(Daily Star)   You thought that 'spy balloon' story was a heap'o'shiat. You were right (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This was already a meme last month.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Boxtel is safe!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
LOL
 
whidbey
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you think the cop thought it was a spy ballon I have some outstanding Tennessee beachfront property for sale cheap.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How did he figure it out, did he move his head just the slightest bit and experience parallax? Crazy!
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I do not believe that story but if it was true then dirty car windows would be one possible explanation of all the other stories of  people chasing or being chased by a U.F.O.
 
