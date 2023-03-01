 Skip to content
(DeadState)   "You support Satan?" What's God gonna think of that?" "Sir, this is a Target"   (deadstate.org) divider line
104
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We used to at least pretend we had a mental health care system.  Reagan knew that the insane always vote Republican, and let them all out of their cages.  This is the result.  They're just allowed to roam free, spreading their crazy all over everything.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody needs to check Ethan Schmidt's browser history.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to at least pretend we had a mental health care system.  Reagan knew that the insane always vote Republican, and let them all out of their cages.  This is the result.  They're just allowed to roam free, spreading their crazy all over everything.


Just wait for the next massive mass shooting and Republicans will swear it's a mental health issue and not the guns. Again.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, what is it like to have that kind of free time? Just waking up every day with literally nothing to do.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck your god.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least Satan's been showing up for work for the last 2000 years.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: Marcus Aurelius: We used to at least pretend we had a mental health care system.  Reagan knew that the insane always vote Republican, and let them all out of their cages.  This is the result.  They're just allowed to roam free, spreading their crazy all over everything.

Just wait for the next massive mass shooting and Republicans will swear it's a mental health issue and not the guns. Again.


What's the body count for a "massive" mass shooting, as compared to a regular or small one?
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why can't I ever run into people like this at Target? I'd go full blown speaking in fake demonic tongues at him, and tell him I know what he does in his mom's basement.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And there it is...
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Satin?  Aisle 5, next to bedding."
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're this many posts in and it takes me to point out how hot and smart that woman was?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FitzShivering: Why can't I ever run into people like this at Target? I'd go full blown speaking in fake demonic tongues at him, and tell him I know what he does in his mom's basement.


Why bother? Just spray his sorry ass in the face with a can of Lysol and move on.
 
FitzShivering
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image image 602x148]

And there it is...


They're just the most boring stereotype ever. Ffs.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're the only one who believes that he knows what god thinks, my friend.  That very action is a sin.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Schmidt continued to pepper the woman with questions, asking her if he supports the sexualization of kids "

Target Employee: "Do you think about sex and children a lot?"
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image 602x148]

And there it is...


A country run by white people that mistreat their ethnic minorities, hate LGBT people, and whose citizens attempt to force people to convert to their version of christianity.

Am I talking about Russia or Republicans in America?
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: FitzShivering: Why can't I ever run into people like this at Target? I'd go full blown speaking in fake demonic tongues at him, and tell him I know what he does in his mom's basement.

Why bother? Just spray his sorry ass in the face with a can of Lysol and move on.


gifrific.comView Full Size
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hereinNC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What is it with all of these Hate filled and abusive people that think they are Christians.   Were they never told that there are books and chapters after Genesis?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: At least Satan's been showing up for work for the last 2000 years.

[lh3.googleusercontent.com image 800x1066]


I'm pretty sure there's a block of velveta or a slice of toast with a more recent image.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i bet the pep talk they gave themselves in the parking lot before they went into Target was inspiring.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BorgiaGinz: F*ck your god.


Meh... I'm more of the mind, "God, f*ck most of your fanbase and followers."
 
lefty248
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How cares what your imaginary friend thinks you whack-a-doodle nut job. Fark off and die already.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ethan? You forgot the record that you paid for...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/you know... I actually own that record
//and I support the local LGBTQ+
///sure you heard "unholy" but probably not on vinyl, on a good turntable, through a good preamp, through some epic Cambridge Soundworks speakers from 20 years ago, and a Sony subwoofer.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hereinNC: What is it with all of these Hate filled and abusive people that think they are Christians.   Were they never told that there are books and chapters after Genesis?


Yeah but their bible ends after Leviticus.

I thought theirs included Ruth what with all the cousin love.
 
vevolis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love these forced questions, where its actually not one, or the other. It's neither.

God?

Satan?

Lets pretend we live in the year 2023 of our... purported lord, and acknowledge neither.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw this earlier on another site - apparently, he's a "provocateur" - LOL

/ I call him a total asshole, but troll works, too.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

darthaegis: BorgiaGinz: F*ck your god.

