Old and busted: Barney the dinosaur gets a makeover. New Hotness: They thought interviewing Fark's resident paleontologist for his opinions on it was a good idea
26
1170 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 01 Mar 2023 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)



26 Comments
Dinodork [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Said paleontologist may have just finished drinking unhealthy amounts of coffee right before the reporter called.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judging from the photos, Barney is the common ancestor of Gritty and Grimace
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, the ponies in MLP don't look or act like horses.
 
Two16
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gonegirl
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I liked this bit of whimsy, with grad students who have NO graphic design skills doing their own Barney versions for fun.

And then I read the comments.
 
guestguy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image 404x600]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: In other news, the ponies in MLP don't look or act like horses.


Ninja turtles and rats are better anyway.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I dunno, if I'm choosing a resident paleontologist, then it's gonna be "Hipstersaurus, the paleo-paleontologist" action set that we made for my brother-in-law when he was back visiting from being out in the field one time.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size


Dig those George Santos frames.  He really was ahead of his time.
 
hammettman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go out on a limb here and say that a lot of people don't understand that Barney, however much maligned or loved, is a fictional character.

And Yahoo! comments?  No thank you.
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Those SHARP FANGS....really cuddly.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

xrayspx: I dunno, if I'm choosing a resident paleontologist, then it's gonna be "Hipstersaurus, the paleo-paleontologist" action set that we made for my brother-in-law when he was back visiting from being out in the field one time.

[live.staticflickr.com image 640x480]

Dig those George Santos frames.  He really was ahead of his time.


That frame was what I got from the navy in the early 1970s. Ugly, but non-conductive and strong. George is neither.
 
djfitz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, that tough, cynical audience of pre-vocal infants demand near cinema-verite levels of realism.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is the quality journalism we need to keep paying for by turning off our ad blockers.
 
ifky
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Two16: [Fark user image image 404x600]


The 'Dinosaurs' When Robbie Got Jacked On Steroids
Youtube UA5lJJ0IIz8
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

A realistic looking Barney would likely have feathers, some of our experts said. (Original illustration by Simoul Alva)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Really?  I didn't see Jack Horner's name anywhere in there.

//he's probably busy marrying undergrad students
 
whidbey
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bughunter: [Fark user image 500x281]
A realistic looking Barney would likely have feathers, some of our experts said. (Original illustration by Simoul Alva)

[Fark user image 500x265] [View Full Size image _x_]


Protip:  watching Son of Godzilla really is what being high is like.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Subby misspelled "Meth-over".
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In other news, Barney is soon to be replaced.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A proper purple dinosaur:

bbts1.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Nick el Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Barney is a guitar player.

gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Judging from the photos, Barney is the common ancestor of Gritty and Grimace


He's the son of one, and father of the other.
 
mrparks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gonegirl: I liked this bit of whimsy, with grad students who have NO graphic design skills doing their own Barney versions for fun.

And then I read the comments.


Lol n00b.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mrparks: gonegirl: I liked this bit of whimsy, with grad students who have NO graphic design skills doing their own Barney versions for fun.

And then I read the comments.

Lol n00b.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who's Fark's resident paleontologist? Bevets?
 
