are not a helpful person.


not my h/l. I've had a few along the way, but not this one.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sexy Jesus: I prefer to think of it as Zeus kissing Aphrodite, but I'm just old-school like that.

That's her father, you pervert.


They're Greek
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

special20: [offthemark.com image 644x300]
Try fitting 63 Earths into Doug.


Fark is not your personal erotica site.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're very close cousins.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Sexy Jesus: I prefer to think of it as Zeus kissing Aphrodite, but I'm just old-school like that.

That's her father, you pervert.


Her mom was Hera, right? That was also her aunt. The Greeks didn't bother with adding step-
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Last year sometime, there was a convergence of Saturn and Jupiter.  They were right on top of each other.
I do not have the photos on hand right now.  But I took photos.  I also got out my meager telescope and got a good look.

Both of those planets are awesome even with my little stargazer scope.  You can see the 4 main moons of Jupiter.  You can see some banding in the planet.  Saturn is awesome too, but for different reasons.  And it's WAY further away and a good bit smaller.  So it's a little more difficult to get in the view.  But it's awesome.

Venus is pretty much pointless to look at with the scope.  Because it's just a bright dot.  No moon.  No rings.  Nuthin.

Wait...  I DO have one photo that is worth sharing...

durbnpoisn.comView Full Size

That be Mercury.  The most difficult planet to see with the naked eye.  Difficult because it's so close to the sun.  You can only catch it at dusk or dawn (when this shot was taken), and only when it's the furthest away from the sun.

Cool....
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I love astronomy, but I don't get a boner when planets align in certain ways.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Depending on who you ask, Venus is either Jupiter's daughter or his aunt. Either way, tell the kids not to look.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Toilet paper is like Star Trek
Both circle uranus looking for klingons
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: foo monkey: Sexy Jesus: I prefer to think of it as Zeus kissing Aphrodite, but I'm just old-school like that.

That's her father, you pervert.

Her mom was Hera, right? That was also her aunt. The Greeks didn't bother with adding step-


Her mother is Dione, who was one of the titans and I guess her great aunt or second cousin or something.

That's when she isn't born from sea foam caused by Uranus's severed penis falling in the ocean.
 
