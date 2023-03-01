 Skip to content
(AP News)   Wait, they actually built stalls for this?   (apnews.com)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nobody is more organized the the LDS church.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy crap i was reading most of the article looking for reference to the abuse stalls. I'd heard of the underwear but not the stalls.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dammit, subby, you made me entirely incapable of parsing the headline for like five minutes.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just to be clear, these stalls are used to report abuse, right?

Right???
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Catholics call them "confessionals".
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gonegirl: Dammit, subby, you made me entirely incapable of parsing the headline for like five minutes.


And they should do more than just push the clergy that are doing stuff like this!
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we were going to read about those drive in stalls that are for hiring prostitutes.
"missed it by that much"
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope their abuse stalls are built wide enough to accommodate girthy stances.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 
arch-nyc.com
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"People should be able to go and confess their sins to their bishop without fear of being prosecuted up until when they are confessing something that has affected someone's else life significantly," he told the AP in August.

Wait, they think it's people confessing that they have abused someone else is the problem here? People who abuse other people don't confess it to anyone. The reporting mandate is for people who learn of the abuse from the victimor friends of the victim, not the abuser. The abusers, particularly in religious settings, believe their abuse is A) Not abuse, and B) Is allowed and endorsed by their 'faith', so, not something that needs to be confessed.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well we'd like to protect kids from abuse, but whats important is that we give their molesters and rapists an outlet to feel better about their raping.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bughunter: Just to be clear, these stalls are used to report abuse, right?

Right???



There is no "being clear" with this headline, it's a mess and anyway we're talking Mormons not Scientology
 
zerkalo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 750x706]


I approve
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh look religious scumbags still protecting other religious scumbags and allowing sexual abuse of children and congregation.

shocked, I tell you, I am shocked!

Fark your religious 'secrecy' horseshiat.

Anyone that doesn't support this kind of legislation should have their entire electronics collection searched for sexual abuse material and everyone they ever came in contact with interviewed as potential victim of abuse.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bughunter: Just to be clear, these stalls are used to report abuse, right?

Right???


y.yarn.co

Yes, but then the person reporting is exsanguinated
 
SMB2811
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: "People should be able to go and confess their sins to their bishop without fear of being prosecuted up until when they are confessing something that has affected someone's else life significantly," he told the AP in August.

Wait, they think it's people confessing that they have abused someone else is the problem here? People who abuse other people don't confess it to anyone. The reporting mandate is for people who learn of the abuse from the victimor friends of the victim, not the abuser. The abusers, particularly in religious settings, believe their abuse is A) Not abuse, and B) Is allowed and endorsed by their 'faith', so, not something that needs to be confessed.


Religious people are stupid, so I would expect a non-zero number have confessed to all sorts of crimes to get the peace of mind that some guy saying he has absolved you gives them. But even if it never has happened, frame it like you're infringing on some mythical persons religious liberties and you can make all sorts of bills dead on arrival.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Stall building keep the unmarried males from hasslin' sister wives.
 
lefty248
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Imagine that, religious leaders protecting abusers.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What a Mormon abuse stall may look like:
Fark user image
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That family that God murdered in Enoch, Utah had the oldest daughter telling police her father strangled her. I wonder if she told church leaders or not.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

bughunter: Just to be clear, these stalls are used to report abuse, right?

Right???


It's like Zion curtains to hide the booze. They're the lead to God's Xray vision not to see the sin

/Yes, they believe this shiat
 
Spice Must Flow [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I meant that got murdered.
Unintentional autocorrect error.
 
muphasta
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

nytmare: I hope their abuse stalls are built wide enough to accommodate girthy stances.


Senator Craig? Is that you? How's the tapping and all going?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yes but it's the drag queens that are the problem here....
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

gonegirl: Dammit, subby, you made me entirely incapable of parsing the headline for like five minutes.


I <3 the english language. It's so weird.
 
Speef
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They built hundreds of thousands of entire buildings for this, subby.  The stalls are small potatoes.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
i read the headline exactly as subby made it out to be.

/i'm not proud
 
