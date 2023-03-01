 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Transportation Minister resigns after failing to handle Greece fire. Know your extinguishers   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
5
    More: Fail, Train, Government, Celsius, Athens, Thessaloniki, Pope, Valley, Carriage  
•       •       •

60 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Mar 2023 at 9:18 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember which colour fire extinguisher does what for about 10 minutes after fire safety training, and then it's a complete blank for 6mths until training is due again.
Il just scream and run away.  making sure to stop to collect my belongings.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Don't use water on a Greece fire. Or Greek fire.

allthatsinteresting.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cue wildly inappropriate song
Bee Gees Grease Is The Word
Youtube gJjfi9MaLrA
 
dbrunker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Don't use water on a Greece fire. Or Greek fire.

[allthatsinteresting.com image 850x448]


Goshdarnit Ambitwistor!  That's what I was going to post!
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"Extinguishers?" Plural? As though I somehow have more than one? Please. I got the one red one, it says "A, B, C," and it hasn't been used since 1985. As any good and proper extinguisher should be.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.