(The Intercept)   Fruity Pebbles, Froot Loops, Lucky Charms claim labeling themselves as "healthy" is constitutionally protected commercial speech   (theintercept.com) divider line
keiverarrow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the problem with pretending businesses are people with protected free speech, it makes no sense from the start. Businesses don't have speech, they have marketing and this is a perfect example of why we shouldn't be conflating the two
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They're Toasted!"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"How dare the government require us to be more transparent about what is in our food!"
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as they go back to their full sugar content, I'm okay with this.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean they're NOT magically delicious?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, they are still going after Lucky Charms since that whole pickle incident?
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: You mean they're NOT magically delicious?


You've got to be careful with those damn Lucky Charms.  If you don't carefully ration your marshmallows, you're gonna end up with some nasty, nasty cereal.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may have to re-think my health-motivated decision to quit drinking.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they still use the phrase "all part of a complete breakfast" in their advertising?
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Healthy.  Non-toxic. Are we gonna split hairs here?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Low fat lard... So good and so good for you!"
 
Glicky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I hope no one in the their right mind believes for a moment these products are "healthy".
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Hey, it's an important part of this complete breakfast!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: Halfabee64: You mean they're NOT magically delicious?

You've got to be careful with those damn Lucky Charms.  If you don't carefully ration your marshmallows, you're gonna end up with some nasty, nasty cereal.


Any of that crap you're starting with nasty, nasty cereal, including the marshmallows.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Looks for Washington Legal Foundation.

Yep. The same assholes that unleashed all of those unfettered drug advertisements on us as a matter of "First Amendment speech" have found a new pimp to whore themselves out to.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Drinking the Fruity Pebbles flavored milk isn't healthy?  Bah I say.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Joe Stapler: Halfabee64: You mean they're NOT magically delicious?

You've got to be careful with those damn Lucky Charms.  If you don't carefully ration your marshmallows, you're gonna end up with some nasty, nasty cereal.


Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.target.com/p/kraft-lucky-charms-marshmallows-7oz/-/A-54538256

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Healthy.  Non-toxic. Are we gonna split hairs here?


Um, make that 'within the acceptable limits of toxicity to the adult human body'. Damn FDA..
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It is HEALTHYer that being hit by a truck
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A ceiling of 2.5 grams of sugar per serving does seem a little tight to me.  Rice Krispies has 3 grams.  I think 5 or 6 grams would be okay as long as other factors are good too.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The word "healthy" applies to eating habits, not individual foods. It shouldn't be used to advertise anything.
 
Kintsugi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I miss the days when words had meanings.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Hey, it's an important part of this complete breakfast!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.istockphoto.comView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm starting to think the whole farking constitution was a mistake.
 
fruitloop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Does this mean I need a disclaimer now?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I may have to re-think my health-motivated decision to quit drinking.

[Fark user image 600x402]


Years ago, people got sick drinking water but people who drank beer didn't.  Of course they gave credit to the beer and not the super contaminated water the weren't drinking.  It's all in the marketing.
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

keiverarrow: This is the problem with pretending businesses are people with protected free speech, it makes no sense from the start. Businesses don't have speech, they have marketing and this is a perfect example of why we shouldn't be conflating the two


we allow a "news" network to broadcast lies, and they argued in a court of law that they should be allowed to lie and everyone was just like yup

Cereal ?
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If you ever wondered what cereal TFG eats... well....
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Phillip Morris should remove those pesky Surgeon General's warnings
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

special20: If you ever wondered what cereal TFG eats... well....
[i.chzbgr.com image 800x800]


i.somethingawful.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Snoop Loopz are the all natural healthy alternative that I enjoy.

wane.comView Full Size
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I like fruity pebbles as much as the next 38 year old man-child, but never in my life have I considered them a health food.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Joe Stapler: Halfabee64: You mean they're NOT magically delicious?

You've got to be careful with those damn Lucky Charms.  If you don't carefully ration your marshmallows, you're gonna end up with some nasty, nasty cereal.

[Fark user image image 382x213]
https://www.target.com/p/kraft-lucky-charms-marshmallows-7oz/-/A-54538256

[media.tenor.com image 235x154]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


$13 on Amazon
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moulderx1 [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

fruitloop: Does this mean I need a disclaimer now?


No

You're the embodiment of 'Truth in Advertising.'

Ya fruitcake.👍
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: "They're Toasted!"


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ understands your reference
 
austerity101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Rev. Skarekroe: Hey, it's an important part of this complete breakfast!


Fark user imageView Full Size


Irritated I couldn't find a better quality of image.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well, what the hell they can already lie about milk.

https://www.huffpost.com/entry/monsanto-forced-fox-tv-to_b_186428
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
do they really need to be so loaded with sugar and non-sugar substitutes?
revisit your favorite childhood cereal, it's almost too sweet to eat. they could put a quarter of the sugar in, and it would still be sweet.

it's like they want children to develop unhealthy eating habits and serious illnesses.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's healthful, not healthy.

/narrator: that cereal isn't healthful either.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

austerity101: Irritated I couldn't find a better quality of image.



preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
dericwater
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: A ceiling of 2.5 grams of sugar per serving does seem a little tight to me.  Rice Krispies has 3 grams.  I think 5 or 6 grams would be okay as long as other factors are good too.


But how much is "one serving"? Read the label and see what counts as one serving.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Lead paint, delicious AND nutritious!

Are YOU getting the recommended daily amount of lead in YOUR life?

YOU may be missing out. As your doctor if lead paint is good for you!

I think the current state of the USA is the lead paint-chip cohort have grown up, gotten jobs, and had kids.
 
McFarkus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

foo monkey: I may have to re-think my health-motivated decision to quit drinking.

[Fark user image 600x402]


I contend that a daily dose of good beer is indeed very good for my health. Well, my mental health. And it does have lots of fiber, rite?
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You can call it healthy (as in, it's not so toxic it would kill you on the spot).  You could even say it's good for you, under first amendment rights.

But if someone wins a class-action lawsuit against the parent company on behalf of all people that caught type II diabeetus from your product and/or service you provided that, in whole or in part, caused it, you will have to pay for damages same as any individual.

Part of "companies are people too" is that you are just as liable for damages as any negligent individual is.
 
whidbey
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My god what's The Intercept derping about now?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.