Meh... I'm more of the mind, "God, f*ck most of your fanbase and followers."


Yeah, when it cones down to the Internet debates over whose fandom is the worst, Star Wars, Star Trek and even Rick and Morty don't even place. God's fanbase (under any guise, not just the Judeo-Christian flavor) sweeps all the categories.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conservatives assume about ten things with every glance, then wonder why everyone else is looking at them funny.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oysterman: Marcus Aurelius: We used to at least pretend we had a mental health care system.  Reagan knew that the insane always vote Republican, and let them all out of their cages.  This is the result.  They're just allowed to roam free, spreading their crazy all over everything.

Just wait for the next massive mass shooting and Republicans will swear it's a mental health issue and not the guns. Again.


And also adamantly refuse to do anything about improving access to mental health services. So they're just lying. By their actions they're telling you that they want more guns, more murder, more blood. Ignore their words.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who has so much free time?  I know this guy has mental issues and probably no steady job.  But, I am at work, trying to figure out dinner for my family because I am so busy, I haven't gotten to the grocery store this week.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image image 602x148]

And there it is...


Isn't child porn legal in Russia?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this happen like a year ago or is this a new incident involving the same asshole?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hermione_Granger: We're this many posts in and it takes me to point out how hot and smart that woman was?


Maybe Farkers be evolving beyond judging women on their hotness
Some Farkers at least
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirMadness: [Fark user image 602x148]

And there it is...


Lol, laws against propaganda in Russia? Oh Ethan honey, Russian government propaganda is 24/7, and you fall for it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point this guy is just sad. He needs serious help.

Because at this rate we're going to be reading about him shooting up a Target.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these far right trolls are like contestants on  the price is right trying to get advice from the crowd

And have no clue the crowd is just full of racist homophobes who think anarchy is the new way of gentrification
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hermione_Granger: We're this many posts in and it takes me to point out how hot and smart that woman was?


I was going to, but I stopped off at my bunk first
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hereinNC: What is it with all of these Hate filled and abusive people that think they are Christians.   Were they never told that there are books and chapters after Genesis?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnson: "Schmidt continued to pepper the woman with questions, asking her if he supports the sexualization of kids "

Target Employee: "Do you think about sex and children a lot?"


"You support Satan?" Schmidt asked. "What's God gonna think of that?"

"I don't believe in God," the employee replies. "Do you need help with something?"

That Target employee deserves a raise.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: We used to at least pretend we had a mental health care system.  Reagan knew that the insane always vote Republican, and let them all out of their cages.  This is the result.  They're just allowed to roam free, spreading their crazy all over everything.


Religion is a mental illness common on BOTH sides of the aisle.

Republicans are just better at leveraging it to do evil.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also: Nobody asked me but:

If you want to stop going in the same circles you always get when confronted by these losers, it's much easier if you assume bad faith from the get-go.

Assume they're lying shills who have an ulterior motive and an agenda, and their alleged "Christianity" is a put-on. Imagine you're talking to a paparazzo or a Dead Sea salt salesman at a mall kiosk. Never validate their argument by responding to it.

You won't change minds, but you'll feel ten times better dealing with it.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: hereinNC: What is it with all of these Hate filled and abusive people that think they are Christians.   Were they never told that there are books and chapters after Genesis?

[Fark user image image 500x500]


Yep. The christian "god" loves slavery, and there's plenty about the christian "god's" love of slavery in the new testament.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: hereinNC: What is it with all of these Hate filled and abusive people that think they are Christians.   Were they never told that there are books and chapters after Genesis?

Yeah but their bible ends after Leviticus.

I thought theirs included Ruth what with all the cousin love.


You need to re-read Ruth, it's not "cousin love". Boaz was the cousin of Ruth's dead husband, not Ruth herself. Ruth is a "Moabitess", not an Israelite. her foreign-ness is part of the overall point and theme of the story.
 
tembaarmswide [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: hereinNC: What is it with all of these Hate filled and abusive people that think they are Christians.   Were they never told that there are books and chapters after Genesis?

[Fark user image 500x500]


I've met tens of thousands of people that call themselves christians in my life.  I've met a couple dozen who act like the book tells them to.
 
